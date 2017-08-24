Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


AT&T's Slow 1.5Mbps Internet In Poor Neighborhoods Sparks Complaint To FCC (arstechnica.com) 82

Posted by BeauHD from the discriminatory-practices dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: AT&T is facing a complaint alleging that it discriminates against poor people by providing fast service in wealthier communities and speeds as low as 1.5Mbps in low-income neighborhoods. The formal complaint filed today with the Federal Communications Commission says that AT&T is violating the Communications Act's prohibition against unjust and unreasonable discrimination. That ban is part of Title II, which is best known as the authority used by the FCC to impose net neutrality rules. But as we've explained before, Title II also contains important consumer protections that go beyond net neutrality, such as a ban on discrimination in rates, practices, and offerings of services.

"This complaint, brought by Joanne Elkins, Hattie Lanfair, and Rachelle Lee, three African-American, low-income residents of Cleveland, Ohio alleges that AT&T's offerings of high-speed broadband service violate the Communications Act's prohibition against unjust and unreasonable discrimination," the complaint says. AT&T is not immune to the ban on discrimination "merely because its discrimination is based on investment decisions," the complaint also says.

  • So companies chase profits? Wow. Heck, even if it was a public utility, not all are equal. The less density the less likely to have sewer or water, for instance.
    • there's lots of folks who learn by watching and video makes that possible for them to learn on the cheap. My brother's a lousy guitarist and while he probably never would have been great he coulda been a lot better if he had youtube back in the day. And that's just something kinda frivolous. I learned angularjs from videos because the written stuff I'd found was kind of a mess.

      It's kinda tough to get tough to do all that at 1.5mbps, especially if you're sharing a connection. How many geniuses have we lo

  • Discrimination? (Score:1, Troll)

    by Jerry ( 6400 )

    Is Lexus discriminating against me because I can't afford their cars?

    • No, but there is an issue if you walk into the local Lexus dealership with enough to buy an LS600 and they will only sell you an ES350 used because of your zip code.

    • Is there a law that requires Lexus to sell you cheap cars? Do buyers of cars pay a special fee that should go towards subsidizing the purchase of Lexus cars by poor people?

      No? Then your analogy is inappropriate and a waste of space.

    • Lexus does not have a contract that gives them exclusive rights to your area on the condition that they sell to everyone in the area, not just the poor.

      If you insist on getting a monopolistic contract with conditions, then you damn well better abide by those conditions, even if costs you some money.

    • Is Lexus discriminating against me because I can't afford their cars?

      No. But lets fix this analogy.

      If the only car you where allowed to buy was a Lexus, and because you lived in a garbage part of town Lexus decided you can only buy a Lexus bicycle, then yes there would be a problem.

      This is a case about abusing service monopolies and is another datapoint in the increasingly obvious case that the internet market is broken and needs some serious intervention to restore fair competition.

  • Would these communities get higher bandwidth by using 3G or 4G? Sounds like an opportunity to do some mesh networking if ATT could care to spin this, at least, for the PR value.

    My first broadband was 1M/100Kb and I could study and do lots of things, even start a small business, then again this was 2006 and the web was lighter and simpler. It was worth the time to leave most videos buffer for a bit on Youtube, you could get content!

    Now I have 60/40 Mb fiber and while I really appreciate the upload speed, the

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by bn-7bc ( 909819 )
      Hold on you switched to fiber from what, And got incresed latency, what gives? A few people I know swithed from adsl2+iirc to fiber and went from about 20ms on the hop berweem them and the first router at their isp, to less then 10ms to a location 100 to 200 km away. So unless the fiber deployment you are on is horrably oversubscribed or some one must have screwd up. On the other hand, did you do these tests fom a devivr connected via wi-fi or wiered?

  • ALL the telecom oligopolies suck puss-filled maggots. Jail all the f#cking bastards! As far as AT&T, they have telespammed me approximately 50 times in the last 2 years. They only stopped when I started answering with Trump impressions. And I won't even start on their screwy billing practices. We were forced to use some of their services because the other choice sucks more. We are in a relatively big town, but our choices are strangely limited.

    • ALL the telecom oligopolies suck puss-filled maggots. Jail all the f#cking bastards!

      Wait, so you like telecoms? Or not.?....I'm not feeling you here. Please be more clear!

  • Have AT&T lobby the FCC to define 1.5Mb/s as High Speed Internet. Like they did to change the definition of high speef from 25 to 10 Mb/s.

    Once enough money has changed hands, everyone will be satisfied.

      Except of course the people who have to download everything they want to watch or access with a day or so wait for the download to complete.

