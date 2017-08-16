Shipping Company Maersk Says June Cyberattack Could Cost It Up To $300 Million (cnbc.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares an article: Container shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk on Tuesday said it expects that computer issues triggered by the NotPetya cyberattack will cost the company as much as $300 million in lost revenue. "In the last week of the [second] quarter we were hit by a cyber-attack, which mainly impacted Maersk Line, APM Terminals and Damco," Maersk CEO Soren Skou said in a statement. "Business volumes were negatively affected for a couple of weeks in July and as a consequence, our Q3 results will be impacted. We expect that the cyber-attack will impact results negatively by USD 200-300m." Maersk Line was able to take bookings from existing customers two days after the attack, and things gradually got back to normal over the following week, the company said. It said it did not lose third-party data as a result of the attack.
Cost of not doing ... (Score:5, Insightful)
... business.
Pay now for system security, or pay later.
Re: (Score:1)
Will C level execs who skimped on IT/Infosec be paying the price?
Re: (Score:2)
Nah they have important vacations and yachts to enjoy on the golden parachute for all their hard work.
:S
Re: (Score:2)
And they will fire the frontline IT people who requested a budget for preventing attacks like this.
Re: (Score:2)
I recommended infosec solutions my entire career and business did the risk analysis and said, "No."
Shortly after I retired (not making this up), they got hit with ransomware.
They had enough backup to recover.
Day before yesterday, I was talking to one of the partners at the gym about shit and he mentioned that the firm bought "ransomware insurance."
They need to fire the dickhead who still thinks there are nude photos out there of Anna Kournikova.
1.2 giggawatts (Score:2)
ummm... this statement is for their insurance claim, they pay those and roll the dice on actual security.
Re: (Score:2)
What the world needs now is sweet litigation.
Damn Somali pirates (Score:1)
I'd be interested (Score:2)
In whether they had insurance for cyber attacks, and if they were covered.
A chunk of $300 Million would buy a lot of IT talent, for the next time...
Re: (Score:2)
In the long run, insurance companies/rates will be the stick that forces companies to get this right.
Re: (Score:2)
for right now insurance is way cheaper than actual competent IT.
True Price of (Score:1)
WINDOWS AND MS OFFICE.
Just patch it. (Score:4, Informative)
Maersk claimed that “updates and patches applied to both the Windows systems and antivirus were not an effective protection.” Garbage. The patches against this attack were released in mid-March and April. They got hit at the end of June. There's no good reason to delay patching endpoints for more than a week at most, Most problematic patches for mainstream operating systems are pulled within 24-48 hours, so even three days is fairly conservative now.
and yet another Fortune 500 business... (Score:2)
learns a hard lesson on cutting corners in IT....
My guess is that the C level idiots will just toss a huge amount of money at some overpriced consulting firm like IBM to make themselves feel better, and not really fix anything.