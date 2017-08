Disney Will Price Streaming Service At $5 Per Month, Analyst Says

Earlier this month, Disney announced it would end its distribution deal with Netflix and launch its own streaming service in 2019. Now, according to MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson, we have learned that Disney's new streaming service will be priced around $5 per month in order to drive wider adoption. FierceCable reports:If Disney's new streaming service does end up costing around $5 per month, could you justify paying for it?