Lost Turing Letters Give Unique Insight Into His Academic Life Prior To Death (manchester.ac.uk) 136

Posted by BeauHD from the lost-and-found dept.
bellwould shares a report from The University of Manchester. From the report: A lost and unique collection of letters and correspondence from the late Alan Turing has been found in an old filing cabinet in a storeroom at the University of Manchester. The file's content, which potentially hasn't seen the light of day for at least 30 years, dates from early 1949 until Turing's death in June 1954. Altogether there are 148 documents, including a letter from GCHQ, a handwritten draft BBC radio program about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers to lecture from some of America's most famous universities, such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

... [T]he letters do give a unique glimpse into his every day working life at the time of these events. Plus, some documents also give a brief insight into some of his more forthright personal opinions. For example, his response to a conference invitation to the U.S. in April 1953 is simply, "I would not like the journey, and I detest America." The collection of papers has been sorted, catalogued and stored at the University's Library by Archivist, James Peters. The documents themselves were found by Professor Jim Miles of the School of Computer Science.

  • Ermmmm (Score:3)

    by Falconhell ( 1289630 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @03:31AM (#55101713) Journal

    Was there a sign on the door saying "beware of the Leopard" ?

  • "I would not like the journey, and I detest America."

    My experience with smart people is that they hate travel, and with stupid people is that they like travel.

    Which kinda makes sense to me...

    • Re:Sounds about right (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @04:40AM (#55101839)

      My experience with smart people is that they hate travel, and with stupid people is that they like travel.

      My experience with people who make statements like this is that they have a very narrow (and often self-serving) definition of smart.

    • Re: Sounds about right (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Correction: autistic and self-obsessed people who think they are smart don't like to travel. Intelligent people look forward to the experience. Your opinion is biased by your limited and bigoted view, which stems from the sad fact that you only deal with narrow-minded, socially-deficient elements like yourself. Dismissed.

      • Re: Sounds about right (Score:4, Insightful)

        by ledow ( 319597 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @07:25AM (#55102219) Homepage

        2 hour travel to a London airport.
        3 hour wait time in security, the lounge, check-in queues, etc. at a London airport.
        God-knows-how-long a flight, in cramped conditions, unable to escape.
        1 hour wait time to pass security the other end.
        2 hour travel to your hotel.

        All the same again a few days later.

        Sorry, but it's got nothing to do with autism or anything else - what a horrible way to go, just to give a talk. Sod that. I wouldn't do that to start a week's holiday in Europe.

        I think you miss the point that "travel" doesn't just mean "wander around a country" but the hassle of getting there in the first place, which can consume a vast portion of your free time. If you're not going to get a holiday, are going to working / giving a talk while you're there, you'd have to pay me a LOT of money to suffer that, especially so in Turing's day.

        The "experience" of travel - as in "holidaying" - is entirely different to travelling for business / academia.

        YOUR opinion is biased in favour of your limited, bigoted, mis-targeted, attacking view without an understanding of what's being discussed.

        Turing lived in America for a while. He detested it. And he also hated the journey.

        P.S. Yes, even travel for a "holiday", sorry, but I've been many, many, many places for everything from tent-camping to five-star cruise ships (e.g. the QE2). Most "travel" sucks. Especially if you are only able to go see the same tourist attractions as everyone else. There are moments, but just because you have a funny incident in Mumbai once doesn't mean that it's a life-changing and necessary experience.

        Just having been to a country that someone else hasn't doesn't make you a world expert on it. Nor does it mean you're going to "discover yourself" and "learn about new cultures" or any of the other cliches that people trot out.

        Travel-and-live-there, yes, possibly. Anything else is just holidaying.

        • Are you suggesting this is the process to travel to Europe?

          This is my experience, I travel 3-4 times a year to Italy.

