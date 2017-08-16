YouTube Has An Illegal TV Streaming Problem (mashable.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Mashable: Most people turn to Netflix to binge watch full seasons of a single TV show, but there could be a much cheaper way: YouTube. You might be surprised to learn that you can watch full episodes of popular TV shows on YouTube for free, thanks to a large number of rogue accounts that are hosting illegal live streams of shows. Perhaps the most shocking thing about these free (and very illegal) TV live streams might even make their way into your suggested video queue, if you watch enough "random shit" and Bobby Hill quote compilations on the site, as Mashable business editor Jason Abbruzzese recently experienced. He first noticed the surprisingly high number of illegal TV streaming accounts on his YouTube homepage, which has tailored recommended videos based on his viewing habits. Personalized recommendations aren't exactly new -- but the number of illegal live streams broadcasting copyrighted material on a loop was a shocker. When we looked deeper into the livestreams, the number we found was mindblowing. Many of these accounts appear to exist solely to give watchers an endless loop of their favorite shows and only have a few other posts related to the live streamed content. "YouTube respects the rights of copyright holders and we've invested heavily in copyright and content management tools to give rights holders control of their content on YouTube," a YouTube spokesperson told Mashable in an email. "When copyright holders work with us to provide reference files for their content, we ensure all live broadcasts are scanned for third party content, and we either pause or terminate streams when we find matches to third party content."
Very Illegal? (Score:1)
"(and very illegal)"
What makes something very illegal compare to just plain old boring illegal?
Re: (Score:2)
Criminalized: illegal, but I don't want it to be illegal.
Illegal: neutral term.
Very illegal: illegal, and I want punishment to be worse.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Definitely I am afraid to leave my home due to all the tvshow pirates out there. I feel like every other person on the street is just waiting to walk up to me and watch GoT on their phones illegally. One day someone actually BUMPED INTO ME because he was too busy watching pirated tv shows on his phone! The world isn't safe.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Get a capture card with component inputs. At least you'll get 720.
Re: (Score:2)
It is that most heinous of crimes, theft of money. [youtube.com]
Even worse: the theft of money from someone with a lot of money.
Re: (Score:2)
Content producers have a problem (Score:4, Insightful)
Knowing this crowd though, they'll still fid a watch to bitch and moan about demand for their product. Oh to have their problems.
Re: (Score:2)
At some point you'll end up spending more money trying to chase them down than you actually lose from them.
Re: (Score:2)
A balance must be struck... (Score:3)
I don't think the report actually... (Score:1)
...looked at any of the videos. Only looked at titles and duration. If they had, they would have seen that these streams simply tell the viewer that a link to the video is actually displayed in the description section. This article is an epic fail.
Why yes I do know I can do that however. (Score:2)
I usually want to watch a specific episode or episodes in order and that's just not usually something you can do with live streamed pirate marathons.
well, duh (Score:2)
