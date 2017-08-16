Higher Minimum Wages Bring Automation and Job Losses, Study Suggests (axios.com) 163
An anonymous reader shares a report via email: As of the start of the year, 19 U.S. states had raised minimum wages, dramatizing a long simmering debate: Do minimum wages kill jobs, and make the working class worse off in the end? Or do they simply make them a little richer, with little or no loss to overall employment? In a new paper, economists Grace Lordan of the London School of Economics and David Neumark of UC Irvine parse 35 years of census data and come down on the worse-off side: For lower-skill jobs like bookkeepers and assembly-line workers, they say, higher minimum wages encourage employers to automate -- according to their calculations, a $1 increase can cost tens of thousands of jobs nationally.
We know how many jobs will be lost. Do we know how many workers will benefit from a $1 per hour increase? I think that number will be larger than the number of jobs lost.
Be careful of that calculation.
The justification behind Chinese off-shoring was that the benefits of reduced prices outweigh the domestic loss of wages. For example, the damage from losing one worker at $50K is more than compensated if 10 million people spend $1 less on some product. That frees up $10 million to be spent on other things, and the economy gets stronger.
The problem is that the benefits are not linear. You can easily see that by going to the limits of the policy - when all manufacturing is done in China and all workers are out of a job, for instance.
If you assume a fixed or shrinking pool of available jobs, then you quickly come to the point where there are more job-seekers than there are jobs. In this case the economic benefits can still be argued, but the cost of doing so is the loss of the $50K job and the extra burden of having an unemployed person in the labor pool.
It's not a linear function, and you can't rely on past economic studies that were done based on a previous historical situation.
So... be careful with that calculation.
That's for sure. If you read the article (I know, right?) you will learn the methodology that these "economists" used:
1. Take a period of time when the minimum wage went up from $6.77 to $7.77, specifically 1980 to 2015.
2. See how many low-skill jobs were lost to automation in that time.
3. Assume that the automation was implemented purely to avoid paying the extra buck an hour to those greedy people making $7.77/hr and had nothing do with, I don't know, technological advances in automation.
4. Conclude that companies won't implement automation if we can just keep wages low enough, and that people would be better off if they just accepted their lot in life. Just think of how many jobs would be created if workers stopped expecting to be paid altogether!
If you think I'm kidding, read the article (and the linked "research" by these "economists")
This. Squared. And as evidenced by the utter failure of many outsourcing efforts in tech, they'll even do it to the point where they destroy their companies.
If you don't factor in the short-range benefits to executives of the brief improvement to the bottom line - before the actual failure of the actual work starts affecting cash flow - you miss the true evil behind it. It's not even a matter of "business will do what's best for the bottom line - and no point trying to stop that". It's a matter of greed
It's not even clear that jobs are lost. They calculate -10 000 jobs for 1$ increase due to automatisation, but they're not considering the number of jobs that will be created by having 2.6 millions workers with extra money to spend.
I'll help you. There will be 0 extra jobs due to people earning $1 more per hour.
Federal minimum, 2,2 million (Score:3)
Together, these 2.2 million workers with wages at or below the federal minimum made up 2.7 percent of all hourly paid workers.
So, around 1% would lose their jobs and the rest will have have a 15% rise in pay. Spending that should create some jobs, obv.
I don't think that's a relevant question anymore. Your assumption is that every citizen is required to work because there is a job that needs to be done by every citizen for the benefit of society. When we start seeing things like automation what that does is it lowers the number of jobs that need to be done because some jobs are now being done by robots instead of manual labor.
I mean we knew this day was coming at some point with our ever increasing technology right? Isn't this what we wanted? Less need for human labor?
Norway has no minimum wage, and has higher incomes and less inequality than America. Other countries with no minimum wage [investopedia.com]: Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland.
Common Sense (Score:4, Insightful)
Why is this concept so controversial ?
Why do those advocating the $15 hamburger wage not see this ?
I wouldn't say its controversal, just that there is more to the discussion..
1) Would the automation happen naturally regardless? A machine needs a 0 wage, which a human can't beat and automation will continue to get cheaper.
2) What are these jobs providing unlivable wages really worth?
