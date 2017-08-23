We Can't Stop Checking the News Either. Welcome to the New FOMO (wired.com) 106
An anonymous reader shares an article: Countless studies have shown that social-driven FOMO (fear of missing out) stems from a person's primitive desire to belong to a group, with each snap, tweet, or post a reminder of what separates you from them. This other type of FOMO, the all-news, all-the-time kind, is new enough that nobody has really studied it much, yet of the half-dozen experts in sociology, anthropology, economics, and neurology I spoke to, all quickly recognized what I was describing, and some even admitted to feeling it themselves. "We scroll through our Twitter feeds, not seeking anything specific, just monitoring them so we don't miss out on anything important," says Shyam Sundar, a communications researcher at Pennsylvania State University. This impulse could stem from the chemical hits our brains receive with each news hit, but it could also derive from a primitive behavioral instinct -- surveillance gratification-seeking, or the urge that drove our cave-dwelling ancestors to poke their heads out and check for predators. In times of perceived crisis, our brains cry out for information to help us survive. Maybe this alarm stems from steady hits of @realDonaldTrump. Maybe it's triggered by left-wing Resistance types. Or could it be #FakeNews, ISIS, guns, police violence, or street crime, all propagated through our social media bubbles with headlines that are written specifically to grab our attention? This feels like a processing problem. "One thing we learn about human beings: We're meaning-making machines," Kross says. And social mania may be ideal for mainlining breaking news, but it's not great at providing meaning and context.
So...useless people do this, then? (Score:4, Interesting)
Seems like multiple levels of fail are in play here.
Re:So...useless people do this, then? (Score:5, Funny)
Who is this "we".
People with friends. So most Slashdotters are not affected.
The above is the appropriate response. When most of what you learn from the TV doesn't affect you, and you can't affect it, you might as well have a pint.
all-news, all-the-time
That is not what it is. News is, by definition, something novel. It is revelation. It is not re-re-re-re-re-analysis, nor is it replaying the same bloody 10-second video on a loop for 48 hours straight. (Looking at you specifically, CNN, though every single "news" network is guilty of this.)
There is plenty of news in the world daily. Yet we are treat
What are friends?
I have real life friends. They've all come to grips with my not having a clue about things like movies, television, new music, etc...
To put it into perspective, I have no idea what Obama's kids names are. I know he has two. I have no idea what is in the theater. I don't know the names of the more recent Trek and Star Wars movies are.
I kinda suck like that, but my friends are used to it.
Who is this "we".
People with real life and friends. So most Slashdotters are not affected.
I certainly don't scroll through anything unless I am looking for something specific.
FB users often scroll endlessly through their front page. Some content gets repeated eventually. A lot doesn't. Some people can't handle that there might be something at the "end of the page" that they just had to see.
The irony is I've never seen ads for a spell checker.
I have the opposite (Score:3)
I have a deep, intense fear that I will fail to miss out on the news. This fear is usually validated by the weekly shitstorm on my FB feed. Also, when
/. posts "current events" articles.
Re:I have the opposite (Score:5, Insightful)
I once made a comment to a co-worker about Trump's latest idiotic outburst, just assuming she was already aware of it. She had no idea what I was referring to. Then she explained to me that she didn't read any news, and had stopped paying attention to current events decades ago. She said that the result was less stress, and more time to spend on the important things in her life. As far as she could tell there were no negative consequences, since nothing in the news had anything to do with her life.
Re:I have the opposite (Score:4, Interesting)
They can't control you if you don't listen.
I had the uninformed concern as well for the first day. Then I realized that most chatter about current events is uninformed and driven by biased media. It didn't bother me after that.
That's actually a good point.
I am sure that there were many jews in germany in the 30s who did the same thing as your co-worker. Sometimes you need to know what's going on to be able to make an informed decision. Then again, maybe most people (including myself) can't do that even when they do know what's going on.
Re:I have the opposite (Score:4, Interesting)
since nothing in the news had anything to do with her life.
Trump has nothing to do with her life? Did she even vote, did she even know about the election or who the candidates were?
Democracy only works properly if you have an engaged, informed electorate. If you don't, shit like Trump and Brexit happens, and I hate to use the N word but if it gets really bad you end up with 1930s Germany.
Trump has nothing to do with her life?
Correct. Trump has actually done very little, and none of it makes a practical difference in the the lives of most citizens.
Democracy only works properly if you have an engaged, informed electorate.
Can you cite any evidence to support this? Is higher voter turnout really associated with "better outcomes" is some objective way? I doubt it.
you end up with 1930s Germany.
Voter turnout in the 1933 German election was 96%.
Not voter turnout, but the general ignorance of most voters leading to bad outcomes.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I see you have very little to do except but continue dividing people into two groups.
You're part of the problem that people are trying to escape. DIAF.
That's a pretty good point. Someone with points, please mod up.
That's a pretty good point.
I can't see how being accused of being a bifurcationist by an AC for relating a co-worker's comments has anything to do with "good" or "a point",
n. FOMO - A type A fear you will miss frist psot! (Score:3)
Seriously though, this is definitely only going to exist in certain circles. I shudder to identify them properly but I see them in the elevator constantly when they can't pull their nose out of their phone between floors.
