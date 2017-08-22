Verizon To Start Throttling All Smartphone Videos To 480p or 720p (arstechnica.com) 75
Verizon Wireless will start throttling video streams to resolutions as low as 480p on smartphones this week. Most data plans will get 720p video on smartphones, but customers won't have any option to completely un-throttle video. From a report: 1080p will be the highest resolution provided on tablets, effectively ruling out 4K video on Verizon's mobile network. Anything identified as a video will not be given more than 10Mbps worth of bandwidth. This limit will affect mobile hotspot usage as well. Verizon started selling unlimited smartphone data plans in February of this year, and the carrier said at the time that it would deliver video to customers at the same resolution used by streaming video companies. "We deliver whatever the content provider gives us. We don't manipulate the data," Verizon told Ars in February. That changes beginning on Wednesday, both for existing customers and new ones. The changes were detailed today in an announcement of new unlimited data plans. Starting August 23, Verizon's cheapest single-line unlimited smartphone data plan will cost $75 a month, which is $5 less than it cost before. The plan will include only "DVD-quality streaming" of 480p on phones and 720p on tablets.
On the contrary - it is against net neutrality since it is treating some internet traffic (videos) differently to all other internet traffic (not videos). It is applying some kind of filter in the middle if and only if the ISP deems the data to look a certain way. That means that it becomes impossible for me to download certain types of data over this connection.
This is almost the exact case that net neutrality hopes to prevent.
Surprisingly, not really. Put this way: they're throttling "video", not "Netflix".
Now if they pushed their own (or a paying partner's) video service and throttled everyone else's, then you'd see a violation of net neutrality.
Net Neutrality is not only about throttling one particular company. It's about applying any filter that causes some data to be treated differently to another.
If I suddenly can't download certain files as they're hosted on the server, because the ISP deemed them filter worthy, that certainly is a violation of net neutrality.
Blackholing http-based DDoS packets would violate your definition of net neutrality, so maybe you shouldn't try to be so absolutist? Sometimes throttling *types* of packets is a good thing (now in TFA's case, that's up for debate.)
Also, NN is based on not discriminating based on source, as opposed to based on type. For instance, Coho.net (a local Pacific NW Fixed-wireless ISP) specifically filters out and blocks as much BitTorrent traffic as it can detect, and says as much in their policy. They've done this
"This ISP does it, therefore it doesn't violate net neutrality" is a strange argument to make. The bottom line is that it prevents you downloading certain types of data. That's EXACTLY what net neutrality is meant to prevent.
To be network neutral, an ISP is meant to act as a dumb pipe. It's then up to me to discard packets that I'm not interested in.
Correct - and that's actually one of the exact arguments the ISPs used against it - it would degrade the quality of some services due to not being able to prioritize them.
No, this is network management. Network Neutrality is normally, and usefully, described as discrimination against the source (or destination) of data.
What Verizon is doing is not discriminating against source, it's managing data under a particular protocol. The battle for all protocols to be treated equally was lost a long time ago when most ISPs stopped allowing customers to receive data on port 25.
Spectrum is not a free market (Score:3)
If all lessees of suitable FCC-owned spectrum do this, it's not a free market.
No, you voted for this, when you signed up for Verizon. You have the complete ability to switch to any number of different providers, any time you want. Vote with your dollars, and leave government out of it.
I'd say this kills wireless replacing broadband (Score:3)
You have obviously missed the court cases and the purchased laws that appear to prevent competition in the footprint of many established cable companies franchises.
Game of Thrones (Score:2)
So long as the wireless vendors continue to stick it to their customers with artificial constrainst and service downgrades, wireless is not going to be the replacement for fixed-line Internet access that many have been predicting.
This is also a really bad marketing move right before the Game of Thrones finale. My guess is Verizon has been losing too much money with every Game of Thrones episode.
Prevaricating (Score:2)
We deliver whatever the content provider gives us.
Just not fast enough to be of any use.
Can you tell the difference between 480p and 720p on your tiny 4.5" or 5.0" screen smartphone? I doubt it.
