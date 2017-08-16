YouTube Has An Illegal TV Streaming Problem (mashable.com) 115
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Mashable: Most people turn to Netflix to binge watch full seasons of a single TV show, but there could be a much cheaper way: YouTube. You might be surprised to learn that you can watch full episodes of popular TV shows on YouTube for free, thanks to a large number of rogue accounts that are hosting illegal live streams of shows. Perhaps the most shocking thing about these free (and very illegal) TV live streams might even make their way into your suggested video queue, if you watch enough "random shit" and Bobby Hill quote compilations on the site, as Mashable business editor Jason Abbruzzese recently experienced. He first noticed the surprisingly high number of illegal TV streaming accounts on his YouTube homepage, which has tailored recommended videos based on his viewing habits. Personalized recommendations aren't exactly new -- but the number of illegal live streams broadcasting copyrighted material on a loop was a shocker. When we looked deeper into the livestreams, the number we found was mindblowing. Many of these accounts appear to exist solely to give watchers an endless loop of their favorite shows and only have a few other posts related to the live streamed content. "YouTube respects the rights of copyright holders and we've invested heavily in copyright and content management tools to give rights holders control of their content on YouTube," a YouTube spokesperson told Mashable in an email. "When copyright holders work with us to provide reference files for their content, we ensure all live broadcasts are scanned for third party content, and we either pause or terminate streams when we find matches to third party content."
Nah, I got 99 problems but a bitch ain't one.
(See? I'm hip and with it! That's a hippity hop reference, in line with today's youth!)
"(and very illegal)"
What makes something very illegal compare to just plain old boring illegal?
Criminalized: illegal, but I don't want it to be illegal.
Illegal: neutral term.
Very illegal: illegal, and I want punishment to be worse.
Definitely I am afraid to leave my home due to all the tvshow pirates out there. I feel like every other person on the street is just waiting to walk up to me and watch GoT on their phones illegally. One day someone actually BUMPED INTO ME because he was too busy watching pirated tv shows on his phone! The world isn't safe.
Get a capture card with component inputs. At least you'll get 720.
It is that most heinous of crimes, theft of money. [youtube.com]
Even worse: the theft of money from someone with a lot of money.
Nope that would be killing a pregnant reigning monarch. That way you get regicide and infanticide all rolled into one. Well at least in the UK that's the most heinous crime you can commit. Opportunities to do so however have limited openings in history. Last opportunity closed 53 years ago with the birth of Prince Edwards and with a first born line being male through to Prince George, who being only 4 years old means next option unlikely to open for at least another 80 years.
Re:That's a feature. Not a bug! (Score:5, Insightful)
Yup. After 8 years, you should not be entitled to any interest on your investment. I'll take that principal, thank you very much.
You're gonna have a hard time with your retirement planning, then.
Like a virgin on her wedding night, looks like you eventually found the point.
Re: (Score:3)
The analogous situation with retirement savings can't really happen because money doesn't work that way. But if it did, it would be: I take your $200,000 retirement principle, and I have $200,000 and you still have $200,000.
So the way to maximize the value of a copyrighted work to soc
> But if everyone gets a copy for free, then there's no incentive for people to create new works.
Incorrect.
1. You are assuming money is the _only_ reward. HINT: It is not.
2. Operating Systems are free yet people still create new ones. Did you _really_ ignore the ENTIRE open source movement???
> So we set up a system where for a LONG time PUBLISHERS have exclusive rights to distribute their works in exchange for money.
FTFY.
The dirty secret of Copyright is that it was invented by --> Publishers
I agree with most of what you say but why does 8 years seem too short?
How many movies are still making significant sums of money after 8 years, 8 years is plenty of time to recoup your investment plus profit. If you haven't made your money back by then you probably never will.
The reason 8 years sounds short is your are comparing it to 120 year and thinking that sounds like a big difference, really if a person doesn't go out to watch your movie in the first month, they probably don't care enough to pay for i
You're gonna have a hard time with your retirement planning, then.
