Whole Foods just got less expensive. From a report: On Monday, the day that Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of the grocer went through, prices on certain Whole Foods items immediately dropped. On Friday, Business Insider visited a Whole Foods location in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, and checked the prices on 15 items (including a few variations on similar items) mentioned by the companies. The total cost of the basket on Friday -- pre-acquisition -- was $97.76. On Monday, we returned to the Gowanus Whole Foods and checked back in on the same items. This time, the total cost of the 15 items was $75.85. That's a nearly 23% drop in the total cost. Whole Trade Banana: 30 cents (Price dropped to $0.49 a pound from $0.79). Lean Ground Beef: $2 (Price dropped to $4.99 a pound from $6.99). Local Grass-Fed 85% Lean Ground Beef: $4 (Price dropped to $6.99 a pound from $10.99). Four-pack of Organic Avocado: $0 (Price stayed at $6.99 for a pack of four). Hass Avocados: $1.01 (Price dropped to $1.49 each from $2.50) for instance.

Amazon Just Made Shopping at Whole Foods Cheaper

  • That's the siren song of growing monopolies - economies of scale let them lower prices significantly below the competition... at least until the competition crumbles.

    • Tech news? (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I missed the part in the article where it mentioned the new technologies they are utilizing to achieve this price reduction.

      Do we really need grocery store slashvertisements?

      • I missed the part in the article where it mentioned the new technologies they are utilizing to achieve this price reduction.

        Do we really need grocery store slashvertisements?

        They did mention the technique of sampling the particular products Amazon/Whole Foods announced as becoming cheaper. That's some mighty impressive new biased sampling technology.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      You are way off base here. That is capitalism and free market competition. It's the way it's *supposed* to work. It sounds like we have a passive-agressive socialist here...

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by hughbar ( 579555 )
        Not really, Amazon is really big and very 'horizontal', so there may be abuse of dominant position [europa.eu] issues (see second bullet point) starting to appear. Of course, I'm a European so very nearly a socialist by definition, even if right-wing.

        Also, I'm expecting (fearing) that all the data and computing fire-power will be used for surge pricing, sooner or later. The stockholders would love it.

        They hardly pay taxes where I live, but they do use all our infrastructure, our legal system, benefit from policin

  • I understand that Amazon hasn't been profitable for a while. Why would a company with such an ugly statistic slash prices this much? I do not get it!

  • Are these just loss leaders (like every grocery store offers), or is this a real, long-term effort to lower prices at Whole Foods? Will Amazon be taking a loss on Whole Foods or are these prices actually (using one of Whole Foods' favorite words here) sustainable?

  • That's impressive (Score:3)

    by Trailer Trash ( 60756 ) on Monday August 28, 2017 @10:59AM (#55096859) Homepage

    They're now within one order of magnitude of the prices at Publix.

  • These low prices are destructive and will have consequences. If food is this cheap, people won't see the value in socialism and won't unite against capitalist organizations like Amazon.

  • I'll get my raft and float over to our local Houston Whole Foods this morning to stock up.

  • Whole Trade Banana: 30 cents, Lean Ground Beef: $2 - that can't be good for neither the environment nor the people nor the animals.

    Much better: buy locally produced stuffed, pay fair prices, eat less meat.

    • "Whole Trade Banana: 30 cents, Lean Ground Beef: $2 - that can't be good for neither the environment nor the people nor the animals.

      Much better: buy locally produced stuffed"

      OK, I'll buy locally produced bananas in Montana, good advice, Sir.

