A Platoon Of Networked Self-Driving Trucks Will Be Tested in the UK

An anonymous reader quotes the AP: Britain is set to conduct road trials of self-driving trucks, involving a "platoon" of vehicles controlled by a driver in the front. The Department for Transport said Friday that up to three trucks will travel in convoy, connected by Wi-Fi and with braking and acceleration controlled by the lead vehicle. Officials say the formation saves fuel and reduces carbon emissions, because the lead truck pushes air out of the way, making the others more efficient.

  • Call me a luddite, but why make this legal while there is still a ban on any vehicle having more than one trailer. Surely a multitrailer lorry-train with physical wires and wireless backup would offer all the same advantages, but be much safer and easier to manage? Not to mention less hackable.

