Verizon To Start Throttling All Smartphone Videos To 480p or 720p (arstechnica.com) 75

Verizon Wireless will start throttling video streams to resolutions as low as 480p on smartphones this week. Most data plans will get 720p video on smartphones, but customers won't have any option to completely un-throttle video. From a report: 1080p will be the highest resolution provided on tablets, effectively ruling out 4K video on Verizon's mobile network. Anything identified as a video will not be given more than 10Mbps worth of bandwidth. This limit will affect mobile hotspot usage as well. Verizon started selling unlimited smartphone data plans in February of this year, and the carrier said at the time that it would deliver video to customers at the same resolution used by streaming video companies. "We deliver whatever the content provider gives us. We don't manipulate the data," Verizon told Ars in February. That changes beginning on Wednesday, both for existing customers and new ones. The changes were detailed today in an announcement of new unlimited data plans. Starting August 23, Verizon's cheapest single-line unlimited smartphone data plan will cost $75 a month, which is $5 less than it cost before. The plan will include only "DVD-quality streaming" of 480p on phones and 720p on tablets.

  • Net neutrality anyone? (Score:3)

    by courteaudotbiz ( 1191083 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @10:06AM (#55062717) Homepage
    Isn't this 100% against Net Neutrality??

    • Surprisingly, not really. Put this way: they're throttling "video", not "Netflix".

      Now if they pushed their own (or a paying partner's) video service and throttled everyone else's, then you'd see a violation of net neutrality.

      • Re:Net neutrality anyone? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by beelsebob ( 529313 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @10:26AM (#55062875)

        Net Neutrality is not only about throttling one particular company. It's about applying any filter that causes some data to be treated differently to another.

        If I suddenly can't download certain files as they're hosted on the server, because the ISP deemed them filter worthy, that certainly is a violation of net neutrality.

        • Blackholing http-based DDoS packets would violate your definition of net neutrality, so maybe you shouldn't try to be so absolutist? Sometimes throttling *types* of packets is a good thing (now in TFA's case, that's up for debate.)

          Also, NN is based on not discriminating based on source, as opposed to based on type. For instance, Coho.net (a local Pacific NW Fixed-wireless ISP) specifically filters out and blocks as much BitTorrent traffic as it can detect, and says as much in their policy. They've done this

          • "This ISP does it, therefore it doesn't violate net neutrality" is a strange argument to make. The bottom line is that it prevents you downloading certain types of data. That's EXACTLY what net neutrality is meant to prevent.

            To be network neutral, an ISP is meant to act as a dumb pipe. It's then up to me to discard packets that I'm not interested in.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Holi ( 250190 )
              So Net Neutrality does not allow for QoS?

              • Correct - and that's actually one of the exact arguments the ISPs used against it - it would degrade the quality of some services due to not being able to prioritize them.

    • No, this is network management. Network Neutrality is normally, and usefully, described as discrimination against the source (or destination) of data.

      What Verizon is doing is not discriminating against source, it's managing data under a particular protocol. The battle for all protocols to be treated equally was lost a long time ago when most ISPs stopped allowing customers to receive data on port 25.

  • I'd say this kills wireless replacing broadband (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @10:12AM (#55062765)
    So long as the wireless vendors continue to stick it to their customers with artificial constrainst and service downgrades, wireless is not going to be the replacement for fixed-line Internet access that many have been predicting.

    • So long as the wireless vendors continue to stick it to their customers with artificial constrainst and service downgrades, wireless is not going to be the replacement for fixed-line Internet access that many have been predicting.

      This is also a really bad marketing move right before the Game of Thrones finale. My guess is Verizon has been losing too much money with every Game of Thrones episode.

  • We deliver whatever the content provider gives us.

    Just not fast enough to be of any use.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Can you tell the difference between 480p and 720p on your tiny 4.5" or 5.0" screen smartphone? I doubt it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gfxguy ( 98788 )

        True. But I can tell when I'm using my phone as a hotspot for my laptop, and I can tell when I'm outputting directly from my phone using a slimport adapter. So the issue is, unlike T-Mobile's plan, you can't opt out.... AND they were selling their unlimited service stating that the video wouldn't be altered, so anybody who got a contract up until now should be able to freely cancel their plans.

  • Thanks, Trumpers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump supporters are dumber than cattle

  • Particularly on a mobile device, even with "retina" display quality, I doubt there are many people who will notice any difference... except of course, geeks and those of us who concentrate really closely.

    It's like the difference in mp3 between 192kbps and 128kbps encoding - most people won't be able to tell the difference, except musicians and audiophiles.

