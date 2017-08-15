Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses United States Technology

Amazon Adds 'Instant Pickup Points' In US Brick-And-Mortar Push (reuters.com) 3

Posted by BeauHD from the time-is-money dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Amazon is rolling out U.S. pickup points where shoppers can retrieve items immediately after ordering them, shortening delivery times from hours to minutes in its latest move into brick-and-mortar retail. The world's largest online retailer has launched 'Instant Pickup' points around five college campuses, such as the University of California at Berkeley, it said on Tuesday. Amazon has plans to add the program to more sites by the end of the year. Shoppers on Amazon's mobile app can select from several hundred fast-selling items at each location, from snacks and drinks to phone chargers. Amazon employees in a back room then load orders into lockers within two minutes, and customers receive bar codes to access them.

Amazon Adds 'Instant Pickup Points' In US Brick-And-Mortar Push More | Reply

Amazon Adds 'Instant Pickup Points' In US Brick-And-Mortar Push

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

I am the wandering glitch -- catch me if you can.

Close