As Coding Boot Camps Close, the Field Faces a Reality Check

An anonymous reader shares a report: In the last five years, dozens of schools have popped up offering an unusual promise: Even humanities graduates can learn how to code in a few months and join the high-paying digital economy. Students and their hopeful parents shelled out as much as $26,000 seeking to jump-start a career. But the coding boot-camp field now faces a sobering moment, as two large schools have announced plans to shut down this year -- despite backing by major for-profit education companies, Kaplan and the Apollo Education Group, the parent of the University of Phoenix. The closings are a sign that years of heady growth led to a boot-camp glut, and that the field could be in the early stages of a shakeout. [...] One of the casualties, Dev Bootcamp, was a pioneer. It started in San Francisco in 2012 and grew to six schools with more than 3,000 graduates. Only three years ago, Kaplan, the biggest supplier of test-preparation courses, bought Dev Bootcamp and pledged bold expansion. It is now closing at the end of the year. Also closing is The Iron Yard, a boot camp that was founded in Greenville, S.C., in 2013 and swiftly spread to 15 campuses, from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C. Its main financial backer is the Apollo Education Group. Since 2013, the number of boot camp schools in the United States has tripled to more than 90, and the number of graduates will reach nearly 23,000 in 2017, a tenfold jump from 2013, according to Course Report, which tracks the industry.
Don't link to the NYT fucker. Aside from being a leftist piece of trash, they limit the number of articles they allow you to see each month.
The food here is terrible, and the portions are so small!
Complaints, complaints [Re:Here's the link to TFA] (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't link to the NYT fucker. Aside from being a leftist piece of trash,
I've heard a lot of right-leaning people complain about the New York Times. I haven't, however, seen any evidence that they aren't a good source of information.
they limit the number of articles they allow you to see each month.
It's bad enough that millennial assholes think that it's a crime if everything on the internet is not free, free, free. Reporters shouldn't be paid, they should work for the love of it. (and for the "exposure" [theoatmeal.com]).
But now, when the New York Times actually is giving away their content for free, the millennial assholes are complaining that they are not getting enough content for free.
Why are you targeting millennial with your comment? They don't have a monopoly on cheapness. Hell, if anything, the Boomers are *worse* cause they got it better than any generation before or since, and get pissy when anyone pushes back on their entitled attitude.
Millenials are cheap, because there are no fucking jobs out there for them. Anyone born before 1965 could go into -any- profession and earn a living. A college degree helped as well. Come the 1980s, you could still get a good job with any major. Post 2000, especially 2008, you could have a PhD in your field, and you will not be finding work, because the only thing that matters is recent experience. That, or a H-1B.
Wait, what? Someone (anonymous) with no self-identification whatsoever complains about NYT and you somehow lump that person with millennials and proceeds to bash the entire group. You could have replaced millennials with another and it would have made just as little sense. But it's fashionable to bash millennials and blame them for everything so you got upvoted. Mods need to do a better job at moderating.
What "Anonymous Coward" has devolved into (Score:2)
I saw this article go up, but there wasn't a link to the actual article in the summary - so I did a quick search and put in the link as a comment. Next thing I know, I'm modded down to zero and the summary has been updated with the (same) link. Then the abuse from ACs comes.
The last time this happened, when I pointed out the link was missing in the summary I was abused by ACs because I was too lazy to look for it on my own.
Not only a glut of people (Score:3)
But a glut of stupidity, bloat, and bad code.
Not only a glut of lawyers. (Score:1)
Remember when being a doctor or lawyer was the in thing? Look how that turned out.
Nope, programming isn't that easy after all (Score:3)
Intensive courses sound good, but once the "graduates" get out, they discover that they will be competing with people who have been obsessed with computers since the age of ten; people who would rather code than eat.
the full college needs change and HR needs somethi (Score:2)
the full college system needs change and HR needs something (maybe have something along the lines of boy scout merit badges).