    I'm sure they conducted a small scale research to see if anyone noticed.
    In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if they already performed a/b testing against exi

    • Up until a few months ago I was using Netflix at the lowest setting on my 10 inch table (1080p resolution) due to bandwidth concerns and to tell you the truth I really didn't notice much of a difference once I got unlimited internet and started using high quality streams. I mean, there was a difference, but for stuff I watch on my tablet I really couldn't care. I had a separate profile for the TV where I used high quality for the small number of movies I really wanted to experience in HD.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gfxguy ( 98788 )

        You and the post you were responding too are absolutely correct about resolutions and streaming quality on smaller devices, it's true, but if you are using your phone as a hotspot for your laptop (mine has a UHD display), or you're using slimport (also up to 4K) to display on a full size TV, the issue is you can't opt out or change a profile (unlike T-Mobile's version of this, which is the only thing that makes it acceptable). I'm not saying I personally actually use my phone that way (at this point, I don

  • Why is this a bad thing? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Nkwe ( 604125 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @10:29AM (#55062901)
    As long as Verizon or its "select partners" don't get a pass and are not allowed to stream video faster, it's not a net neutrality thing. Prioritization by protocol (as long as the rules are the same for all endpoints) does not violate the concept of net neutrality. There is a physical limit on the bandwidth available in any radio based system and it is the responsibility of a network provider to manage that bandwidth properly for the health of the network itself. Why is it unreasonable to put limits protocols that are known to use lots of bandwidth (eg video) as long as those limits are applied universally? And from the summary, they are talking about 10Mbs video streaming bandwidth limit - that is sufficient for a high definition stream on a 70 inch television (with multi-channel surround sound), certainly it is enough for the screen size of a phone or tablet being listened to in stereo at best.

    • I totally agree that as long as it's in the interest of network health, sure, do what you have it.

      However, living overseas currently, my perspective would be more along the lines of, this is unacceptable. Invest in your infrastructure and support your additional users and their usage.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Thruen ( 753567 )
      Why would you sell an unlimited data plan if you can't provide it? Why would you tell customers when you launch an unlimited data plan you won't be throttling video only to turn around and start throttling it a few months later? Why are you asking such a stupid question, when it's incredibly obvious why this is a bad thing? It doesn't have to be a net neutrality issue to be bad, that is not the only thing you should look at from you internet provider to determine if you're being treated fairly. As for your

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nkwe ( 604125 )

        As for your comment about 10mbps being sufficient for a 70 inch television, that really just shows you don't understand the difference between resolution and sheer size.

        I watch Netflix streams on my 70" TV all the time. It is not a 4K TV but it is a HD TV, I am not watching at 480p, I am watching at 1080. Network bandwidth is typically under 10 Mbps when I am doing this. Is the quality as good as when playing directly off of a Blu Ray player? No. Is it good enough? Yes. Would it be good enough if I was watching it on a 10" screen at the same resolution? Absolutely.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pr0t0 ( 216378 )

      It's a bad thing because they call the service "Unlimited", and by that they mean limited. It's also bad because mobile broadband is recently being considered as a substitute for fixed-line internet service to rural and remote areas. It's a bad thing because it's stupidly expensive.

      But maybe you're right, as long as they downgrade their own video options as well it's not a net neutrality issue. It's unlikely that net neutrality is going to survive though, and it's even more unlikely that VZW will downgrade

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        Exactly,,,, they may say it's "unlimited" because they don't directly try to limit the *amount* of data you can download, but in fact by imposing an limitation on the *speed* of the download, they are effectively creating a data limit as well anyways, as there is only so much data that you can download in a given time at a given speed. Of course, on any given physical infrastructure that latter point would be true even if the company didn't impose any limitations on bandwidth at all, but when it is the co

  • This was inevitable... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by toonces33 ( 841696 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @10:35AM (#55062925)
    Any time you have a resource where usage is unchecked, people will consume more and more of it until it is unusable for everyone. If there were no limits, then what's the downside to people streaming more and more? Nothing. Expanding bandwidth costs real money, and in some cases there are spectrum limits which prevent them from expanding much more. Ever used the free WiFi in an airport - the dopey kids sitting across from you are streaming some mind-rot and killing the bandwidth for everyone else. So the kids get the lolz, and you can barely get your work emails.

  • how is this progress? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by tatman ( 1076111 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @10:40AM (#55062975) Homepage

    I dont use Verizon. Every time I try to send a picture to someone I know using Verizon, I get a message that the image is too big to send because Verizon has image size caps. Now they are going to cap video resolution. This is not progress. This is a step backwards.

    I suppose they (Verizon) will make the argument about screen size and perceived quality. But it should not be their decision but left at the hands of consumer.

  • While codecs and containers are well known, most video providers nowadays are encrypted; if the algorithm / keys used allow for content fingerprinting at scale then the encryption itself is badly broken (one would hope they won't dare go and install their own wildcard certs on all customer phones).