1) of course, but only if it were WORTH it to automate, if you can hire someone for $5/hr but it would cost you tens of thousands to automate then why go through the hassle and risk, any minimum wage law of any level kills jobs for this reason
2) this notion of any job requiring to provide a living wage is absolute garbage, there are MILLIONS of teens, seniors, spouses and people who want to work, who will work, for much less than $10/hr if given the chance, who OMG, DON'T NEED OR WANT A LIVING WAGE, and thi
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
"People who "don't need of want" a living wage are free to do volunteer work if they need something to do, freeing up a paying job for those who do."
You don't "see" it. I get that. Let me help.
A high school student doesn't NEED a living wage -- but it might need to WORK for extra money for gas, save for school, etc.
A senior citizen usually has income coming in -- maybe not ADEQUATE income so (s)he doesn't NEED a living wage -- just enough to fill the gaps.
A non-working spouse doesn't NEED a living wage, b
Sure, not everyone makes wise decisions. Cold comfort for their children who had no choice in those decisions and get to live in poverty.
Unlivable (Score:2, Insightful)
They aren't supposed to be providing a living wage. They are entry-level jobs. They are *supposed* to be filled by college students and people just getting started in the work force.
Once you increase the cost of those jobs, the value proposition changes, and they aren't "entry level" anymore. Most employers won't think twice about hiring someone at $4 to clean up a restaurant. If you have to pay them $15/hour, then they are going to need more value out of them. They are probably going to have the waiters an
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
1) The automation has been progressing for over 200 years and will continue to. Slow progress to automation is good. Sudden changers to the workforce are bad. Raising the minimum wage quickly disrupts business, we'll see a lot of smaller more personal shops close down while the Amazons and Walmarts with deep pockets for automation will only benefit from less competition. It will lead to a hard push towards automation that will disrupt the workforce a lot faster and harder than it should have.
2) For peo
A machine needs a 0 wage, which a human can't beat and automation will continue to get cheaper.
Automation will get cheaper to setup. Run costs will be primarily fixed to power costs. Maintenance costs will gradually go up. Support contracts will go up.
Once automation is pervasive and most businesses can't function without it, it'll turn into "Pay us our quarterly licensing fee or your robots will go on strike.".
Imagine if McDonald's decided to fully automate their kitchens and gave the contract to someone like IBM or Oracle.
Automation is AWESOME (Score:3, Insightful)
Anything that encourages labor automation is a net benefit to the world. That tech is the only thing that has the potential to fundamentally alter how the economy works.
And a fundamental alteration is exactly what we need, because the status quo is "a tiny group of wealthy at the top, sitting on top of a smallish group of workers living comfortable lives, sitting on top of an enormous mountain (80% of the human population) of people who suffer in abject poverty for their entire lives."
No amount of law, rel
Re:Automation is AWESOME (Score:5, Insightful)
"could be" instead of "is". The problem is that the benefits of automation are not trickling down in practice (other than cheap widgets and lawn-chairs). The benefits go mostly to the owners of the machines: it's becoming a winner-take-all economy.
I'm not a "commie", but this is just the kind of problem Karl Marx ranted about. I don't necessarily agree with his proposed solutions, but if some other solution is not found, then rioting etc. could lead to Marxism/communism, along with its down sides. Better to solve it smartly rather than let angry mobs "solve" it for us.
Re:Automation is AWESOME (Score:4, Interesting)
It's called Universal Basic Income, because in a few decades it won't just be unskilled workers, automation and AI will be eating in to the more skilled professions as well.
Isn't that theft? (Score:2)
I actually support UBI, but those are the kinds of things you'll have to have an answer for. And "But it's only fair" doesn't really fly. An appeal to fairness falls on deaf ears since taking money from me and giving it to somebody who doesn't work never 'feels' fair.
Re: (Score:2)
The right stems from the very notion of "no taxation without representation". Even the Founding Fathers understood a government needs taxes. The right is inherent in the very nature of society. Libertarian fantasies about taxation as "theft" is just that, fantastical thinking that has absolutely no relation to how a real society could ever function.
Re: (Score:3)
At some point the purpose of unskilled losers is to serve as a warning to the next generation. Don't make the decisions they made...