Now in EU they have a lot more apprenticeships.
Even NFL and NBA can use minor leagues and not student athletes who take joke classes when the team needs 35-50 hours a week.
The tech / trade schools are filling the gap from big theory based classroom to more hands on. But over time they more and more roped into the college degree system and accreditation systems.
Somebody better tell Apple (Score:2)
https://www.apple.com/newsroom... [apple.com]
$10 on Udemy vs $3000 Boot Camp (Score:5, Insightful)
It's not like the boot camp instructors are CompSci masters who went to MIT or Stanford. It's the same content.
Even if Boot Camps are a little better, they aren't $2900 better
You can learn to code in a few months (Score:3)
To write GOOD code however takes a LOT longer.
Something these code camp twats probably knew damn well, but were more that willing to take money from the ignorant.
Also what makes me bang me head against my desk is that people don't realize that coding is not simply learning how an if and a while work, it's about learning how to write a file, read a database (you'll have to learn SQL as well) etc. etc. in your chosen language. That takes a lot of time.
The only real difference between your average "learn to code in one month" code school graduate and your average 4-year Computer Science major is that the latter knows a lot more random academic CS stuff that, in practice, is applied very little in day-to-day professional work.
Both of them have a lot to learn in terms of how to work with others, the difference between code you write for an assignment and then throw away vs. code that needs to be running in production 10 years after you've left the company,
the latter knows a lot more random academic CS stuff that, in practice, is applied very little in day-to-day professional work.
IMO, learning about things like computer architecture, operating system design / concepts, data structures, algorithms, might not seem like it - but, can be very relevant. Just because YOU don't work in a field that needs some of that knowledge, doesn't mean that those areas don't exist. That's preposterous.
Any idiot can learn to push buttons in a few weeks but it takes a special kind of person and/or years of learning to really grasp programming.
I graduated college with people who struggled every inch of the way to understand even basic logic and all I could think was that "man, this is going to be your career, you better like this shit"
Every now and then I run into a professional button pusher, the kind that copy / paste shit everywhere and doesn't even hesitate to think...
Ton of respect for the field, why water it down? (Score:2)
I hope I am not in the minority with this, but I honestly enjoyed the concept of Dev/Code Bootcamps. I've had an internal philosophy that no matter what 'career' you do (to some extent, so let's not anon-troll that, please) or hobbies/interests, development skills in some programming language would help you. And if you want to make a career out of it, even better!
Is anyone really surprised? (Score:4, Interesting)
The second group are above average, but will never be elite. They lack passion, open mind and desire to continually learn stuff.
The third group are coder that are collecting pay checks and don't have a passion for technology or learning. The would rather be doing something else. I would guess 60% fall into this category from my own experience. Depending on the project, that number can be as high as 75%.
Anyone that has 10+ years of experience with software development would know this. Anyone surprised by this wasn't paying attention.
+1 insightful. (squandered my mod points on another article this morning, sorry)
Yup, you wanna run Boot Camps?
Then expect to end up with grunts.
Has anyone worked with boot camp graduates? (Score:5, Interesting)
Has anyone worked with boot camp graduates?
I'm sincerely curious about the caliber of people they turn out. I'm perhaps a bit curmudgeonly on this; I think that to be a competent software developer you need to have a pretty thorough grounding in math and science, as well as some native talent... which seems to be far more common in people drawn to math and science. But I'm willing to be proven wrong.
What I'd really like to see is a proper study of boot camp graduates that uses good sampling methods and some decent objective measurement of skill/ability, at a few points in time (fresh grads, grads after two years in industry, grads after five years in industry, for example) and compares them to graduates from the "traditional" sources, controlling for extraneous variables. In the absence of that, I'd like to hear anecdotes, especially from people who worked with boot camp grads they thought were pretty good.
MISOGYNY! MISOGYNY! MISOGYNY!
We need more doctor's in this country. Surely we can get some liberal arts majors through a doctor bootcamp, right? Three weeks and you should be ready to perform open heart surgery.
