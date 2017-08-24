AT&T's Slow 1.5Mbps Internet In Poor Neighborhoods Sparks Complaint To FCC (arstechnica.com) 82
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: AT&T is facing a complaint alleging that it discriminates against poor people by providing fast service in wealthier communities and speeds as low as 1.5Mbps in low-income neighborhoods. The formal complaint filed today with the Federal Communications Commission says that AT&T is violating the Communications Act's prohibition against unjust and unreasonable discrimination. That ban is part of Title II, which is best known as the authority used by the FCC to impose net neutrality rules. But as we've explained before, Title II also contains important consumer protections that go beyond net neutrality, such as a ban on discrimination in rates, practices, and offerings of services.
"This complaint, brought by Joanne Elkins, Hattie Lanfair, and Rachelle Lee, three African-American, low-income residents of Cleveland, Ohio alleges that AT&T's offerings of high-speed broadband service violate the Communications Act's prohibition against unjust and unreasonable discrimination," the complaint says. AT&T is not immune to the ban on discrimination "merely because its discrimination is based on investment decisions," the complaint also says.
Low Income -> low Bandwidth
or is it :
Low Bandwidth -> low Income
The former. High bandwidth is not a prerequisite for high income.
Go get a job and buy better internet!
The complaint is that they *can't* buy better internet. Being a rich white guy in an area where 1.5M is the fastest available, I feel their pain. No reasonable amount of money can get me faster internet. Less than 5 miles away, I can get 100M but it would costs 10s of thousands if not 100s of thousands for me to personally have a line ran. There *might* be some esoteric solutions. My brother was in a similar situation and put a 100 foot tower at his in-town office and beamed internet to a 100 foot tower at his house in the country several miles away but this cost him several thousand dollars and is out of the price range of even most middle class people.
Wycliffe didn't say he couldn't afford it. Rather he stated the price. That's the best way I know of to stay rich: Don't assume that everything you can afford is worth the price.
Wycliffe didn't say he couldn't afford it. Rather he stated the price. That's the best way I know of to stay rich: Don't assume that everything you can afford is worth the price.
You need to think about utility theory here. If you are truly rich fast internet is worth the price because your time has value.
You are not rich.
A household income of $115K will put you in the top 20%.
One can be rich without being filthy rich.
56K!? Seriously, you had 56K! You lucky SOB! In my day we felt lucky to be able to cradle our handsets into 300 baud modem. The data had to climb uphill, in the snow, both ways.
56K!? Seriously, you had 56K! You lucky SOB! In my day we felt lucky to be able to cradle our handsets into 300 baud modem. The data had to climb uphill, in the snow, both ways.
300 baud modem? When I was your age we had to "transfer data" over a radio using the NATO phonetic alphabet [wikipedia.org] and we liked it! No respect, I say, you kids got no respect!
When I was your age we had to "transfer data" over a radio
You had RADIOS??? We used to dream about having a radio. We had to send our packets with pigeons [wikipedia.org]. There were times when our ping times were a fortnight.
drop a single windows 10 system on that "barely faster than a t1" line and watch it fucking DIE.
source: have had 1.5mbit dsl for 18 years. never has been a problem or 'too slow' until microsoft started butt raping the public with windows 10.
My internet is just barely faster than a T1. How ever will I cope?!?!?
A T1 was plenty back before Youtube and Netflix, but is not enough to handle video. I need enough bandwidth so that my wife and daughter can watch two different movies and I can still get work done.
$250,000 right now in Seattle is literally a shitty ass shack considering the current housing market there. (and yes, I'm local to the area too)
But seriously, I came in to bitch about CenturyLink too. For the longest time, they'd only offer 3mbps service to my location. Luckily, for a very short period of time, they offered their gigabit fiber service to my location, I signed up, and still have it over a year later. Even after ALREADY HAVING IT INSTALLED, a couple months later, they claimed I could only get
You probably took the ONLY gigabit-capable node, the cheap bastards, so they can't offer anything faster than 3mbit.
Shocking (Score:1)
I'd rather it was a public utility (Score:3)
It's kinda tough to get tough to do all that at 1.5mbps, especially if you're sharing a connection. How many geniuses have we lo
None worth going to.
Really? Any of those sites worth visiting?
"300 baud is the hotness"???
Yeah, like 40 years ago when just getting connected was really cool... But even that speed become completely outdated by about 1984 or so...
Discrimination? (Score:1, Troll)
Is Lexus discriminating against me because I can't afford their cars?
