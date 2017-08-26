Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck Businesses

Burger King Now Has Its Own Cryptocurrency - the 'Whoppercoin' - in Russia (fortune.com) 15

Posted by EditorDavid from the dollar-menus dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune:According to New York Magazine (via local Russian news reports), the Russian subdivision of Burger King has launched its own cryptocurrency, aptly called "Whoppercoin"... For each Whopper burger customers purchase, they'll receive one Whoppercoin in a special cryptocurrency wallet. While the coins' wider use is unclear, some reports suggest that the Whoppercoin will be accepted as payment at Burger Kings across Russia... Burger King has reportedly issued one billion Whoppercoin tokens to date on Waves Platform, though it is possible that there will be more to come.
Burger King Russia is now also reportedly accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.

Burger King Now Has Its Own Cryptocurrency - the 'Whoppercoin' - in Russia More | Reply

Burger King Now Has Its Own Cryptocurrency - the 'Whoppercoin' - in Russia

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

...when fits of creativity run strong, more than one programmer or writer has been known to abandon the desktop for the more spacious floor. - Fred Brooks, Jr.

Close