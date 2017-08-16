Shipping Company Maersk Says June Cyberattack Could Cost It Up To $300 Million (cnbc.com) 6
An anonymous reader shares an article: Container shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk on Tuesday said it expects that computer issues triggered by the NotPetya cyberattack will cost the company as much as $300 million in lost revenue. "In the last week of the [second] quarter we were hit by a cyber-attack, which mainly impacted Maersk Line, APM Terminals and Damco," Maersk CEO Soren Skou said in a statement. "Business volumes were negatively affected for a couple of weeks in July and as a consequence, our Q3 results will be impacted. We expect that the cyber-attack will impact results negatively by USD 200-300m." Maersk Line was able to take bookings from existing customers two days after the attack, and things gradually got back to normal over the following week, the company said. It said it did not lose third-party data as a result of the attack.
Cost of not doing ... (Score:3)
... business.
Pay now for system security, or pay later.
Re: (Score:1)
Will C level execs who skimped on IT/Infosec be paying the price?
Re: (Score:2)
Nah they have important vacations and yachts to enjoy on the golden parachute for all their hard work.
:S
I'd be interested (Score:2)
In whether they had insurance for cyber attacks, and if they were covered.
A chunk of $300 Million would buy a lot of IT talent, for the next time...