"App Developers Should Charge More If They Want People To Buy Subscriptions, Suggests Report"

A new report from Liftoff, a Silicon Valley-based mobile app marketing and retargeting firm, says that subscription-based apps may do better if developers charge a higher price for services, rather than setting prices too low to lure users in initially. The Verge reports: The Liftoff report, which analyzed data gathered between June 2016 and June 2017, categorized app subscriptions into low-cost monthly subs ($0.99 to $7), medium ($7 to $20), and high-cost subs ($20 to $50), while also factoring the cost of acquisition per customer. The company found that apps in the medium price range had the highest conversion rate -- 7.16 percent -- and the lowest cost to acquire a subscriber, at just over $106 dollars. This was five times higher than the rate of people who subscribed to apps when the apps were in the low-cost category. This may partly be because streaming media apps, like Netflix and Spotify, have already conditioned people to pay around $10 a month for services. But it also might be attributable to the sunk cost fallacy, Liftoff says: the "cognitive bias people have that makes them stay the course because they have already spent time or resources on it." The report also examines apps that fulfill "need states," like dating apps or cloud services. These have the potential to offer services that customers are willing to pay for, again and again. But, according to Liftoff, utility apps have a much higher install-to-subscriber rate compared to dating apps. Blame those who eventually find love?
Cost is not priority (Score:4, Interesting)
I want an app that does what I want without trying to take over my damn phone. I don't mind paying a reasonable price for that. I pay for FBreader app on Android because I've used it for many years on Linux and love it so when I found it on Android I gladly payed for premium version even though I really didn't need the premium, I just wanted to support the developer because it works without taking over my phone. I don't like apps that want access to things on my phone they don't really need and I get rid of them, free or not.
Yeh, there's MASSIVE selection bias in the study.
The reason that apps that charged $10 for subscriptions were successful was not because that's the price sweet spot. Instead, it was because the samples in that category are dominated by a bunch of really useful applications.
There are tons of apps charging $0.99 for subscriptions to things that are fucking useless, so again, selection bias in that bracket.
Not just for apps (Score:2, Interesting)
This phenomenon is true for lots of things.
I read an interesting analysis about automobile purchasing behavior. The main point of it was that most people want to get a good enough deal to be able to brag about doing well on the purchase ("check me out, I am a skilled negotiator") but not so low that they appear to be cheap. I have to admit I don't fully understand why that is, as I always seek the absolute lowest price I can find, but hey some college professors studied it, so I guess it is accu
Paying more is a goal of marketing tech. Only an ignorant person does it. So much for free markets lol.
Never ending revenue (Score:3)
>"App Developers Should Charge More If They Want People To Buy Subscriptions, Suggests Report"
Or give up on subscription. There is no app I would ever get sucked into "renting", ever. But I will pay a few dollars for a useful app. Maybe even more for a fantastic one (of which I have only done once).
What progress? (Score:2)
I have yet to hear of any mobile app that was not a service that was free on the web at some point. Marketing is probably the greatest reason for the decline of the western world. Economic growth is not achieved by inventing charges for free stuff, these people are parasites.