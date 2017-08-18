A 'Netflix Tax'? Yes, and It's Already a Thing in Some States (usatoday.com) 27
An anonymous reader shares a report: Your monthly bill for Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming entertainment services could go up soon as states such as Illinois try to find ways to offset declining sales taxes and other revenue shortfalls. Chicago, Pennsylvania and Florida have already passed a so-called Netflix tax, and cities such as Pasadena, Calif. have broached the issue. These taxes can translate to additional fees of less than $1 each month to consumers. But over the months -- and tacked onto multiple streaming subscriptions -- they might add up to $50 or more each year. Netflix, consumer tax groups and tech trade organizations have voiced their opposition to such taxes, warning they can be unfair and deter innovation. Some opponents have initiated legal challenges, and at least one state has shelved plans after a court decision. But state and local governments aren't likely to halt fresh efforts as falling pay-TV subscriptions and video rentals mean there's less opportunity to tax cable bills or charge sales tax at the cash register.
Taxes and fees are crazy high on phone (land is really crazy with the subscriber fee). The local city utility loves to tack on weird stuff onto the electric/water/trash/sewer bills. They just figure people will not notice. Netflix is a service almost like telco, so really I'm surprised it took them this long.
The Working Class are the only ones with any money that don't have multi-billion dollar media empires and lobbying arms stick
If I moved to where my job is I'd need a 500% raise to afford a mortgage or the rent.
The government is screwing you in multiple ways. Scarcity of housing is just one of the ways.
Whats your reaction? Who are you blaming? What do you intend to do about it?
Personally I vote. Every election. The one federal election every 4 years is the least of my concerns.
What discussions have you had with the most local politicians? Do you even know who your town council is? Do you even know what they do?
The government still needs money to run. And despite what the rich's media outlets tell you there's no magic 'government waste' to cut that makes the need for taxes go away.
That is where you are wrong.
Have a look at an earlier comment I made [slashdot.org] in this discussion.
Basically, sales tax revenues in Illinois are up 10% over four years. Gas taxes are also up. Granted, income taxes are down. That said, gas taxes go for roads and transportation, so they actually have more funding for that now that tax revenues have gone up. I am sure that income tax revenues being down have some impact, but all those specific taxes being up should mean that those specific things for which the taxes
You are fooling yourself if you think taxes collected go to the thing they are "earmarked" for. People have died because the tax on phone lines that was supposed to go to 911 installations was instead used for police benefits like dry cleaning and other garbage (NYC). Once the government has the money, it's reallocated and slush-funded all over the place, NOT where it should be at all. How much money from state lotteries has gone to the schools it was intended for? Precious little I'm afraid.
Sales Tax is Tax, anything else is penalty (Score:2)
Parasites (Score:2)
Government and their tax schemes are kind of like parasites; only instead of trying to exploit a biological niche, they find any economic activity they can -- and try to extract something from it.
Income tax, fine
.... (it's a tax, no matter how you slice it) .... the list goes on pretty much endlessly.
Property tax, fine
Sales tax fine (though it's good to live in Oregon sometimes!)
Auto Registration
Only slightly surprised IRS goons don't show up and shut down lemonade stands because johnny jr didn't up.
Taxes
There shouldn't be a special tax (Score:2)
But Netflix should pay/charge all taxes such as GST, PST/HST in Canada just like cable companies, groceries stores and every body else.
Sales tax revenues are actually going up (Score:3)
Your monthly bill for Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming entertainment services could go up soon as states such as Illinois try to find ways to offset declining sales taxes and other revenue shortfalls.
Illinois sales tax revenues (2016 is the last table available) [state.il.us] are actually rising:
In fact, sales tax revenues are up around 10% over 4 years. If you look at the table, excise taxes are flat and gas taxes are up. Income, gaming, and other taxes are down. Income tax being down is a no brainer with the economy how it is.
If sales tax revenues go up 10% over 4 years (in a state with one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation) and they are looking for more ways to tax, then there is a serious problem with fiscal policy. Even if you factor in the decline in income, gaming, and other taxes the total decline is 10%. If a 10% decline over fours years wreaks that much havoc, then, well, there is a serious problem with fiscal policy.