True. But I can tell when I'm using my phone as a hotspot for my laptop, and I can tell when I'm outputting directly from my phone using a slimport adapter. So the issue is, unlike T-Mobile's plan, you can't opt out.... AND they were selling their unlimited service stating that the video wouldn't be altered, so anybody who got a contract up until now should be able to freely cancel their plans.
Verizon started selling unlimited smartphone data plans in February of this year, and the carrier said at the time that it would deliver video to customers at the same resolution used by streaming video companies. "We deliver whatever the content provider gives us. We don't manipulate the data," Verizon told Ars in February.
How many of those pixels is the eye actually seeing, and how many are optically blended together before they hit the retina?
Makes sense (Score:2)
Particularly on a mobile device, even with "retina" display quality, I doubt there are many people who will notice any difference... except of course, geeks and those of us who concentrate really closely.
It's like the difference in mp3 between 192kbps and 128kbps encoding - most people won't be able to tell the difference, except musicians and audiophiles.
I'm sure they conducted a small scale research to see if anyone noticed.
In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if they already performed a/b testing against exi
Up until a few months ago I was using Netflix at the lowest setting on my 10 inch table (1080p resolution) due to bandwidth concerns and to tell you the truth I really didn't notice much of a difference once I got unlimited internet and started using high quality streams. I mean, there was a difference, but for stuff I watch on my tablet I really couldn't care. I had a separate profile for the TV where I used high quality for the small number of movies I really wanted to experience in HD.
You and the post you were responding too are absolutely correct about resolutions and streaming quality on smaller devices, it's true, but if you are using your phone as a hotspot for your laptop (mine has a UHD display), or you're using slimport (also up to 4K) to display on a full size TV, the issue is you can't opt out or change a profile (unlike T-Mobile's version of this, which is the only thing that makes it acceptable). I'm not saying I personally actually use my phone that way (at this point, I don
No, it's really not a good thing. Granted, most people don't care or won't notice, which is why T-Mobile's auto-opt-in, but with the choice to opt out, makes T-Mobile's version of this "throttling" acceptable.
It sounds like Verizon sold a lot of unlimited plans with the understanding they would not modify video, and now they are not even giving their customers a choice. That alone warrants a lawsuit, or at least letting customers cancel plans with ZERO penalty (maybe even a kickback to pay for a switch to
Why is this a bad thing? (Score:4, Interesting)
I totally agree that as long as it's in the interest of network health, sure, do what you have it.
However, living overseas currently, my perspective would be more along the lines of, this is unacceptable. Invest in your infrastructure and support your additional users and their usage.
As for your comment about 10mbps being sufficient for a 70 inch television, that really just shows you don't understand the difference between resolution and sheer size.
I watch Netflix streams on my 70" TV all the time. It is not a 4K TV but it is a HD TV, I am not watching at 480p, I am watching at 1080. Network bandwidth is typically under 10 Mbps when I am doing this. Is the quality as good as when playing directly off of a Blu Ray player? No. Is it good enough? Yes. Would it be good enough if I was watching it on a 10" screen at the same resolution? Absolutely.
It's a bad thing because they call the service "Unlimited", and by that they mean limited. It's also bad because mobile broadband is recently being considered as a substitute for fixed-line internet service to rural and remote areas. It's a bad thing because it's stupidly expensive.
But maybe you're right, as long as they downgrade their own video options as well it's not a net neutrality issue. It's unlikely that net neutrality is going to survive though, and it's even more unlikely that VZW will downgrade
This was inevitable... (Score:4, Insightful)
how is this progress? (Score:4, Interesting)
I dont use Verizon. Every time I try to send a picture to someone I know using Verizon, I get a message that the image is too big to send because Verizon has image size caps. Now they are going to cap video resolution. This is not progress. This is a step backwards.
I suppose they (Verizon) will make the argument about screen size and perceived quality. But it should not be their decision but left at the hands of consumer.
Identified as video - how? (Score:1)
While codecs and containers are well known, most video providers nowadays are encrypted; if the algorithm / keys used allow for content fingerprinting at scale then the encryption itself is badly broken (one would hope they won't dare go and install their own wildcard certs on all customer phones).