Re: (Score:2)
It's politically inconvenient.
Who says they don't see it? Maybe everyone who advocates for minimum wage just happens to be in the robot manufacturing business.
I advocate .... (Score:2, Insightful)
Where I live, $15/hour is still too low to live hear. (A one bedroom shit apartment is over a $1,100 a month) What folks do is commute an hour or more one way from the poor areas. So, two hours a day is just traveling to and from the job. Plus work the 8+ hours and try to do the things that one has to do to live.
That's a shitty life. But they do it because there's just Walmart as an employer and some small businesses that have no job openings.
Yeah yeah yeah, they made "poor life choices" - they should ha
Your Mama thinks you are worth more than your 'economic value', but I bet Dad knows better.
_Another_ thing Marx was wrong about. If a chimney cleaning machines exist, why aren't they in common use now? Chimney sweeps are well paid.
People that start their analysis with Marx puzzle me. Why?
In Germany, chimneys have to be cleaned professionally by specially trained people - by law. Even though the law is long obsolete.
You can see this and still advocate for the $15 minimum wage.
I think $8/hour labor is just demeaning to the workers and to society, and should be stopped for that reason.
On the one hand that means that some people will now no longer have a job. On the other hand our society as a whole is still producing just as much (actually it's producing slightly more because there's extra work in producing the robots). And a society where more is produced for less labor is a BETTER society.
Separate from that is the ques
I wish my 15 year old daughter could get a part time job for $8/hr. It would teach her responsibility, she'd learn a little about business, and she would have money of her own she's earned. It would be anything but demeaning. Unfortunately those types of jobs don't exist anymore.
Because Macroeconomics is a complex topic.
Improvements in efficiency in general has a wide reaching improvement in the economy. While some jobs are lost new jobs are created. We can go back over a hundred years, of evidence of things said to kill the need for workers, only to have their jobs change and have the need for more people working.
Raising the minimum wage, will force some businesses to increase efficiency, however for the most part most companies including fast food places, have employees already
Simple - while 10,000 jobs might go away due to this, 26 million people will be earning $1 more an hour, and as a result, $26 billion more is circulating in the economy, rather than sitting in a rich company's bank account.
That $26bn circulating in the economy creates *far* more jobs than the 10,000 lost.
That's why the economy in the states that have introduced higher minimum wages has got better, and why unemployment has gone down.
Why is the concept of fastfood joints charging more in high cost-of-living areas so controversial? Why
People Need to Eat (Score:3)
Why do those advocating the $15 hamburger wage not see this ?
Because you're making a detached economic argument in favor of business interests, and they're making a "I need enough food to survive" argument in favor of community interests and human rights.
In most areas of the country, especially near big cities, the cost of living is approximately $15 if not much higher (I've seen estimates of more like $20-25 in New York City, for example). This is the cost of basic rent, basic utilities like electric and water, food, transportation to a job (whether by owning a smal
Well, duh... (Score:2)
.
They had to look through 35 years of data to come up with that conclusion?
Re:Well, duh... (Score:5, Insightful)
Not as duh as you think it is.
Just a few years ago Germany had no minimum wage at all. No jobs were lost since it was introduced even though many conservative politicians and heads of German industry prophesied doom and destruction.
A few questions here since you left this so open ended as to warrant speculation...
How many years ago?
What was the average wage of a worker at that time?
How many people were making less than the minimum wage at the time this was implemented?
What was the initial minimum wage then?
What is it today?
What's the percentage of workers making minimum wage compared to your potential employment base?
What has the trend in unemployment in Germany been since this has taken place?
Aside from the obvious market and cultura
Data to show 'No jobs were lost'...I call bullshit, there is no way to know. Anybody claiming to know with certainty, is just repeating derp.
You could disprove your claim by finding one small business where the owner chose to clean his own toilets.
The unemployment in Germany is at its lowest for the past 20 years or so.
Not as duh as you think it is.
It is exactly as "duh" as I think it is. If the cost of human labor rises, other types of labor may become more cost effective. That is what I said, and it still holds true. Where you went off the rails is to extrapolate my comment with your opinion that less cost effective human labor results in the loss of human jobs.
