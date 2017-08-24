Smartphone Maker HTC Explores Strategic Options (bloomberg.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: HTC, the beleaguered manufacturer that once ranked among the world's top smartphone makers, is exploring options that could range from separating off its virtual-reality business to a full sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. The Taiwanese firm is working with an adviser as it considers bringing in a strategic investor, selling or spinning off its Vive virtual reality headset business, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. A full sale of HTC, which has businesses ranging from VR to headset manufacturing, is less likely because it doesn't fit obviously with one acquirer, one of the people said.
The HTC phone I had was fragile and the updating was near-nonexistent. Show me how many PC clone makers from the 1980s are still alive today - Dell, is Gateway still in business? and that's it. The market was going to consolidate and they weren't paying attention to the future.
In addition, no one has demonstrated much of a market in VR equipment yet.
Oh, and the big screens. I'm sure that is a selling point.
I will point out that the Samsung phones we see here in the US are the tip of the iceberg in terms of the (dumb and smart) phones available in Asia. HTC didn't seem to have much of a leg in the Korean or Japanese markets, as far as I could tell.
The downside is all the bloatware.
Cut down on the bloat and let people download the apps they really want to use.
I have a bricked HTC M9 due to the bloat, need a RUU for the Euro version to see if I can unbrick it.
Now I have a CAT S60, great phone but no Nougat or Oreo update in sight. The camera is however not the best but it's rugged and cope with dual SIM cards.
I have had five HTC phones as well (HTC Wizard, HTC One X Plus, HTC Desire HD, HTC A9, and a HTC M8.) All performed perfectly, the only reason I upgraded was just for speed. All the Android models were easily unlocked and a new ROM put on. I've done a lot of modding on those, and they are surprisingly brick resistant. Worst case, hold down volume-down and power, boot into HBOOT, and flash a RUU.
I'd definitely recommend them, as an alternative to Samsung.
Show me how many PC clone makers from the 1980s are still alive today - Dell, is Gateway still in business? and that's it.
Gateway was bought by Acer.
Compaq was bought by HP.
IBM sold their PC business to Lenovo.
I'm sure there are ones I'm forgetting.
Dell, Gateway, HP, Asus, Acer (Score:2)
Act before it's too late (Score:2)
Steam/Valve, now is the time to buy the VR part of HTC: before it's too late.
But without HTC, what's left?
- Sony's VR headset is limited to PS4/etc.
- Oculus is Facebook-infected.
- Microsoft's going with its own thing as usual.
- Apple's going with its own thing as usual.
At this point I'd rather buy a VR headset from Viewmaster but all they sell is something to use with a smartphone. Given that smartphones keep changing sizes and shapes, that's not even a good short-term solution.