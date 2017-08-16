Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


YouTube Has An Illegal TV Streaming Problem (mashable.com) 31

Posted by BeauHD from the pick-and-choose dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Mashable: Most people turn to Netflix to binge watch full seasons of a single TV show, but there could be a much cheaper way: YouTube. You might be surprised to learn that you can watch full episodes of popular TV shows on YouTube for free, thanks to a large number of rogue accounts that are hosting illegal live streams of shows. Perhaps the most shocking thing about these free (and very illegal) TV live streams might even make their way into your suggested video queue, if you watch enough "random shit" and Bobby Hill quote compilations on the site, as Mashable business editor Jason Abbruzzese recently experienced. He first noticed the surprisingly high number of illegal TV streaming accounts on his YouTube homepage, which has tailored recommended videos based on his viewing habits. Personalized recommendations aren't exactly new -- but the number of illegal live streams broadcasting copyrighted material on a loop was a shocker. When we looked deeper into the livestreams, the number we found was mindblowing. Many of these accounts appear to exist solely to give watchers an endless loop of their favorite shows and only have a few other posts related to the live streamed content. "YouTube respects the rights of copyright holders and we've invested heavily in copyright and content management tools to give rights holders control of their content on YouTube," a YouTube spokesperson told Mashable in an email. "When copyright holders work with us to provide reference files for their content, we ensure all live broadcasts are scanned for third party content, and we either pause or terminate streams when we find matches to third party content."

  • Very Illegal? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "(and very illegal)"

    What makes something very illegal compare to just plain old boring illegal?

    • Criminalized: illegal, but I don't want it to be illegal.
      Illegal: neutral term.
      Very illegal: illegal, and I want punishment to be worse.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jandrese ( 485 )
      It is that most heinous of crimes, theft of money. [youtube.com]

      • Definitely I am afraid to leave my home due to all the tvshow pirates out there. I feel like every other person on the street is just waiting to walk up to me and watch GoT on their phones illegally. One day someone actually BUMPED INTO ME because he was too busy watching pirated tv shows on his phone! The world isn't safe.

        • If I had mod points to spend, would definitely mark this as Funny. People will find a way to get what they want if you don't provide a way to sell it to them in a fashion they find acceptable. This is why I still have a VCR. Try content blocking that 1985 VCR that has no macrovision (or any other DRM) built in.

      • It is that most heinous of crimes, theft of money. [youtube.com]

        Even worse: the theft of money from someone with a lot of money.

  • Content producers have a problem (Score:4, Insightful)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @05:30PM (#55029483)
    Actually it sounds like content producers have an untapped market problem. Here you have people wanting to consume your content but are having to turn to pirate sources to do so, so either you aren't providing a way for potential customers to pay you for your content or assuming the case where all of these people are too poor to even pay $.01, to show them a small amount of advertisement along side of your content.

    Knowing this crowd though, they'll still fid a watch to bitch and moan about demand for their product. Oh to have their problems.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      I think it is less likely that all of these people are all genuinely too poor to afford the content (because let's face it, Netflix is pretty damn cheap, considering...) and more likely the case that they simply just don't want to be bothered paying for it when they've found they can get it for free.

  • A balance must be struck... (Score:3)

    by thegreatbob ( 693104 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @05:33PM (#55029509) Journal
    A balance must be struck between the masses that want the entertainment as cheaply as possible vs. the content providers who would love to be able to charge you extra for letting house guests watch your TV with you.

  • ...looked at any of the videos. Only looked at titles and duration. If they had, they would have seen that these streams simply tell the viewer that a link to the video is actually displayed in the description section. This article is an epic fail.

  • I usually want to watch a specific episode or episodes in order and that's just not usually something you can do with live streamed pirate marathons.

  • Because enforcing copyright law with 100% accuracy on a video sharing website is basically impossible. Doing it with even 80% accuracy is highly improbable.

    The government does not maintain an infallible list of all content that is copyrighted and who the copyright owners are. Therefore there is no such 'list' that a program can reference to identify copyrighted (and more importantly, non-copyrighted or public domain) works with 100% accuracy. Compound that with the fact that there is no program, deep le