How is this even controversial? (Score:5, Interesting)
The laws of supply and demand have been well-understood for generations. Both ends of the political spectrum regularly enact legislation based on them (sin taxes, etc.). For some reason certain people feel that this one area "needs" to be exempt from what is basically a law of nature, because it's politically inconvenient to them. Ironically, it's the folks that tend to go around insisting that they are a "reality-based community." The pseudointellectual contortions required to do this are pretty funny to watch, even though they're wrecking the portion of the economy most important to the most financially vulnerable. Maybe the whole "Fight for $15" thing is just a world-class troll by the 0.1%.
So has the economic concept of Externalities. If someone is willing to work for less than they need to survive, then they are obviously being subsidized somehow (living in parents basement, government food stamps & welfare, shoplifting from employer, etc). Minimum wage is a way to level the playing field and eliminate the need for these subsidies so the employer pays the true cost of labor.
If someone is willing to work for less than they need to survive, then they are obviously being subsidized somehow (living in parents basement, government food stamps & welfare, shoplifting from employer, etc).
Or perhaps they already have another non-subsidized source of income, such as savings from previous employment, and they just want to earn some extra spending money. Or perhaps you're simply overestimating the amount they need to survive—if one is willing to economize and accept some unpopular trade-offs one can actually get by on a lot less than the official poverty line, especially if there are no dependents to worry about. Many things which were deemed luxuries not very long ago have been reclassif
The only real question (from a scientific perspective, not from a political perspective) is whether there will be enough other things in the economy to offset the negative effects.
Lowering or eliminating income tax for those who make less than 25K would provide more than $1 an hour.
That's long been done. People earning that little have long since been effectively exempted from Federal income tax and most state income tax. 45% of US households pay no income tax despite the fact that half of those do have taxable income. And it doesn't stop at zero; with "earned income" tax credits tax liability goes negative; you tax the government. To go further you have to go after FICA, but that's difficult because the political fiction that SS and medicare aren't welfare programs is very import
Unions also love min wage (Score:5, Informative)
In a free market, demand is always a function of price: the higher the price, the lower the demand. What may surprise most politicians is that these rules apply equally to both prices and wages. When employers evaluate their labor and capital needs, cost is a primary factor. When the cost of hiring low-skilled workers moves higher, jobs are lost. Despite this, minimum wage hikes, like the one set to take effect later this month, are always seen as an act of governmental benevolence. Nothing could be further from the truth.
When confronted with a clogged drain, most of us will call several plumbers and hire the one who quotes us the lowest price. If all the quotes are too high, most of us will grab some Drano and a wrench, and have at it. Labor markets work the same way. Before bringing on another worker, an employer must be convinced that the added productivity will exceed the added cost (this includes not just wages, but all payroll taxes and other benefits.) So if an unskilled worker is capable of delivering only $6 per hour of increased productivity, such an individual is legally unemployable with a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Low-skilled workers must compete for employers’ dollars with both skilled workers and capital. For example, if a skilled worker can do a job for $14 per hour that two unskilled workers can do for $6.50 per hour each, then it makes economic sense for the employer to go with the unskilled labor. Increase the minimum wage to $7.25 per hour and the unskilled workers are priced out of their jobs. This dynamic is precisely why labor unions are such big supporters of minimum wage laws. Even though none of their members earn the minimum wage, the law helps protect their members from having to compete with lower-skilled workers.
Employers also have the choice of whether to employ people or machines. For example, an employer can hire a receptionist or invest in an automated answering system. The next time you are screaming obscenities into the phone as you try to have a conversation with a computer, you know what to blame for your frustration.
There are numerous other examples of employers substituting capital for labor simply because the minimum wage has made low-skilled workers uncompetitive. For example, handcarts have replaced skycaps at airports. The main reason fast-food restaurants use paper plates and plastic utensils is to avoid having to hire dishwashers.
As a result, many low-skilled jobs that used to be the first rung on the employment ladder have been priced out of the market. Can you remember the last time an usher showed you to your seat in a dark movie theater? When was the last time someone other than the cashier not only bagged your groceries, but also loaded them into your car? By the way, it won’t be long before the cashiers themselves are priced out of the market, replaced by automated scanners, leaving you to bag your purchases with no help whatsoever.
