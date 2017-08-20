After 15 Years, Maine's Laptops-in-Schools Initiative Fails To Raise Test Scores

For years Maine has been offering laptops to high school students -- but is it doing more harm than good? An anonymous reader writes:The article notes that Maine de-emphasized teacher training which could've produced better results. One education policy researcher "says this has created a new kind of divide in Maine. Students in larger schools, with more resources, have learned how to use their laptops in more creative ways. But in Maine's higher poverty and more rural schools, many students are still just using programs like PowerPoint and Microsoft Word."