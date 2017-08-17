Video Is Coming To Reddit (variety.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a report from Variety: Videos are coming to Reddit, thanks to a new feature that allows users to upload video clips directly to the service. Reddit rolled out the new video feature Tuesday after testing it with around 200 communities over the past couple of weeks. Reddit users are now able to upload videos of up to 15 minutes in length, with file sizes being limited to 1 gigabyte. Users will be able to upload videos via Reddit's website and its mobile apps for iOS and Android, with the latter offering basic trimming functionality as well. And, in keeping with the spirit of the site, Reddit is also offering a conversion tool to turn videos into animated Gifs. Videos are being displayed persistently, or pinned, meaning that users can scroll through the comments while the video keeps playing in the corner of their screen. And community moderators can opt not to allow videos in their Subreddits at all, with Le arguing that some discussion-heavy Subreddits may decide that the format just doesn't work for them.
The lack of video support was never my main problem with Reddit.
The main problem I faced, and I never even posted there, was the rampant and unjustifiable moderation. Even as just a reader it ruined the experience for me, because so much good content would be removed for no good reason.
Except for a very small handful of obscure subreddits, in my opinion most of the major and even minor ones ended up being taken over by extreme leftists who twist and moderate the discussion so it fits their very specific and
Lefties and proggies don't believe in free speech or liberalism. They have adopted IngSoc as their platform. Reddit is just an outgrowth of that.
How soon before we see a "purge" like what his happening now at Youtube with all conservative content? Censorship is running rampant on Youtube with videos AND comments being deleted outright. And by the way, if you equate conservative content with the Alt-right or Nazis; then go to hell. And the same applies if you deny it happening or justify it.
I'm an adult, and I can decide for myself what to watch or what not to watch. Something that evil-doing Google seems to have lost grasp of. That seems to be all