          40 mins drive to airport
          10 mins at valet collection - if you shop around this is cheaper than off - airport parking.
          30 mins though security.
          60 minutes until flight take off -during which time I have breakfast.
          90 minutes flight to Verona
          10 minutes through passport control
          40 mins at car hire - the worst bit - why can't this be streamlined ???? 40 minutes drive to destination

          6 hour

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by goose-incarnated ( 1145029 )

        Correction: autistic and self-obsessed people who think they are smart don't like to travel. Intelligent people look forward to the experience. Your opinion is biased by your limited and bigoted view, which stems from the sad fact that you only deal with narrow-minded, socially-deficient elements like yourself. Dismissed.

        I've traveled a lot. I've worked in a number of different countries across the East and West. The stupidest bunch of travelers are, without fail, those that are under some sort of misguided notion that travel broadens the mind (Yes, I read that above, so what?)

        The majority of travelers are the type who find out what McDonalds taste like in other countries. Fewer travelers are the type to actually learn something from their trip.

        I'm sorry - I see very few smart travelers. Most of the people I see who like t

        • Re: Sounds about right (Score:5, Interesting)

          by Sique ( 173459 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @08:02AM (#55102343) Homepage
          And do you have a similar oversight over people who stay at home?

          No. Because they stay at home, and you never met them. Thus while people tend to be idiots everywhere (even travelers), you incorrectly assume that the people staying at home are somewhat more smart. This is survivorship bias [wikipedia.org]. You don't have any sufficient data to make conclusions about people staying at home.

          • Sorry about your comprehension, hopefully you're just having an off day and it isn't any serious medical problem.

            He didn't say anything at all about the people staying at home. He narrowly discussed observations about people traveling. If the people at home are just as idiotic as the ones traveling, you're supporting his thesis. And yet, you use the word "no" instead of the word "yes." I guess it is true after all; idiots are not only traveling and staying at home, they're even on the internet!

        • Re: Sounds about right (Score:4, Interesting)

          by AntronArgaiv ( 4043705 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @08:38AM (#55102465)

          I suggest that while *travel* may not broaden the mind, living in another country certainly does.

          I lived in Belgium and Australia as a child and find America to be culturally insular. There's a whole world out there, folks, with music and books and art...shame we don't see as much of it as we could.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Ya...if only everyone could afford the $2,000 ticket, hotel costs, food, etc.

            Most people have jobs, families and responsibilities.

          • I suggest that while *travel* may not broaden the mind, living in another country certainly does.

            You're on to something, anyway: it's the nature of the travel. If you hop on a cruise ship in order to enjoy the floating shigella/norovirus buffets and you visit some ports and do a little shopping, you're not going to broaden your mind, only your ass. Spend the same amount of time driving around a country, stopping in towns that aren't wholly supported by tourism and not just eating something but actually doing something, seeing something, and you'll get a lot more out of the same trip.

      • Hey there, Dill Weed, since you skipped all your anthropology studies I'd like to point out that "gregarious" is a personality trait, not a moral or ethical stance.

    • Three supporting views (I hope instructive and entertaining):

      https://www.theatlantic.com/da... [theatlantic.com]

      http://www.independent.co.uk/v... [independent.co.uk]

      https://www.spectator.co.uk/20... [spectator.co.uk]

    • Re:Sounds about right (Score:5, Interesting)

      by wbr1 ( 2538558 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @08:41AM (#55102481)
      Whatever an individuals level of intelligence, travel tends to widen perspective and make people more liberal. They see people all over, just doing 'people' things, loving, suffering, enduring, dying. Those who wall themselves off often have a more specifi focus - which can be good or bad depending on the focus.

      Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one's lifetime.

      - Mark Twain

    • "I would not like the journey, and I detest America."

      My experience with smart people is that they hate travel, and with stupid people is that they like travel.

      Which kinda makes sense to me...