Re:n. FOMO - A type A fear you will miss frist pso (Score:4, Funny)
We used to call these people AOL subscribers.
To be fair, I will pull out my phone and look at the screen to avoid any awkward conversations or pointless boring small talk (like on an elevator or waiting in line).
It's a great conversation killer/preventer.
To be fair, I will pull out my phone and look at the screen to avoid any awkward conversations or pointless boring small talk (like on an elevator or waiting in line).
It's a great conversation killer/preventer.
sociopath
Well look at that, someone actually hit the nail on its head.
While I agree most people look at dumb, useless information (someone mentioned facebook main page), there are some who actually extract only information that matters.
Pick objective local news about what your Mayor's office decides, stuff that affects you now or later in some form. I couldn't care less about that umpteenth Baghdad suicide bomber, nor about this or that celebrity injecting shit into their lips, but I do care about my government pass
Puff, Puff, Pass the Bullshit. (Score:5, Insightful)
"This impulse could stem from the chemical hits our brains receive with each news hit..."
Uh, news? That's a laugh. The only thing being passed around these days is bullshit, which the masses obviously love to puff, puff, pass.
"In times of perceived crisis, our brains cry out for information to help us survive."
Those of us still armed with brains and common sense are crying, because its become increasingly frustrating to find a needle of useful information in a haystack world full of bullshit.
You said it. Its also affecting internet searches. I don't know if its because the search engines are adjusting their algorithms to conform to the masses, more websites with useless information are being made, bad websites are getting better at SEO, or a combination of the three. Either way I'm finding that its becoming harder and harder to get real answers to anything technical or complex anymore on the internet when it was easy.
To be fair, the search engines seem to have got the "cheapest price" responses under control so you don't have to scroll to the third page. for the first meaningful result.
Self organizing primates (Score:5, Interesting)
The article is stumbling on to something that goes far beyond the latest news cycle. We're a tribal species, and until somewhat recently our survival depended on forming cohesive bonds with like minded individuals. In the past, that was our tribe; we would cleave to the opinion of the group in an effort to ensure our survival.
Those of you with a sharp eye might notice this leaves little room for independent thought or free will. You aren't wrong.
In modern times those behaviors still exist, but they're expressed differently. As our communication technology has advanced it has allowed us to form these tribal bonds with people who are otherwise physically distant, but because of the distance we do not get the constant feedback we'd otherwise get from an in-person association. The end result is an almost obsessive need to stalk friends and family online.
You'll note, danger doesn't really enter into it except as an amorphous "force" driving the need for socialization.
I didn't get the part about trying to be a part of a group; when they got to the part about information, that made sense. I often hover around people when they have information, and then lose interest when I can't learn anything more by hanging near them.
Group cohesion has never really driven me. An intense distrust in my own understanding of things has. It's not a good way to make friends--I'm often dismissive of peoples's limited understanding (especially on things like economics) because I recognize
Mind you, I'm referring to humanity as a group, not as an individual. Once you see the strings, it's kinda hard to go back to believing in the tooth fairy, as it were.
I don't really have anything to add (Score:3)
I was just dropping by to check for new stories.
I'm an info junkie (Score:3)
Mostly I dig for science and tech news, the bleeding edge of human knowledge and engineering stuff (except I'm looking at the pop science reporting, not the actual research / studies).
I've learned to put it all aside for most of my day and relax. It's way too easy to waste your time looking for the next bit of interesting information and never find it.
The truth is that nothing (that I can do anything about) is going to happen on a time scale of days. If I read about something tomorrow even in a week... the delay is not going to affect my life, I'm not actually missing out on anything.
North Korea has launched an armada of 300 plus nuclear warheads aimed at the 300 largest urban population centres. You have 2 hours tops to get there.
I hope you check back on Slashdot in the next 2 hours.
Oh yeah- and there's a zombie apocalypse just started in Texas. No stopping it. Pick up a chain saw on your way out of town before it's too late.
Re: (Score:2)
Two hour tops to get where? The population centers? Or North Korea? Also, how would you notice a zombie apocalypse vs any other day in Texas?
I should specify Get AWAY from there (the population centers).
A zombie apocalypse in Texas would be marked by Texans acting more similar to human beings than normal.
best parent evar (Score:2)
I was so wondering where I was supposed to get to too! Evidently nowhere bigger than Detroit, MI with 900,000 some odd people.
300 missiles: So much heavy water how could we be so blind.
Given the homicide rate in Detroit, and the accuracy of NK missiles, you might be safer in some of those other cities.
WWIII isn't something I'd care to survive... but I live far enough away from probable targets that I would likely get to enjoy radiation sickness instead of simply getting vapourized. Yay. But you know what? That kind of news would get to me without having to look for it. You know, when everyone's running around in a panic because it's on every radio station and television channel.
A zombie apocalypse is not what I'd call likely. And as a Canadian with a well-stocked fridge and a bunch of medieval weapo
I keep several monitors in command center scanning the globe for information, sifting through the garbage.
Information is power. There's no such thing as information overload
Donald? Is that you?
