Here's Why People Don't Buy Things With Bitcoin

An anonymous reader shares a report: One reason for this, if you live in Toronto like me (or anywhere else for that matter), is that there's basically nowhere to spend digital coins in the real world. Coinmap, a service that maps bitcoin-accepting locations all over the world, shows a few places that accept bitcoin in Toronto, but it's clearly out of date -- I called several businesses listed on the site and they had no idea what bitcoin even is. A bigger problem is perfectly illustrated in a Reddit post from Wednesday morning complaining that a bitcoin transaction worth just $9 still hasn't gone through the network after two days of waiting. Two. Days. The likely reason is that the fee attached to the transaction in order to incentivize faster confirmation -- 50 cents, which is about as much of a premium as I'd pay for a $9 transaction -- simply wasn't enough. "Should I have paid $3 on a $9 transfer to get it processed?" the person wrote.
Not necessarily. A lot of stuff doesn't have to do with any real or perceived value. Prices can be driven by speculators speculating what other speculators will speculate.
That is, it's gamblers betting on what they think other gamblers will bet on, knowing that those other gamblers are also betting on what other gamblers will bet on. Even if they're pretty sure that Bitcoin is all hype and will eventually collapse, they're placing a bet that the bubble won't burst quite yet.
So it's like a sadistic game of chicken with your money? No wait. OTHER people's money?
Holy shit.
Philosophical debate on reality aside, there is nothing less real about Bitcoin than other fiat currency.
The design and process used to exchange BTC is probably deeply flawed, if these experiences are any indication. I can certainly whip out examples of currency systems through out history that were flawed in some way, and in many cases led to their eventual abandonment. I see no reason that we should assume that BTC will remain with us forever as an exchange medium, one day it will be a footnote in history
Philosophical debate on reality aside, there is nothing less real about Bitcoin than other fiat currency.
Sure there is. The US government has a law that says that businesses must accept US dollars. The fact that other people are legally required to accept it makes it "real money".
Now you can get all hypothetical and theoretical and say, "fiat money is always made up", but you said you wanted to put aside the philosophical debate on reality. Being very practical, there's not really anything to stop the value of bitcoin from dropping to zero tomorrow. There are a lot of things that will stop the value of th
The US government has a law that says that businesses must accept US dollars.
What law? I do not believe there is a US federal law that requires private businesses or individuals to accept currency from the Federal Reserve Bank. We all choose to do so because it is incredibly convenient and there are many laws and statues that encourage it.
But as far as I know, I can choose to refuse cash money and only accept my payments in barter. (I mean if I really don't want to run a successful business)
I will have to find some US currency to pay the tax man though, they quit accepting bushels o
You are correct [treasury.gov]. While it is legal tender for all debts, it is not a requirement to accept it. Furthermore, the word "debt" implies repayment. There is a difference betwe
Philosophical debate on reality aside, there is nothing less real about Bitcoin than other fiat currency.
My bank notes have a promise to pay the bearer the face value from the Bank of England, the bank of the world's fifth richest nation.
Luckily instant transactions at low fees are implemented right now (as in the next few hours) on Bitcoin, with the inclusion of SegWit, enabling Lightning Networks.
Transaction fees (Score:2)
The author has a good point, and I've always felt that the transaction fees were a big problem for bitcoin. Many of the people who are looking for an alternative form of payment are trying to get away from all the fees banks put on their money, but if you have to spend more than 5% in transaction fees to get your payment processed, have you really gained anything?
I like the concept behind crypto-currencies, but it's just not going to work if it's more expensive to use it than to use existing payment methods
That point becomes irrelevant very quickly when you realize that most people make far more transactions in the $9 range than the $9M range.
The whole point is that when using a currency of any form, you don't want to have to think about how the back end stuff works, you just want to pay for your item and be done, and with the minimum transaction fees, and minimum hassle.
That's why things like tap to pay work so well, they're easy. You don't have to think about how that whole thing works, it just does. And my
Seems like the inevitable is about to happen. Nobody want's to mine Bit Coin for what they pay anymore. Silly me, I thought that this wouldn't happen until all the coin was gone and they stopped issuing new ones, I was wrong by a long shot.
You can use Bitcoin person to person.
Yes, Bitcoin (BTC) has been taken over by companies and individuals who hate the original anarchist idea of unstoppable decentralized cryptocurrencies.
This takeover will centralize and have high fees and controls and you will lose.
That's why there's now Bitcoin Cash to replace it...
https://www.bitcoincash.org/
Only stupid people believe that in the new world of cryprocurrencies that any particular crypto will be *THE COIN* for all eternity.
That's not what this is all abou
I didn't really think or look into it too much, but I'm not sure I understand this whole bitcoin thing.
I understand the technology behind it is very valuable to banking institutions; but what makes the bitcoin itself be worth (more?) than an ounce of gold for example?
It's even worse if, according to this, it's hard to use your bitcoins. Is it the same dilemma as using gold? I imagine if walk into a store with a tiny nugget of gold, they won't go out of their way to bring a scale to weigh it/an expert to ens
Gold's physical value is... well... mostly decorative. It does have uses but in such small quantities that they hardly figure compared to the jewellery market.
Why do people want shiny crystals and yellow metal? Same kind of questions. Same kind of answer: scarcity but demand. You can't find them lying around in the back garden, but equally other people want them (because THEY can't find them lying around in their back garden either).
Bitcoins aren't generated by raw processing power as such - it's a spe
If a 5.5% fee can't get a transaction complete in 2 days, how much does it cost?
I've never paid more than 3% extra for credit card transactions, 1.5 or 2% is more common. My bank gives me back 1% of that anyway. If the merchant absorbs that cost and distributes it across its credit card and cash customers, I effectively get a discount.
Like any other currency, it's worth what you can buy with it. Given the relatively illiquid level of commerce done in bitcoin, it's no wonder there is so much maniacal speculation over its value.
I once heard a currency expert on NPR remark that bitcoin is a collective hallucination we all share, that ascribes a value to an abstract entity. But he was quick to add that every currency is like that.
The idea of any blockchain-verified cryptocurrency being widely used as money never made sense, and never will. What, if I buy lunch for $10, I have to wait several hours or days for a bunch of server farms in China to verify my transaction while burning enough energy to light every house in my neighborhood? Either that, or pay $2 or $3 to get it "expedited" in 15 minutes?
It's insane. The world economy is far too large and complex to be funneled through 1 MB or 2 MB or 4 MB chunks of data verified one at