      Well, I hate travel, but I've been forced into it by the nature of my technical job. However, I don't "hate" anyplace I've been forced to go, I simply hate the process of travel and being away from familiar places. I like meeting new people, experiencing other cultures, seeing new things and tasting local food. I just don't like the whole packing, standing in lines, squeezing into an airplane seat for hours, sleeping in strange places, struggling to communicate in languages I don't fully understand, deal

    • My experience with smart people is that they hate travel, and with stupid people is that they like travel.

      This must explain why so many stupid people get airline jobs, from nasty gate agents to drunk and suicidal pilots.

  • Headline is wrong (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @03:58AM (#55101767)

    Lost Turing Letters Give Unique Insight Into His Academic Life Prior To Death

    Aren't they Found Turing Letters?

  • If things were different (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ayano ( 4882157 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @04:00AM (#55101775)
    Imagine what could have been, he was the Rockstar of GC&CS until they wanted to 'fix' him. For those who are buffs of CS history, it's always a bit sad to be reminded of our science's founder, and how tragically we lost him.

  • A real visionary, 65 years later everybody detests America!

  • then they cannot really give any insights. We can have some insights because they have been found. Or did I misunderstood this again?

  • Good thing is was paper and not email... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by HockeyPuck ( 141947 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @09:17AM (#55102617)

    If it was email (apple/gmail/yahoo) these would be lost forever unless someone had his password and cellphone for two factor authentication.

  • Detest America? (Score:3)

    by Tempest_2084 ( 605915 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @09:31AM (#55102689)
    Detest is a pretty strong word. Was his issue with the American leadership, the people, or the country as a whole? Detesting a country's leader or government I can understand, but when you start throwing around words like that at that at the entire population of a country then I start to see you less as a person with strong and different opinions than I may have and more of a bitter jerk. Without context that statement makes him sound more like the latter than the former which makes me sad.

    • Re:Detest America? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by iMadeGhostzilla ( 1851560 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @10:23AM (#55102935)

      Keep in mind he wrote that about the time his chemical castration procedure was completed. That was an act by the government of robbing a person of libido and the source of joy in life. And he surely thought of it as terribly unjust since in his mind he had done no harm to anyone. It had to be hard to be excited about travel or America in such a state, or life in general since as you know he killed himself a year later.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by slew ( 2918 )

      In 1942, Alan Turning was essentially forced to go to the US to by a cryptography liaison with the explicit instructions from MI6 to not tell Americans anything because they couldn't be trusted. Here are some other comments [theguardian.com] that were made by him around that time...

      Turing’s own reports from Washington are filled with disdain for what he saw as America’s overreliance on technology rather than thought. “I am persuaded that one cannot very well trust these people where a matter of judgment in cryptography is concerned,” he wrote. “It astonished me to find that they make these elaborate calculations before they had really grasped the main principles. [But] I think we can make quite a lot of use of their machinery.”

      American culture was alien to Turing, who was irritated by what he saw as their incessant need for irrelevant small talk. “In one of his letters home, he’s complaining about their speech and the fact they kept saying ‘ummm’, ‘errrr’, ‘but’ and all these little stutters which got on his nerves,” Moore says. “He writes ‘Just say the sentence and then stop!’”

      I'm no psychiatrist, but I suspect that an experience of being forced to play an adversarial role like that could poison the well a bit (anytime, it's them against us, there's a tendency to dehumanize your counterpart).

  • https://www.screencast.com/t/A... [screencast.com]
    [screenshot of bottom of article summary and "You may like to read:" below it, with red arrows joining "I detest America" with link to "Donald Trump Wins Presidency"]
  • That was 1987. Turing was already recognized as one of the essential figures in the world of modern computing. I find it difficult to believe that this was not news then - and it wasn't.

    • Right, that implies that there was somebody at the time who worked there and was keeping them secret, and that person stopped working there 30 years ago and didn't tell anybody that it was there before departing. So nobody read it for at least 30 years.

  • "Detest America".. Anyone wanna take odds that's the single most provocative thing that they used to get attention, and the rest is pretty drab correspondence?

