Another Crowdfunded Startup Takes Customers' Money, Then Shuts Downs (mercurynews.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes the Bay Area Newsgroup: A Bay Area startup that promised to give music lovers state-of-the-art wireless earphones is instead closing its doors, becoming the latest in a string of crowd-funded companies to take customers' money and shut down without shipping a product. San Francisco-based Kanoa ran out of capital and shut down this week, leaving in the lurch scores of customers who paid $150 or more to pre-order high-tech earphones they never received. The company emailed customers on Wednesday to break the bad news, directing them to a letter posted on the Kanoa website...
Kanoa is just the latest local crowdfunded company to disappoint customers. Last summer San Francisco-based startup Skully imploded, to the dismay of 3,000 customers who paid $1,500 each for high-tech motorcycle helmets they never received. In February, Lily Robotics, another San Francisco-based startup, filed for bankruptcy. Unlike Skully and Kanoa, Lily promised to reimburse the more than 60,000 customers who paid for but never received its camera drones.
In a letter online the company claimed they are "in negotiations" with potential investors, "and also large tech companies on an acquisition" -- but unless and until funding materializes, "we do not have enough capital to stay operational..."
"We know you are disappointed, and can only ask that you understand that we genuinely tried."
Kanoa is just the latest local crowdfunded company to disappoint customers. Last summer San Francisco-based startup Skully imploded, to the dismay of 3,000 customers who paid $1,500 each for high-tech motorcycle helmets they never received. In February, Lily Robotics, another San Francisco-based startup, filed for bankruptcy. Unlike Skully and Kanoa, Lily promised to reimburse the more than 60,000 customers who paid for but never received its camera drones.
In a letter online the company claimed they are "in negotiations" with potential investors, "and also large tech companies on an acquisition" -- but unless and until funding materializes, "we do not have enough capital to stay operational..."
"We know you are disappointed, and can only ask that you understand that we genuinely tried."
Duh (Score:5, Interesting)
It's a well-known risk of crowdfunding and backers are warned about this risk a gazillion times.
This shouldn't be shocking to anybody even remotely sane.
If you're outraged by this, you should instead be outraged by the psychiatrics wards' inability to keep you locked up inside.
Re: (Score:2)
Now average people know what venture capital people feel like with most startups.
Re: (Score:3)
Now average people know what venture capital people feel like with most startups.
Not quite true, companies that succeed offset the ones that fail for venture funds, that is if you are smart venture capital investor. Plus venture funds have a say in how the money is spent.
When putting money into crowdfunding sites the only thing you might get back from the ones that succeed is the original investment in the form of a product. Basically, much more risky than venture funding with few of the rewards. In other words, kiss your "investment" goodbye and just be happy if a Fedex box shows up
Not a problem (Score:3)
Crowdfunding is not a game that promises to deliver. Realistically, it is a 50:50 thing and people need to understand that and need to stop complaining that it is not a 100% thing. On the plus side, you get a 50% change of getting something you would otherwise have a zero chance. If you take the probability of failure into account, it is actually a pretty good deal in many cases (if you want what is being promised). Also, if you are somewhat realistic in your expectation, you can recognize campaigns that have only a very low probability to actually deliver.
That said, if you expect it to be a 100% thing, then stay away from it as you have _not_ understood what this is about.
Re: (Score:2)
50:50? More like 5:95.
Re: Not a problem (Score:2)
Some actual numbers, old and incomplete:
https://www.crowdfundinsider.c... [crowdfundinsider.com]
That's the best I could find.
Re: (Score:2)
That's only about projects which are successful from the project starter's perspective, i.e. successfully funded. Failure to deliver or delivery of incomplete or unsatisfying products is not counted.
Re: (Score:2)
Of the 100+ projects I supported on Kickstarter, way more than 50% have delivered. Usually later than promised, sometimes not quite the way it was originally envisioned. But they delivered.
The trick is to choose the projects you support not based on 'oh, that sounds cool' but to check if the project starter seems to know what they are doing, if they considered potential problems and if they have a reasonable time table.
Re: (Score:2)
No, companies and startups need to start to learn how large companies develop products.
We don't come up with an idea and then make 100,000 of them.
We make 1. Work it until it breaks.
Figure out what went wrong.
Then we make 100. And we break all of them again.
Along the way we figure out our certifications, tooling, suppliers, quality control, end pricing, and all the other issues Kickstarters run into.
I want a crowdsourcing/funding site that stages the release of money to follow the proper way to release a pr
Crowdfunding is not pre-ordering (Score:3, Insightful)
Not customers (Score:3)
None of these people were customers. They were charitable people donating to a yet unstarted business with the hope of getting something in return.
The sooner the media stops calling everyone who parts with money a "customer" the sooner people may start setting their expectations straight. Businesses have failed at inception for millennia. It's only recent that we decide that it's constantly newsworthy when a small insignificant one with little investment fails.
Startups without knowhow, owned by financial manag (Score:1)
Startups exist because it is not just a matter of having the money. The founder has a very important role. Otherwise investors you be hiring people to create the products, not buying shares of high risky companies owned by people they barely know...
Investors invest in the founder, someone with the vision and the skills to get the job done. Someone that knows how to judge if someone they are hiring is good or not. Someone that comes and make a difference when things are not going well.
If you don't have that
Things to never pledge for at Kickstarter (Score:2)
* Any headphones
* Any chargers
* Any pens
* Any watches
* Any jerky
* Any box
* Anything for your pet
* "World's first" anything
* "Premium" anything
Crowdfunding == suckerfunding (Score:2)
If I were a conman, I would hang around crowdfunding sites to harvest suckers.
When a bank or venture capitalists funds a product or company, they make money out of it if the product is successful - they take a risk with an upside. In a crowded funded product, the funders are fools who don't partake in the success of the product in the off chance that the product is successful.
Woe to the would-be backer (Score:2)
Next Thing Co (Score:2)
Where's my Dashbot/Voder?
"Shipping in July"
No update since April.
It all unfolded after THIS review (Score:1)
KANOA send headphones for review, this guy THOROUGHLY reviewed them and SLAUGHTER the product, shortly after they closed their web page
https://videosift.com/video/Re... [videosift.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Ew... yeah, that would have killed any inclination of actually doing business with that company for me as well.
I guess they'd have been better off if they had just repackaged a generic no-brand headset and sold that. At least it would have worked better...