Retirement? What's that? [theweek.com]
Where the F have these people been the past decade? Google's whole business model is to strip potential competitors ability to make money and they can be the last leech standing. They do it with productivity software, OS, now advertising with their latest Chrome 'feature'. YouTube has been doing this in plain view since before they were even acquired.
YouTube must be held responsible (Score:5, Insightful)
As YouTube is now overtly (i.e. actively) deciding what videos are too 'controversial' to be seen on their service even if they don't violate their Terms of Service, I think YouTube should have it's safe harbor protection in the DMCA revoked and be held liable for each and every one of the illegal videos/streams on their system.
Once you go above and beyond the 'take down videos upon DMCA request' and start deciding which videos can stay and which should go, you've lost the justification that you cannot be held responsible for which things appear on your service.
RIAA
.. MPAA -- sic'em ;)
YouTube has automatic content scanners, and the pirates know this. My stepson has been watching the Simpsons on YouTube (we have 8 seasons on DVD, but YouTube is more convenient) and I notice the videos use three separate measures to evad
You kind of miss the point. In most cases YouTube is not censoring however it seems to have developed an extreme pro-establishment bias in censorship, challenge the establishment, whether from the right of left (hmm, funny that) and you will be actively censored in way one or another for all the rest, just a filtering algorithm that favours not taking down content, else it would tend to take down all content, just the nature of fair use provisions. So based upon active politically censorship that favours th
How could YouTube afford what you're suggesting? 300 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube every minute. How many people would it take to police that?
hmm... 300 hours/1 minute, 18,000 persons?
Re: (Score:3)
Sites that moderate user content would lose their safe harbor protection using your argument.
That's the point. If you're going to moderate you can't also claim you're not responsible.
Content producers have a problem (Score:5, Insightful)
Knowing this crowd though, they'll still fid a watch to bitch and moan about demand for their product. Oh to have their problems.
I'm entitled to free entertainment! Gimme gimme gimme.
Re: (Score:3)
At some point you'll end up spending more money trying to chase them down than you actually lose from them.
Re:Content producers have a problem (Score:4, Interesting)
I went and RTFA (sorry)
This looks like a big 'ol nothing-burger. He found some channels with a couple dozen viewers that YouTube usually shut down within an hour or so. One made it a whole 20 hours! It even ends with "if you get lucky you might get to watch a TV show for an hour or two before shut down".
I get that some of these making their way into your recommendation stream might be annoying, but that's a simple algorithm tweak on the backend by Google. They right now prioritize recently launched live streams a bit much in all cases. Add some extra logic there, and done.
Adromeda? What's that? Probably nobody was looking for pirate content because it's a niche sci-fi show. Policing content requires CPU power, a limited resource. The more you increase the search space of possible content to match, the less available CPU there will be.
Adromeda? What's that?
Isn't that the galaxy with intelligent blancmanges?
In many cases these channels are the only source of Japanese anime videos with Japanese audio and English subtitles.
For sure most movie / ep vids that survive on youtube are just phishing showing a URL to some sketchy external site.
Re: Content producers have a problem (Score:2)
A balance must be struck... (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: I don't think the report actually... (Score:1)
Oooh. They're streaming a show thats been syndicated since I was in college. That's not how the article portrays it.
Why yes I do know I can do that however. (Score:2)
I usually want to watch a specific episode or episodes in order and that's just not usually something you can do with live streamed pirate marathons.
well, duh (Score:2)
The government does not maintain an infallible list of all content that is copyrighted and who the copyright owners are. Therefore there is no such 'list' that a program can reference to identify copyrighted (and more importantly, non-copyrighted or public domain) works with 100% accuracy. Compound that with the fact that there is no program, deep le
Doing it with even 80% accuracy is highly improbable.
A deep convolutional NN should be able to do it. Someone should sponsor a Kaggle competition.
Or, even easier, just do speech-to-text on the audio component and try to match it to a DB of movie scripts.
This is not easy because pirates will deliberately try to trick your AI.
