Wisconsin Lawmakers Vote To Pay Foxconn $3 Billion To Get New Factory (arstechnica.com) 5
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Wisconsin Assembly voted 59-30 on Thursday to approve a bill to give incentives worth $3 billion to Taiwan-based Foxconn so that the company would open its first U.S. plant in the state. Foxconn, best known for supplying parts of Apple's iPhones, will open the $10 billion liquid-crystal display plant in 2020, according to Reuters. The bill still has to be approved by a joint finance committee and the state Senate. Both houses of Wisconsin's legislature are controlled by Republicans, and the deal is supported by Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a Republican who negotiated the deal. The vote was largely, but not entirely, along party lines. Three Democrats joined 56 Republicans in supporting the deal. Two Republicans and 28 Democrats voted against it. Opponents said the deal wasn't a good use of taxpayer funds. The $3 billion incentives package includes about $2.85 billion in cash payments from taxpayers and tax breaks valued at about $150 million. The state is also waiving certain environmental rules.
Get that? "Cash payments". Not tax cuts. Straight up baksheesh.
We were told how GOP government in Wisconsin was going to create this great economic boom by "unleashing" the free market. Now they're just trying to prop up a Potemkin president by using corporate welfare.
It is tax credits not a check cut to the factory.
They don't collect taxes for a few years off the plant and in exchange they get a few thousand jobs that pay 50 to 70 k. That's good for all involved.
They'll start around $35k and probably top out around $55k. The white collar workers might be in the $50k-$70k range... but that might be a few dozen vs a few thousand people.
From the article:
$2.85 billion in cash payments from taxpayers and tax breaks valued at about $150 million
How is a cash payment a deference of paying taxes? Is the wording in the article incorrect? It appears the deference you're talking about only looks like $150 million dollars.