Amazon Just Made Shopping at Whole Foods Cheaper (businessinsider.com) 33
Whole Foods just got less expensive. From a report: On Monday, the day that Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of the grocer went through, prices on certain Whole Foods items immediately dropped. On Friday, Business Insider visited a Whole Foods location in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, and checked the prices on 15 items (including a few variations on similar items) mentioned by the companies. The total cost of the basket on Friday -- pre-acquisition -- was $97.76. On Monday, we returned to the Gowanus Whole Foods and checked back in on the same items. This time, the total cost of the 15 items was $75.85. That's a nearly 23% drop in the total cost. Whole Trade Banana: 30 cents (Price dropped to $0.49 a pound from $0.79). Lean Ground Beef: $2 (Price dropped to $4.99 a pound from $6.99). Local Grass-Fed 85% Lean Ground Beef: $4 (Price dropped to $6.99 a pound from $10.99). Four-pack of Organic Avocado: $0 (Price stayed at $6.99 for a pack of four). Hass Avocados: $1.01 (Price dropped to $1.49 each from $2.50) for instance.
That's the siren song of growing monopolies - economies of scale let them lower prices significantly below the competition... at least until the competition crumbles.
I missed the part in the article where it mentioned the new technologies they are utilizing to achieve this price reduction.
Do we really need grocery store slashvertisements?
They did mention the technique of sampling the particular products Amazon/Whole Foods announced as becoming cheaper. That's some mighty impressive new biased sampling technology.
Also, I'm expecting (fearing) that all the data and computing fire-power will be used for surge pricing, sooner or later. The stockholders would love it.
They hardly pay taxes where I live, but they do use all our infrastructure, our legal system, benefit from policin
It says non-organic are already only $1. That's less than I'm used to paying at Kroger here in the midwest (although $2 for organic avocados is pretty standard). Avocados was a poor choice for an example, because the price varies quite a bit by location in the US.
I understand that Amazon hasn't been profitable for a while. Why would a company with such an ugly statistic slash prices this much? I do not get it!
Given how utterly fucked up your entire premise is [recode.net], I bet there are a LOT of things you "do not get", mostly related to reality.
They're now within one order of magnitude of the prices at Publix.
These low prices are destructive and will have consequences. If food is this cheap, people won't see the value in socialism and won't unite against capitalist organizations like Amazon.
Whole Trade Banana: 30 cents, Lean Ground Beef: $2 - that can't be good for neither the environment nor the people nor the animals.
Much better: buy locally produced stuffed, pay fair prices, eat less meat.
OK, I'll buy locally produced bananas in Montana, good advice, Sir.