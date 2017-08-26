Burger King Now Has Its Own Cryptocurrency - the 'Whoppercoin' - in Russia (fortune.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune:According to New York Magazine (via local Russian news reports), the Russian subdivision of Burger King has launched its own cryptocurrency, aptly called "Whoppercoin"... For each Whopper burger customers purchase, they'll receive one Whoppercoin in a special cryptocurrency wallet. While the coins' wider use is unclear, some reports suggest that the Whoppercoin will be accepted as payment at Burger Kings across Russia... Burger King has reportedly issued one billion Whoppercoin tokens to date on Waves Platform, though it is possible that there will be more to come.
Burger King Russia is now also reportedly accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.
Burger King Russia is now also reportedly accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.
What is a currency? (Score:1)
If this is only good for buying from Burger King, is it really a currency? Isn't it more of an electronic coupon? Unless there's a wider usage for this, it seems to be a publicity stunt (like the OK, Google ads) and an incorrect use of the word 'currency.'
Re: (Score:2)
Article doesn't say. At best it suggests maybe this "currency" will be redeemable at other Russian Burger Czars... Kings.
Suspiciously short article, suspiciously short on facts or even news. Hints maybe that Burger Putins might also accept bitcoin, but again, nothing said for sure. Stupid article.
Re: (Score:2)
A czar is an emperor, not a king.
Re: (Score:2)
A czar is an emperor, not a king.
I stand corrected, thank you. Burger Emperor. I want in, I think there's potential there.
Re: What is a currency? (Score:2)
Otherwise they hold no more or less value than paper dollars outside of most people being willing to accept dollars. The ultimate value of a dollar is that governments require payment of taxes using them so everyone eventually needs some. Otherwise I am no more obligated to accept dollars for something in trade than I am to accept
Re: (Score:2)
these are more like a gold (or other commodity-backed) currency than most government fiat currencies that exist.
Except these seem to be backed by saturated fat and sodium, which makes it odd that they were launched in Russia instead of the USA.
Re: (Score:2)
if this is "currency", then so are loyalty points, frequent-flyer miles, etc, etc, and such.
Re: (Score:2)
Congrats, Burger King Russia! (Score:4, Insightful)
You just reinvented the coupon.
But I guess calling it a cryptocurrency is better for PR.
Re: (Score:2)
You just reinvented the coupon. But I guess calling it a cryptocurrency is better for PR.
If it's one non-transferable whoppercoin discount per purchase, then yes. If you can buy/sell/transfer whoppercoins to other wallets and pay entirely in whoppercoins without restrictions, it's a quasi-currency.
Re: (Score:2)
Kind of like Canadian Tire money, I believe?
since BK calls what they serve "food" (Score:2)
Commodity fetishism to the next level (Score:2)
Uncle Lenin will be proud
white paper (Score:2)
So, where's the white paper where we can read the technical details of this coin ? Or is just some nonsensical fluff piece with no other purpose than to promote Burger King ?
What about Italy? (Score:2)
In Italy they use woppocoins.
My computer is ready (Score:2)
Hey, pay me five bucks a day and I'll hash whatever the hell you want.
The important question is (Score:2)
Can we mine our whoppers at home?