No, but there is an issue if you walk into the local Lexus dealership with enough to buy an LS600 and they will only sell you an ES350 used because of your zip code.
Re:Discrimination? (Score:4, Interesting)
That's partially because it usually ends up costing the telco MORE money to provide slow DSL than faster DSL. If the fastest available at any price is 768k/128k, you're already running on the bleeding edge of what ADSL can handle at that distance... your line is going to require more tweaking to get working, and is probably going to require more follow-up service over the long run compared to someone with 18mbps/1.5mbps U-verse VDSL2 from a VRAD that's 500 feet away.
That's part of the reason why AT&T used to not allow people who were too far from the CO to qualify for 1.5mbps/128kbps g.LITE ADSL to get it AT ALL... they didn't want to deal with people bitching about how they were paying the same amount for 420kbps/80kbps that others were paying for 1.5mbps/128kbps. So if AT&T said 'no', but you were technically close enough to get 420kbps/80kbps, your basically had three options:
a) go around AT&T and pay a company like Northpoint roughly $200/month to lease a "dry pair" of wires from AT&T and wire it up to their DSLAM (at the time, AT&T hadn't yet installed a DSLAM at MY local central office, so the only way to get anything faster than ISDN or dialup was to pay Northpoint to connect me to the next-nearest CO, which had a DSLAM about a year before my own did).
b) settle for 112kbps ISDN (112kbps, because with Florida ISDN, local "voice" calls were free, but local "data" calls were 3 cents per minute per 64kbps channel... with a little tweaking, you could get the modem to fake two voice calls with 56kbps data and spend unlimited amounts of time online for free). This is what I ended up doing.
c) pay for two voice lines, use it with a shotgun modem, and pray to ${deity} the phone company didn't just throw a PairGain line concentrator on your original pair to get two useless phone lines that maxed out at ~31kbps apiece. With shotgunning, you could get about 107kbps down and 48kbps up. Thankfully, I didn't have to go with this option.
For what it's worth, NorthPoint no longer exists, I don't think anybody supports shotgun modems anymore, and given that a regular landline is now almost $50/month after taxes, I'd be afraid to even ask how much ISDN now costs per month (I think I paid around $100/month just for ISDN circa 1997, back when landline phone service cost about $30/month after taxes).
God you are dumb.
Lexus wouldn't do that but rental agents, real estate agents, and companies like AT&T (allegedly) do.
That's what the entire case is about.
Jiminey Cricket.
Is there a law that requires Lexus to sell you cheap cars? Do buyers of cars pay a special fee that should go towards subsidizing the purchase of Lexus cars by poor people?
No? Then your analogy is inappropriate and a waste of space.
Re: (Score:3)
Lexus does not have a contract that gives them exclusive rights to your area on the condition that they sell to everyone in the area, not just the poor.
If you insist on getting a monopolistic contract with conditions, then you damn well better abide by those conditions, even if costs you some money.
No. But lets fix this analogy.
If the only car you where allowed to buy was a Lexus, and because you lived in a garbage part of town Lexus decided you can only buy a Lexus bicycle, then yes there would be a problem.
This is a case about abusing service monopolies and is another datapoint in the increasingly obvious case that the internet market is broken and needs some serious intervention to restore fair competition.
3G? (Score:2)
Would these communities get higher bandwidth by using 3G or 4G? Sounds like an opportunity to do some mesh networking if ATT could care to spin this, at least, for the PR value.
My first broadband was 1M/100Kb and I could study and do lots of things, even start a small business, then again this was 2006 and the web was lighter and simpler. It was worth the time to leave most videos buffer for a bit on Youtube, you could get content!
Now I have 60/40 Mb fiber and while I really appreciate the upload speed, the
Not alone (Score:1)
ALL the telecom oligopolies suck puss-filled maggots. Jail all the f#cking bastards! As far as AT&T, they have telespammed me approximately 50 times in the last 2 years. They only stopped when I started answering with Trump impressions. And I won't even start on their screwy billing practices. We were forced to use some of their services because the other choice sucks more. We are in a relatively big town, but our choices are strangely limited.
ALL the telecom oligopolies suck puss-filled maggots. Jail all the f#cking bastards!
Wait, so you like telecoms? Or not.?....I'm not feeling you here. Please be more clear!
simple enough solution (Score:2)
Have AT&T lobby the FCC to define 1.5Mb/s as High Speed Internet. Like they did to change the definition of high speef from 25 to 10 Mb/s.
Once enough money has changed hands, everyone will be satisfied.
Except of course the people who have to download everything they want to watch or access with a day or so wait for the download to complete.