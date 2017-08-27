Another Crowdfunded Startup Takes Customers' Money, Then Shuts Downs (mercurynews.com) 52
An anonymous reader quotes the Bay Area Newsgroup: A Bay Area startup that promised to give music lovers state-of-the-art wireless earphones is instead closing its doors, becoming the latest in a string of crowd-funded companies to take customers' money and shut down without shipping a product. San Francisco-based Kanoa ran out of capital and shut down this week, leaving in the lurch scores of customers who paid $150 or more to pre-order high-tech earphones they never received. The company emailed customers on Wednesday to break the bad news, directing them to a letter posted on the Kanoa website...
Kanoa is just the latest local crowdfunded company to disappoint customers. Last summer San Francisco-based startup Skully imploded, to the dismay of 3,000 customers who paid $1,500 each for high-tech motorcycle helmets they never received. In February, Lily Robotics, another San Francisco-based startup, filed for bankruptcy. Unlike Skully and Kanoa, Lily promised to reimburse the more than 60,000 customers who paid for but never received its camera drones.
In a letter online the company claimed they are "in negotiations" with potential investors, "and also large tech companies on an acquisition" -- but unless and until funding materializes, "we do not have enough capital to stay operational..."
"We know you are disappointed, and can only ask that you understand that we genuinely tried."
Duh (Score:5, Interesting)
It's a well-known risk of crowdfunding and backers are warned about this risk a gazillion times.
This shouldn't be shocking to anybody even remotely sane.
If you're outraged by this, you should instead be outraged by the psychiatrics wards' inability to keep you locked up inside.
Re: (Score:2)
Now average people know what venture capital people feel like with most startups.
Re:Duh (Score:5, Informative)
Now average people know what venture capital people feel like with most startups.
Not quite true, companies that succeed offset the ones that fail for venture funds, that is if you are smart venture capital investor. Plus venture funds have a say in how the money is spent.
When putting money into crowdfunding sites the only thing you might get back from the ones that succeed is the original investment in the form of a product. Basically, much more risky than venture funding with few of the rewards. In other words, kiss your "investment" goodbye and just be happy if a Fedex box shows up at your door a year down the line.
Re: (Score:3)
Hmm, no.
The VC invests in 30 different companies. 27-29 of them fail. The 30th returns enough on the investment to buy a product from each of the 30, the capital invested in all 30 and a small to health profit on top.
Doesn't really matter how enjoyable the product from one of those 30 is, the VC is coming out ahead of you every time.
Re: (Score:2)
The venture capitalists does more research then people do on a crowd funding site.
They will normally dig into the companies books, check out the companies location and make sure they are ready to invest big money into an idea.
However most venture capitalists will invest more money investigating a company then most crowd source investors will put in.
So there are risks for them just hunting enough wrong companies could put them out of business.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey don't let logic get in the way of a good hate rant.
Re: (Score:2)
Now average people know what venture capital people feel like with most startups.
No. This was not like venture capitalism; instead it was people buying something that had yet to be manufactured, tested, and independently reviewed. It is like, but worse than, going into a shop, paying for something you see on the shelf, and then you throw a dice and you only receive the item if you get a six.
And they are not "average people", they are idiots who don't know how best to spend their money
... oh wait ..
Just like friends and family, angels, VCs, etc (Score:2)
It's a well-known risk of crowdfunding and backers are warned about this risk a gazillion times.
Its a well known risk of any new startup regardless of where the funding is crowdsourced, friends and family, angel investors, venture capitalists, etc.
... I've had VCs explain to me they wa
When things take longer than expected and they burn through all the money and have to shut down, does it matter where that money originally came from? Did many crowdfunding contributors even do any "due diligence" research beyond reading the project web page? I bet friends and family do better "due diligence".
FWIW
Re: (Score:2)
It's a well-known risk of crowdfunding and backers are warned about this risk a gazillion times.
Folks used to be very wary about pursuing dubious "Get Rich Quick!" business offerings, like shares of the Brooklyn Bridge over swampland in Florida. Hell, business scams are as old a humanity. Just look at that old Jewish Fairy Tale about the first business scam involving Eve, a snake and an apple. (No, sorry, you'll have to Google for the GIFs yourselves).
But somehow the lure of "high-tech" diffuses the caution that most folks usually have. This new gadget IS really going to be bigger than Facebook,
Re: (Score:2)
you should instead be outraged by the psychiatrics wards' inability to keep you locked up inside.
Why do you think I keep going back everyday, scream obscenities at them from outside and then run away before they can grab me? How could those idiots let me out in the first place?!
;)
Re: (Score:2)
A better model would be pre-orders that the company can then take to other investors as evidence that their product is in demand.
Alternatively Kickstarter could have a team that evaluates proposals in detail, but they make a lot of money from these scams so that's not going to happen.
Not a problem (Score:3)
Crowdfunding is not a game that promises to deliver. Realistically, it is a 50:50 thing and people need to understand that and need to stop complaining that it is not a 100% thing. On the plus side, you get a 50% change of getting something you would otherwise have a zero chance. If you take the probability of failure into account, it is actually a pretty good deal in many cases (if you want what is being promised). Also, if you are somewhat realistic in your expectation, you can recognize campaigns that have only a very low probability to actually deliver.
That said, if you expect it to be a 100% thing, then stay away from it as you have _not_ understood what this is about.
Re: (Score:2)
50:50? More like 5:95.
Re: Not a problem (Score:4, Informative)
Some actual numbers, old and incomplete:
https://www.crowdfundinsider.c... [crowdfundinsider.com]
That's the best I could find.
Re: (Score:2)
That's only about projects which are successful from the project starter's perspective, i.e. successfully funded. Failure to deliver or delivery of incomplete or unsatisfying products is not counted.