It also has to run in reasonable time with few false positives. The speech-to-text approach for example could trigger if someone is just quoting some lines from a movie.
Because it's EASIER to recognize the world in motion than a pre-recorded stream of bits? ROFLMAO.
Yeah, actually it is. In the first case I just want to be able to recognize any car traveling down any road. Anything meeting this broad definition counts.
In the second case I need to know for sure that this isn't just a blue car driving down a road, or even a specific blue car driving down a particular road, but that it's actually the exact same footage of a specific blue car driving down a particular road.
Anyway, they do have detection techniques that work, clearly. That's why many videos of copyrighted m
Huh...
Your comment just made me ponder police interaction with autonomous vehicles. While the cars are unlikely to violate rules of the road, there are many other times when police want to stop vehicles and perform various checks.
There's some amusing thoughts in there. Also, what if it has to wait in line to get fuel? How does it even know where the pumps are?
Yeah... it's far better to trust completely untrusted sources while BROADCASTING to the world that I'm a pirate.
Unless you are a poor kid with no assets, you're better off just paying for what you use. If you can do it, there's no compelling reason to be a deadbeat.
When the man is a dog in the manger (Score:2)
Unless you are a poor kid with no assets, you're better off just paying for what you use.
Most people in the world are "a poor kid with no assets." Even if you limit it to U.S. residents, most people lack billions of dollars to purchase a controlling interest in a publisher that refuses to take people's money. For example, in order for a U.S. resident to find a lawful stream of the film Song of the South or Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Night or the TV series Spartakus and the Sun Beneath the Sea, he'd first have to buy half the voting stock of the owner of copyright in each of those works in
Fuck you. (Score:2)
No shock to anyone (Score:2)
YouTube's popularity up until it hit a critical mass was built on content that didn't belong to them.
This is just the latest variation.
that boy ain't right! (Score:2)
that boy ain't right!
If so, the stream's description would include a license identifier.
The rule of the streets and prison applies here (Score:2)
The first rule of illegal live streams club ... (Score:2)
Justin.tv has an illegal... wait (Score:2)
Twitch.tv has an illegal... wait
... /me watches c-net on ustream... wait
How many times can we say "illegal"? (Score:4, Funny)
...these free (and very illegal) TV live streams...
Was this article written by a copyright troll?
Maybe he's from North Korea, and watching them carries a death sentence? Don't always just assume the worst and that it is a troll.
the slow YouTube shuffle (Score:2)
I actually think YouTube is policing some of this stuff fairly aggressively.
Once I discovered that Maddow is comprehensible at x2 speed (though not always her guests), I find her show worth watching in full (in my entire life, I once had an "introductory" cable subscription for a whole 30 days that they foolishly offered one year where my sad-sack sports team actually made the playoffs—after that it was back to the local pub if I cared enough to watch a game).
I start by watching Maddow's official feed
wow thanks! (Score:2)
First you tell me the amazing news that there is free television in the air all around us, I just need this "antenna" thing. Now, I was pleasantly 'surprised to learn that' there is sometimes free television on this youtube thing as well. Golly!
Now I'm all excited for the next 'but wait, there's more!' article. Don't disappoint me
/., and please tell me where to send a self addressed and stamped envelope to receive a free brochure and dvd.
Fake News They Know (Score:2)
Not what it seemss (Score:1)
Many copyright holders will not force a takedown but instead select the option to "receive the revenue" instead and leave the video up.
Having many shows generate revenue on youtube can be a very lucrative business instead of having them just sit on a shelf somewhere.
The fact is if you are not streaming your content somewhere now, your content is worth less than a rock out back. if people can not find your stuff they just move on to one of the other countless options they have.
Why the fuck would they care? (Score:1)
"YouTube respects the rights of copyright holders" (Score:1)
Bullshit... if they did they would allow somebody other than the copyright holder to report the violation... but they don't. In fact they have made it nearly impossible for non-copyright holders to report such violations directly to YouTube...
Why? To keep their views, and thus ad revenue, as high as possible... because they're only in it for the money...