The disappearance of these jobs has broader economic and societal consequences. First jobs are a means to improve skills so that low skilled workers can offer greater productivity to current or future employers. As their skills grow, so does their ability to earn higher wages. However, remove the bottom rung from the employment ladder and many never have a chance to climb it.
So the next time you are pumping your own gas in the rain, do not just think about the teenager who could have been pumping it for you, think about the auto mechanic he could have become – had the minimum wage not denied him a job. Many auto mechanics used to learn their trade while working as pump jockeys. Between fill-ups, checking tire pressure, and washing windows, they would spend a lot of time helping – and learning from – the mechanics.
Because the minimum wage prevents so many young people (including a disproportionate number of minorities) from getting entry-level jobs, they never develop the skills necessary to command higher paying jobs. As a result, many turn to crime.
You had me until this:
The only way to increase wages is to increase worker productivity
Higher productivity creates a greater supply of labor, lowering wages in the process. The only ways to increase wages is generate demand for labor, or to lower the supply of labor. For example: one way to lower the labor supply would be to simply get rid of overtime exceptions.
Re:Unions also love min wage (Score:4, Interesting)
What a load of crap. That rant makes very little sense and it shows who ever you cut and paste it from has never employed anyone.
The main premise that is missed is that there are both quantitative and qualitative measures for hiring someone. People are not robots. People have personalities and the ability to think in situations that automation cannot. The story of the phone automation system is one that businesses generally debate. Some businesses it makes perfect sense and there is no reason to not ha
In a free market, demand is always a function of price: the higher the price, the lower the demand.
Labor does not, and has never, followed the principles of supply and demand. You wasted a lot of time typing out a thesis based on a demonstrably false premise.
That said, I'll skip right to the end:
The only way to increase wages is to increase worker productivity.
Worker productivity has increased steadily while wages have not. There is virtually no link between them any more. Part of the argument for increasing minimum wage is to correct this divergence.
=Smidge=
More fascist news (Score:1, Troll)
Great, just great. Someone just got killed nazis over the weekend, and now we have the fascists coming out trying to scare us away from asking for a living wage so we can survive because it supposedly causes "job losses" and "automation". This is exactly what these nazis want us to think. We need to start removing these people from our societies permanently.
Higher wages drive innovation (Score:3)
London School of Economics = alt-right (Score:1)
The London School of Economics is just a mouthpiece for the blithering, tory, racist alt-right that want to see women and minorities kept poor and dependent. Their "study" omits inconvenient data to arrived at the desired conclusion.
I'm honestly a little shocked that the University of California system would even allow one of their professors to spend time with them on anything.
People are going to get paid either way (Score:2)
Either pay people a livable wage, or they will take it via legislation or angry mob.
Yeah right (Score:1)
Because management never considered automation before talk about hiking the minimum wage started.....
Automation is going to happen regardless.
Raising minimum wage doesnt help (Score:2)
I'm old enough to remember living on minimum wage. and living through two hikes in the 90s
the first hike we lost health insurance, the second hike we lost other benefits
At the same time prices did go up, so it didn't help those on minimum wage, they stayed about even. The "rich" were not adversely affected by the increase, but the middle class were hurt because of the increased prices on almost everything, they didn't get an automagic raise.
Bullshit. You 100% did not get health insurance at you 4.35 an hour job. And what other benefits did you lose?
In Canada already happening (Score:2)
Apparently the magic number is around $30-40k/year salary when managers start considering replacing those employees with robots and/or AI.
And this is news because ?? (Score:2)
I'm not sure that solution scales. As a thought experiment, suppose a sexy genie blinked her eyes and everybody had a PhD education. That still wouldn't mean there's enough openings for advanced jobs. You'd end up with PhD's mopping the floors.
The side not addressed (Score:3)
I think there is at least some truth to this study. It does make sense that businesses will automate whatever they can and raising the minimum wage may hasten that. But the thing not talked about is that as time goes on these technologies will come down in price and be cheaper than the current minimum wage and businesses will automate then anyway. So yes, it may hasten it a little bit, it certainly isn't the reason businesses are automating. So the choice is basically to keep the minimum wage where it is and have these jobs for an extra couple years while people still make less than they need to live or to raise the minimum wage and hasten the loss of these jobs but get everyone else closer to a wage they can survive on. If we wait, businesses will still save money with automation and will save money by continuing to pay wages people can't live on.
