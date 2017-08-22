Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


People Start Hating Their Jobs at Age 35, Study Says

Posted by msmash
Older workers tend to be more unhappy in their jobs than their younger colleagues, according to a survey of more than 2,000 U.K. employees by human resource firm Robert Half U.K. One in six British workers over age 35 said they were unhappy -- more than double the number for those under 35. Nearly a third of people over 55 said they didn't feel appreciated, while 16 percent said they didn't have friends at work. From a report: There's the stress of being in a high-ranking position -- or the disappointment of not making it far enough up the career ladder. True, salaries are higher, but life starts to get more expensive. "Work-life balance" starts to mean taking care of children, rather than just personal stress management. "There comes a time when either you haven't achieved success, work has burned you out, or lived experience tells you family is more important," said Cary Cooper, a workplace researcher at Manchester Business School. "You ask yourself: 'What am I doing this for?'"

  • It's about 22
  • As people age and have a lot more responsibility and less flexibility in their social, mental, and emotional lives, they start enjoying work a lot less and start treating it as more of an obligation! How much did Robert Half spend on this?
  • If you aren't in management then you start to get dumped on around 35. Just look at who is hired after 40 with a good resume and lots of experience vs a ok resume and little experience at 25. Perhaps if management, in general, didn't crap all over thier employees this wouldn't be nearly as pronounced.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      I live outside CA, and have not experienced this. Cult of youth is not everywhere.
  • I was transitioning from being a lead video game tester to an IT Support technician when I was 35. While I enjoyed being a video game tester for six years, it was a dead end job with few opportunities for promotion. I'm quite happy with cleaning out IT closets for the last 13 years.

