We Can't Stop Checking the News Either. Welcome to the New FOMO

Posted by msmash from the story-of-our-lives dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Countless studies have shown that social-driven FOMO (fear of missing out) stems from a person's primitive desire to belong to a group, with each snap, tweet, or post a reminder of what separates you from them. This other type of FOMO, the all-news, all-the-time kind, is new enough that nobody has really studied it much, yet of the half-dozen experts in sociology, anthropology, economics, and neurology I spoke to, all quickly recognized what I was describing, and some even admitted to feeling it themselves. "We scroll through our Twitter feeds, not seeking anything specific, just monitoring them so we don't miss out on anything important," says Shyam Sundar, a communications researcher at Pennsylvania State University. This impulse could stem from the chemical hits our brains receive with each news hit, but it could also derive from a primitive behavioral instinct -- surveillance gratification-seeking, or the urge that drove our cave-dwelling ancestors to poke their heads out and check for predators. In times of perceived crisis, our brains cry out for information to help us survive. Maybe this alarm stems from steady hits of @realDonaldTrump. Maybe it's triggered by left-wing Resistance types. Or could it be #FakeNews, ISIS, guns, police violence, or street crime, all propagated through our social media bubbles with headlines that are written specifically to grab our attention? This feels like a processing problem. "One thing we learn about human beings: We're meaning-making machines," Kross says. And social mania may be ideal for mainlining breaking news, but it's not great at providing meaning and context.

  • So...useless people do this, then? (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @01:24PM (#55070693)
    >> "We scroll through our Twitter feeds, not seeking anything specific, just monitoring them so we don't miss out on anything important," says Shyam Sundar, a communications researcher

    Seems like multiple levels of fail are in play here.

  • I have a deep, intense fear that I will fail to miss out on the news. This fear is usually validated by the weekly shitstorm on my FB feed. Also, when /. posts "current events" articles.

  • n. FOMO - A type A fear you will miss frist psot! (Score:3)

    by ebyrob ( 165903 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @01:27PM (#55070713)

    Seriously though, this is definitely only going to exist in certain circles. I shudder to identify them properly but I see them in the elevator constantly when they can't pull their nose out of their phone between floors.

  • Puff, Puff, Pass the Bullshit. (Score:3)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @01:39PM (#55070785)

    "This impulse could stem from the chemical hits our brains receive with each news hit..."

    Uh, news? That's a laugh. The only thing being passed around these days is bullshit, which the masses obviously love to puff, puff, pass.

    "In times of perceived crisis, our brains cry out for information to help us survive."

    Those of us still armed with brains and common sense are crying, because its become increasingly frustrating to find a needle of useful information in a haystack world full of bullshit.

      You said it. Its also affecting internet searches. I don't know if its because the search engines are adjusting their algorithms to conform to the masses, more websites with useless information are being made, bad websites are getting better at SEO, or a combination of the three. Either way I'm finding that its becoming harder and harder to get real answers to anything technical or complex anymore on the internet when it was easy.

  • Self organizing primates (Score:4, Interesting)

    by grasshoppa ( 657393 ) <skennedy@tpno-[ ]org ['co.' in gap]> on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @01:39PM (#55070791) Homepage

    The article is stumbling on to something that goes far beyond the latest news cycle. We're a tribal species, and until somewhat recently our survival depended on forming cohesive bonds with like minded individuals. In the past, that was our tribe; we would cleave to the opinion of the group in an effort to ensure our survival.

    Those of you with a sharp eye might notice this leaves little room for independent thought or free will. You aren't wrong.

    In modern times those behaviors still exist, but they're expressed differently. As our communication technology has advanced it has allowed us to form these tribal bonds with people who are otherwise physically distant, but because of the distance we do not get the constant feedback we'd otherwise get from an in-person association. The end result is an almost obsessive need to stalk friends and family online.

    You'll note, danger doesn't really enter into it except as an amorphous "force" driving the need for socialization.

  • I was just dropping by to check for new stories.

  • I'm an info junkie (Score:3)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @01:41PM (#55070805)

    Mostly I dig for science and tech news, the bleeding edge of human knowledge and engineering stuff (except I'm looking at the pop science reporting, not the actual research / studies).

    I've learned to put it all aside for most of my day and relax. It's way too easy to waste your time looking for the next bit of interesting information and never find it.

    The truth is that nothing (that I can do anything about) is going to happen on a time scale of days. If I read about something tomorrow even in a week... the delay is not going to affect my life, I'm not actually missing out on anything.

    • North Korea has launched an armada of 300 plus nuclear warheads aimed at the 300 largest urban population centres. You have 2 hours tops to get there.

      I hope you check back on Slashdot in the next 2 hours.

      Oh yeah- and there's a zombie apocalypse just started in Texas. No stopping it. Pick up a chain saw on your way out of town before it's too late.

      • Two hour tops to get where? The population centers? Or North Korea? Also, how would you notice a zombie apocalypse vs any other day in Texas?

        • Two hour tops to get where? The population centers? Or North Korea? Also, how would you notice a zombie apocalypse vs any other day in Texas?

          I should specify Get AWAY from there (the population centers).

          A zombie apocalypse in Texas would be marked by Texans acting more similar to human beings than normal.

      • WWIII isn't something I'd care to survive... but I live far enough away from probable targets that I would likely get to enjoy radiation sickness instead of simply getting vapourized. Yay. But you know what? That kind of news would get to me without having to look for it. You know, when everyone's running around in a panic because it's on every radio station and television channel.

        A zombie apocalypse is not what I'd call likely. And as a Canadian with a well-stocked fridge and a bunch of medieval weapo

  • I gave up (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Tempest_2084 ( 605915 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @01:42PM (#55070815)
    I actually gave up on watching or checking the news every five minutes when it went from 'These are the important things you must know!' to 'Here's what you should be outraged about today!'. I don't need to be told what I should or shouldn't be angry/disappointed/worried about, I'm a big boy and I'll make up my own mind on that. I just want to be told what's happening in the most neutral way possible, but that's not possible anymore it seems so I gave up. I'll listen to local news for a the highlights, but that's about it.

  • Turn off, tune out, chillax (Score:4, Interesting)

    by XxtraLarGe ( 551297 ) on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @01:47PM (#55070847) Journal
    My wife & I went camping this past weekend in southern Illinois to view the eclipse. The location where we were at had no service on our phones. No Facebook, no news, etc. I get the same thing in the area where I go hunting. It's actually very refreshing. I highly recommend it.
  • But I wanted to post anyway.

  • I wonder how much that problem is linked to overchoice ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] ), the paralysis some feel when exposed to too many options. Mostly stemming from the fear of not picking the best option we could have.

    We have so many ways to get so much news today, that it becomes impossible to follow all of it. So from all these choices, we have to pick the ones we read, taking the chance of missing out the important news for us.

    Do anyone know if that link was studied?

  • Every morning (Score:3)

    by lgordon ( 103004 ) <larry@gordon.gmail@com> on Wednesday August 23, 2017 @02:00PM (#55070915) Journal

    First thing in the morning, every morning.

    1. Did he start a nuclear war?
    2. Did he resign?
    3. Brush teeth.