What needs to be addressed is how to help everyone who is pushed out of their job via automation. There needs to be some type of job training or something to help people adjust to the new economy, but that isn't happening. No matter what we do, people are going to lose their job to automation, it is just a matter of when. I think we should at least make sure that the people who don't lose their job to automation make enough money to live on.
Minimum wage should adjust for inflation (Score:1)
We should decide what minimum wage should be in today's dollars, then peg it to "inflation" so it doesn't "decrease automatically" like it does now.
Whether we use "consumer inflation" (set aside the argument that it's not "accurate" for most consumers) or some measure of inflation more targeted towards low-wage workers (i.e. heavily weighted for things poor people tend to buy) is another factor society must decide on.
If we do this, there will still be calls to adjust it every generation or two, but at least
Big Effing Deal (Score:2)
Automation is going to supplant a lot of jobs. The only questions are: "Which ones?" and "How fast?"
Higher wages will accelerate the process, but we need to decide what happens as automation takes over regardless of changes to the minimum wage.
The whole article is a bit of a red herring. Whatever we decide for workers displaced by automation, we ought to do with these people. I'm not going to pretend I have a 100% fair solution, and no one seems to agree. So let's focus on the fundamental problem instead of this side issue.
Robot Jobs (Score:2)
A living wage (Score:2)
A Little Bit of Digging (Score:2)
Well yes... but... (Score:2)
Flip Side (Score:2)
Low wages slow technological growth and reduce leisure time.
It's essentially stating the same thing, but without the worship of jobs, which are a means to an end.
Actual data shows only in red states (Score:1)
There are literally thousands of help wanted signs in Seattle at restaurants right now.
There didn't used to be hardly any.
And we have a $15/hour minimum wage.
You can simplify this quite easily: (Score:3)
Automation causes job losses.
If automation was already on the cusp of automating jobs at minimum wage, then those jobs would have been automated soon, anyways.
I Like Cherries, But... (Score:2)
From TFS:
For lower-skill jobs like bookkeepers and assembly-line workers,
OK, so you cherry-pick medium-skill jobs that typically pay above-minimum-wages and have already lost tons of ground to automation (in the case of factory workers, the job losses stretch back 40 years) as an admonition against raising the minimum wage?
Lesson learned, that's a fine way to run a flawed study.
Isn't this a good thing? (Score:2)
I don't know about you but when a job can be automated then I think it should be automated because it saves a human from doing an unfulfilling job. This may put a bunch of people out of work but is a separate issue that should be addressed on it's own. Not having to work is an ideal, not a curse.
Screw Democrats, screw Republicans (Score:2)
Go UBI. The possible downsides of minimum wage are obvious - and although it might work in some instances, in our current situation it will only accelerate automation. It's also not tenable to just allow wages to erode without recourse - the bargaining power of the working class is rapidly approaching zero, and it will end up requiring three jobs to make ends meet for unskilled workers.
UBI puts all the incentives in the right place, it's fair, and it's humane. It allows a true market price to be established for labor.
Higher wages = less workers but it is worth it (Score:2)
Basic supply and demand dictates this relationship. However, that is not enough to declare higher wages a BAD thing. A balance needs to be made between wages and employment. Factors such as the net impact on social services costs and living conditions need to be taken into consideration.
Long story short both sides over simplify the situation to a horrific extent. Evidence such as the report that indicated ", a $1 increase can cost tens of thousands of jobs nationally." Seems to support the liberal perspe
I doubt that (Score:2)
Those that will automatize are not driven by minimum wages, they will do it anyways. And for the others, unless minimum wage is raised significantly, it will not make them go to automation. I think this is a pretext.
That said, a _lot_ of jobs will be lost to automation in the next decades. It will not be possible to keep society functioning, unless alternate means of getting money to people are used. The problem is that while automation is dumb, it can be dumb very fast and with a lot of predefined knowledge.