Re: (Score:3)
Of the 100+ projects I supported on Kickstarter, way more than 50% have delivered. Usually later than promised, sometimes not quite the way it was originally envisioned. But they delivered.
The trick is to choose the projects you support not based on 'oh, that sounds cool' but to check if the project starter seems to know what they are doing, if they considered potential problems and if they have a reasonable time table.
Re:Not a problem (Score:5, Interesting)
No, companies and startups need to start to learn how large companies develop products.
We don't come up with an idea and then make 100,000 of them.
We make 1. Work it until it breaks.
Figure out what went wrong.
Then we make 100. And we break all of them again.
Along the way we figure out our certifications, tooling, suppliers, quality control, end pricing, and all the other issues Kickstarters run into.
I want a crowdsourcing/funding site that stages the release of money to follow the proper way to release a product.
Round 1 buyers will want it enough they'll pay the premium. Take pre-orders for the final conceptualized product from the beginning. Don't release those funds until it's ready for an actual pre-order.
Hell put them in a mutual fund and turn it into a 'savings' account for people that can't seem to save money. A majority of Americans don't have $500 in savings [cnn.com] but I would bet more would if you add in failed crowd funding campaigns. If the campaign fails you just have money in a mutual fund or savings account; surprise you have something more than nothing.
Re: (Score:1)
Anyone who sees crowdfunding as anything less than a gamble needs a lesson in investment. If I'm spending a significan
Re: (Score:2)
No, companies and startups need to start to learn how large companies develop products.
Companies and start-ups do. What is typically referred to as a "start-up" here in the crowdfunding realm, is a couple of kids with an idea. That doesn't make it a startup and one of the best ways of learning is actually by doing.
We make 1. Work it until it breaks.
Figure out what went wrong.
Then we make 100. And we break all of them again.
That is a great process if you have an investor that will invest in R&D. That is not how crowdfunding works.
Crowdfunding is not pre-ordering (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Crowdfunding is not pre-ordering (Score:4, Insightful)
People confuse crowdfunding with pre-ordering. In crowdfunding you sponsor someone's attempt to achieve something, because you want it to happen. Perks are just an additional incentive. Sometimes a perk happens to be a product, but it's still a perk for your sponsorship, not something you bought or pre-ordered.
If that's what it was marketed as then it would be ok, but in these cases it was not. It's a preorder when they ask for exactly $1500 and promise you a helmet in return. In reality it is an investment with no upside (you only get your money back in the form of a product if it succeeds) and a huge downside.
Not customers (Score:2, Interesting)
None of these people were customers. They were charitable people donating to a yet unstarted business with the hope of getting something in return.
The sooner the media stops calling everyone who parts with money a "customer" the sooner people may start setting their expectations straight. Businesses have failed at inception for millennia. It's only recent that we decide that it's constantly newsworthy when a small insignificant one with little investment fails.
Re: (Score:2)
It's also only recently that thousands of people will gift money to a commercial business. Previously, a company had to sell a product or give away a portion of ownership.
Re: (Score:2)
Not at all. It's only recently that the pie got divided into something smaller (I'm happy with getting one of your products), and that it is facilitated by the internet.
The idea of gifting money to start a business is as old as business itself.
Startups without knowhow, owned by financial manag (Score:1)
Startups exist because it is not just a matter of having the money. The founder has a very important role. Otherwise investors you be hiring people to create the products, not buying shares of high risky companies owned by people they barely know...
Investors invest in the founder, someone with the vision and the skills to get the job done. Someone that knows how to judge if someone they are hiring is good or not. Someone that comes and make a difference when things are not going well.
If you don't have that
Re: (Score:2)
Investors invest in the founder, someone with the vision and the skills to get the job done.
No, they seem to invest in someone with a vision and a willingness to follow it. In many cases the "visionary" is just an ideas guy and they then have to find engineers to actually make the thing. Engineers also have the habit of saying "nope". For example...
When I was in the medical industry as a startup, we kept on getting compared to these guys:
https://www.indiegogo.com/proj... [indiegogo.com]
and that device was somewhat more ca
Things to never pledge for at Kickstarter (Score:2)
* Any headphones
* Any chargers
* Any pens
* Any watches
* Any jerky
* Any box
* Anything for your pet
* "World's first" anything
* "Premium" anything
Crowdfunding == suckerfunding (Score:2)
If I were a conman, I would hang around crowdfunding sites to harvest suckers.
When a bank or venture capitalists funds a product or company, they make money out of it if the product is successful - they take a risk with an upside. In a crowded funded product, the funders are fools who don't partake in the success of the product in the off chance that the product is successful.
VCs also own the project, will fire founders (Score:2)
If I were a conman, I would hang around crowdfunding sites to harvest suckers.
When a bank or venture capitalists funds a product or company, they make money out of it if the product is successful - they take a risk with an upside. In a crowded funded product, the funders are fools who don't partake in the success of the product in the off chance that the product is successful.
VCs also own the project. They will fire founders who are failing and bring in professionals to actually deliver on the original idea. Crowdfunding contributors have no such control.
Woe to the would-be backer (Score:2)
Next Thing Co (Score:2)
Where's my Dashbot/Voder?
"Shipping in July"
No update since April.
It all unfolded after THIS review (Score:2)
KANOA send headphones for review, this guy THOROUGHLY reviewed them and SLAUGHTER the product, shortly after they closed their web page
https://videosift.com/video/Re... [videosift.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Ew... yeah, that would have killed any inclination of actually doing business with that company for me as well.
I guess they'd have been better off if they had just repackaged a generic no-brand headset and sold that. At least it would have worked better...
ICO (Score:2)
No way (Score:2)