I gave up (Score:5, Insightful)
IME, "Breaking News!!!one!!" is usually wrong anyway. I hear all sorts of stuff spouted "Is it terror? Was there one shooter or 5? Was it Trump/Obama/Bush's fault?" but few real facts.
I'm better off turning off the tube for the day and flipping back the next day when things have settled.
Re:I gave up (Score:4, Insightful)
"Shameful Statements from the President. Critics Respond." -- Newsflash: "Critics criticize!"
"Horrific Accident on the Freeway..." -- Yep. Happens literally every single day of the year.
"Person Stuns Other People" -- I don't care about the emotional responses of other people. Shocked, offended-- doesn't matter. Just tell me what the person did/said.
"Sad Tale of Person Who Feels Bad Now" -- Ok... but what led to the feels?
If you just trim it down to the necessary, journalistic info, you find that most of these articles or TV segments should be 20% their presented length. Just tell me what happened! I'll know figure out my own thoughts, opinions, and feelings on the matter!
I'm not kidding when I say that I would happily pay $30/month for a news service that committed to leaving all that crap out and just reported like the following.
Headline: "President Does This Action", Body: On , President did this. These countries have acted in support. These countries are filing official protests. Here's the legal/historical basis for this action (link).
Headline: "Business Hypeman Unveils Design for Thing", Body: On , Business Hypeman revealed the design for a Thing. The thing is not functional yet. Business Hypeman says when released it will do that. Here's the basis for the technology (link).
Headline: "Law Proposed to Change How This is Done", Body: On , a legislature put forth a bill to make this process standard. Supporters include these guys. Detractors include these guys. Lobbyists involved from these industries have taken sides. Here's the legislation (link) and an analysis from an unbiased source (link).
Turn off, tune out, chillax (Score:5, Interesting)
I have no opinion (Score:5, Funny)
Link to overchoice? (Score:2)
I wonder how much that problem is linked to overchoice ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] ), the paralysis some feel when exposed to too many options. Mostly stemming from the fear of not picking the best option we could have.
We have so many ways to get so much news today, that it becomes impossible to follow all of it. So from all these choices, we have to pick the ones we read, taking the chance of missing out the important news for us.
Do anyone know if that link was studied?
Every morning (Score:3, Insightful)
First thing in the morning, every morning.
1. Did he start a nuclear war?
2. Did he resign?
3. Brush teeth.
Unless you woke up due to a bright flash, checking for #1 is irrelevant.
3. Brush teeth.
4. Glance out window. "Yellow".
And somehow, people who are hell bent on defending the glorification of racists and slavers who've committed unspeakable atrocities want us to believe that, somehow, THEY are the victims.
We've been ignoring them since the Civil war, and suddenly we're all supposed to focus on that? No thank you. Yes, I'm sorry three people died, but that's where it ends because if you think that's more important than what's going on with NK, Afghanistan, the ACA, or the fact that about 20,000 people die every year to gun violence, well your priorities are fucked. The news media is in business to keep you watching, so they play up anything that pulls a heart string, or says Trump in the headline.
I check the news regularly (Score:4, Funny)
Mostly in hopes that NK has launched nukes and I can just not bother to go in to work today.
Mostly in hopes that NK has launched nukes and I can just not bother to go in to work today.
You're lucky. My boss doesn't accept such excuses.
Haha what? (Score:3)
Checking the news obsessively just leads to a greater obsession with doing same.
There's nothing wrong with having someone else tell you if there's something important.... And with all these people afraid of missing out there must be tons of people who are aware of the media's particular perspective!
I used to check Slashdot obsessively but then found myself stuck in a loop of doing just that, and didn't realize how much of it was pure obsession and not actual benefit/fun in any way until I stepped away. And it was actually getting me worked up, I would get too involved in conversations, and too anxious about bad news and everything terrible about the world, without being able to even do anything about it because I was busy refreshing pages.
Remember pre-internet (or at least pre-AOL and pre-Google)? Life was still fun, maybe more fun...
True that.
FOMOphobia (Score:1)
This phenomenon is real. In order to compensate, I have developed a fear of fear of missing out. Some might call me fomophobic.
Of course FOMO! (Score:2)
After all YOLO!
FOMO is a myth (Score:2)
FOMO is a myth. The world is just too big. True Polymaths can't exist either for the same reason. If you learn to be an expert water surfer then chances are you are not going to be an expert hockey player and even if you are an expert water surfer, when you are surfing waves in one location, there are always going to be great waves you are missing out on somewhere in the world. It doesn't matter how smart you are, how skilled you are, or how much money you have you are constantly missing out on *WAY* mo
Only women and the well-informed males are aware of this fact.
So, who told you?
I've overcome it. (Score:2)
Living without the constant anxiety has improved my life immensely, and now I don't add to the stress of those around me by feeding into
Missing something "important" on Twitter... (Score:3)
This!
What has ever come across Twitter that was actually important? Is Charlie Sheen finally WINNING?
Can't Stop Checking (Score:2)
Or FOMO is kitsch label for staying informed (Score:1)
Not interested anymore (Score:2)