In fact, probably yes. A MD degree gives you a comprehensive education in all of medicine. If, on the other hand, we had decided to train people in narrow specialities, yes, you probably could train a person to be expert on a single type of surgery in a twelve week bootcamp. It would mean training technicians, not scientists: people who know how to do the physical skills, but not necessarily know the etiology of the disease.
Would be a different approach to medicine.
Hasn't This All Happened Before? (Score:1)
Certified Novell Engineer (CNE) boot camps produced a generation of sub-par sys admins
Microsoft Certified Engineer / Developer (MSCE/D) produced a generation of sub-par engineers / developers
This is just more of the same
:) The wheat will separate from the chaff and the consultants will make a small mint fixing all of the bad code
This is funny, because MSCE was considered a difficult certification to attain. People would buy very expensive books and take expensive courses to that end.
And none of that ended up teaching the practice of programming at all.
"The field" won't sustain these levels (Score:3)
I'm old enough to remember the MCSE and Java/back end web development bootcamps from the late 90s. I even went to an MCSE bootcamp to renew my certification when a consultancy I was working for paid for it. Any time a field gets hot, and there's money to be made, people who don't have a whole lot of aptitude for it are going to look for a quick way in. In the case of my bootcamp, there was a clear division between those of us who needed to stuff our brains with facts to pass a certification test quickly, and those who were driving a truck last week and got tricked by the school's recruiter to giving them their student loan money, GI Bill benefits, etc.
But just like 1999, 2018 and beyond isn't going to need 20 million JavaScript developers who know a couple of web framework tricks. Right now, anyone who can fog a mirror and write in Node.js or Rust is in hipster startup heaven, making lots of money. When the downturn comes, and activity goes back down to a reasonable level, all the people who are suffering through this for the money aren't going to stick around. We're already seeing the coder schools folding up the tents because they can't get enough marks through the door anymore.
There's nothing wrong with educating yourself and changing gears. I've been on a journey to learn more about modern IT stuff like DevOps, cloud, etc. and filling the gaps in my knowledge has been a long, slow process. I've been doing end user computing and systems integration stuff for a while, so web programming is something I haven't done a lot of. Would it be great to just sit down and "learn DevOps in 14 days?" Sure, but I know that's not realistic. When you're working with people who've done nothing but code and manage web apps for a decade, you have a lot of catching up to do and it's not something you can rush if you want any deep knowledge. It's the difference between, say, putting an SSL certificate on a website that a CA gave you, vs. knowing how that process actually works, what can go wrong, etc.
A sobering reminder to the industry elites. (Score:2)
you cannot hijack the word 'hacker' and expect to be taken seriously when you've spent 35 years incarcerating and denigrating the very people you'd hope to attract to the science of programming and computer systems.
Eh (Score:2)
I have to admit that it's hard to see the value in a lot of these "schools".
I've actually attended a few of the classes attempting to pickup new skills, even though I've got a degree in Computer Science already.
Eg, I took a class in Ruby, which wasn't really popularized when I was in school.
Sick burn: "Even humanities graduates can learn... (Score:3, Funny)
"Even humanities graduates can learn how to code in a few months..."
Did anyone else get a good chuckle out of that sly dig? I can imagine a funny commercial: "Are you a high school dropout? Recently paroled? Functionally illiterate? Severe mental deficiency and/or brain damage? Or even a humanities graduate? You too can learn to code in a few months!"
Lots of money + demand - lots of stupidity (Score:2)
Good Riddance (Score:2)
Bootcamps are useless (Score:2)
Stupid idea good rinse. (Score:2)
Even the IDEA that most people can code is STUPID. Coding requires a certain mindset, and critical thinking skills that MANY people just don't have.
The idea that anyone code makes as much sense as saying "Anyone can win the Olympic Long Jump!"
These schools took advantage of people's desire to improve their lives.