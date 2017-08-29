Popular YouTube Artist Uses AI To Record New Album (theverge.com) 30
An anonymous reader shares a report from The Verge of a popular YouTube artist who is using artificial intelligence to produce a LP: If you heard Taryn Southern's new single "Break Free" on the radio, you'd probably just keep driving or grocery shopping, or doing whatever you do in places that still have radios playing. The song is a big, moody ballad -- the kind that might play during the climax of a Steven Spielberg movie. "Break Free" wasn't composed by a John Williams copycat, but by artificial intelligence. The song is not a fluke or a novelty for Southern either; she's using artificial intelligence platforms to create an entire album, called I AM AI. It's the first LP to be entirely composed and produced with AI. Southern used an open source AI platform called Amper Music to create the stems of "Break Free." For each track, she plugs in genre, the instruments she wants to use, and beats per minute. In return, Amper churns out disjointed verses that can be rearranged into a song, and layered beneath Southern's vocals. Southern told The Verge she's toying with four other AI music platforms, but she's not sure which of those will make the final album cut.
For once it might be Beyonce and Justin Bieber worrying about their jobs getting outsourced instead of programmers and service personnel. I like this new plot twist.
People don't listen to them for their "music", it's because they want to fuck them. If they were ugly, would their music sell? No.
Justin Bieber IS ugly though!
The AI composes the songs - not performs them. And many pop stars don't write their own songs.
Elvis Presley had an awesome career singing other people's songs.
Unlike damn near every entertainer today, Elvis Presley didn't need Autotune.
And the only reason they'll be "alright" is because the music standard has dropped so fucking low that we don't even call them musicians anymore; they're now entertainers. The fans will welcome these AI-writing overlords and not miss a beat.
Next stop - Sharon Apple.
Entirely (Score:2)
It's the first LP to be entirely composed and produced with AI. Southern used an open source AI platform called Amper Music to create the stems of "Break Free." For each track, she plugs in genre, the instruments she wants to use, and beats per minute. In return, Amper churns out disjointed verses that can be rearranged into a song, and layered beneath Southern's vocals
That's an interesting definition of "entirely".
I would say "partially" is a better word.
You're correct. In fact, it's only a few steps removed from playing a Casio keyboard with the arpeggiator turned on and randomly pressing the white keys.
I've used Amper Music and it's an interesting platform. Algorithmic and generative music certainly is interesting, but like this song, it's kind of dull.
A more interesting application is having an AI produce a musical score which is then performed by human musicians. G
It's just like how "literally" now means "exponentially".
Algorithmic Interface ? (Score:2)
Actually both terms never really were part of the definition
Self learning in AI is e.g. just a small subset, albeit one that made strong improvements the last decade.
On the other hand in SF or movies AI is often set equal to self aware. However I doubt the computer in Star Trek is selfaware.
Obig Orwell (Score:2)
LP???? (Score:2)
In what world does a music download equate to an LP??
Yeah get off my lawn.
OTOH This will be the Autotune of the future. I can't say that I am inspired by that song (seemed pretty generic and soulless to me) but I am sure I will be surprised someday soon.
Copyright all possible variations of "music" (Score:1)
They should just run the Amper algorithm nonstop, generating every possible chord and note permutation likely to appear in commercial music. Then they can sit back and sue any future hit artists for copyright infringement