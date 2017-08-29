Publishers Are Making More Video -- Whether You Want It or Not (bloomberg.com) 33
An anonymous reader shares a report: Mic, a website aimed at millennials, used to employ 40 writers and editors producing articles on topics like "celebrating beauty" and "strong women." Ten were let go this month, with most in the revamped newsroom of 63 now focused on making videos for places like Facebook. Critics have called such moves "100 percent cynical" and out of sync with audience demand. Yet Americans are watching more video snippets online, either because they secretly like them or because they're getting harder to avoid. The growing audience for video, more valuable to advertisers than the space next to words, is causing websites to shift resources in what's become known across the industry as the pivot to video. Americans are expected to spend 81 minutes a day watching digital video in 2019, up from 61 minutes in 2015, according to projections by research firm eMarketer. Time spent reading a newspaper is expected to drop to 13 minutes a day from 16 minutes during that time. The question is whether those trends will sustain the growing number of outlets flooding social networks with video clips. Mic, a New York-based news site founded in 2011, was just the latest to fire writers when it announced its pivot to video this month. Dozens of writers and editors have also been laid off this summer at news outlets like Vocativ, Fox Sports, Vice and MTV News. All of the moves were tied in part to focusing more resources on making videos. Publishers are heading in this direction even though polls show consumers find video ads more irritating than TV commercials. Google and Apple are testing features that let you mute websites with auto-play videos or block them entirely. More young Americans prefer reading the news than watching it, according to a survey last year by the Pew Research Center. But many publishers have little choice.
Just because they make videos (content or ads) doesn't mean I have to watch them. Create away!
And if you think the demand is there for the written word, maybe you should start a company that has that focus. If everyone hates video then you have a huge product on your hands.
Point is it's all going video and writers are being fired.
If that's the point, it's simply straight-up wrong. There will always be written alternatives, because the the relative strengths and weaknesses of the various formats. What the article is saying is that the Big Boys are moving to video. That may very well be true, but they're very far from the only fish in the sea.
Just because they make videos (content or ads) doesn't mean I have to watch them. Create away!
Indeed, if it's a video, I don't watch. How many news videos have I watched online this year?
0.
If one site doesn't have text, I go to another one that does. Eventually a few media producers are going to realize that there is a large demographic who don't want videos.
The sooner publishers realize there's a reasonable contingent that won't watch videos, of any type, ever, the better. I personally don't have time for video, nor the emotionally pandering claptrap most talking heads spout these days trying to "lure" you in. The effect on me is to move on whenever I'm exposed to it, even if I care about the topic supposedly being presented. As far as the web goes, I watch 0 videos. I have no 3rd party plugins for viewing content and have disabled the internally supplied ones
Horribly inefficient (Score:5, Insightful)
Video works if what is spoken is also available as text. Either on the sidebar with timecode (which I'd prefer) or at least as subtitles. That way you can fast forward through the video to get to the part that interests you.
Anyone not providing either needn't apply.
Video works if what is spoken is also available as text.
Even if it is, it's still incredibly inefficient. Video has an incredibly low information density -- those transcripts show it: look at how short they are, and how light on information.
Maybe it's because I'm a fast reader, or I can skim for certain words.
This is a common habit for on-screen consumption of information. Few "read" a website, most scan/skim for headings, and read the first 5-6 words of the paragraph to determine if the information they are looking for might be in that area.
Videos break how users regularly interact with finding information online/onscreen, and it slows down their ability to complete their task (find the information they want), which is why this practice is found annoying.
Reference: How Users Read on the Web
Videos are useful where you want to pack a lot of complex technical information into a communication.
Videos aren't useful for gossip.
Mic, a website aimed at millennials, used to employ 40 writers and editors producing articles on topics like "celebrating beauty" and "strong women." Ten were let go this month, with most in the revamped newsroom of 63 now focused on making videos for places like Facebook.
And nothing of value was lost.
I really do hate videos though; won't watch them. They're a waste of time for me, as I am able to read and comprehend faster than any video can present the information.
This is made worse by the fact that folk
This is made worse by the fact that folks who make the video seem intent on wasting even more time with intros and other cruft before getting to the subject.
You can thank Youtube for that, since they pay more for videos over 10 minutes. Videos that would previously have been 4 minutes long are now 10 to get them extra pennies. Also, it's easier to shoot an hour of video and edit it down to 10 minutes than it is to edit it down to 4 minutes because scenes that drag get left in rather than re-shot.
You can thank Youtube for that, since they pay more for videos over 10 minutes.
IIRC, The average watch time on YouTube is 2.5 minutes. YouTube wants people to stay on their website for longer periods of time. If a video can entice people to watch longer than the average time, the algorithm will reward creators for doing that.
People won't know how to read. Baby steps [wdrb.com]...
More and more people are ignoring your bullshit videos. Whether you want it or not.
Welcome to the free market, bitches. If you don't provide it, someone else will.
But many publishers have little choice.
Advertisers want stats. They want to know every little thing they can about an audience even if it doesn't help them. They can sell the data on to someone else who thinks they can extract the value.
Why is this relevant to the article? Because videos help gather that info for them. You'll notice, that alongside this rise in video content, is a there's a rise in the amount of hosted content. It can get the demo info by being linked to a Facebook profile or to a YouTube profile or whatever platform is hosting
...am I the only one that DESPISES video-delivered content?
Sure, there are contexts where it's very helpful, like some DIY videos or somesuch.
But in terms of news or general information on a subject, video content is WORSE than a bloody voicemail: it's linear, it's high-bandwidth, it's usually packed full of ads and crap or front/back stingers that are half the length of the video, and ultimately info-lite.
Videos are great! I mean, who DOESN'T want to watch a 10 tutorial minute video to find out what used to be in a half-page article?
Before you could just look at the words and picture and figure out what settings are needed on your phone etc, but that's old-school. Now I can listen to some guy named Frank narrate how to do it AND learn about his cat, other youtube channels, and girlfriend issues!
It's even better when you're trying to figure out some shell command and you get to rewind a dozen times to figure
I noticed lots of news websites stopped showing photos with their news articles and now only show a video of those photos, I just skip the story all together. Another one is the slide out video ad that pushes down the article text as you read. Who the fuck came up with that idea?
My guess would be that the publishers show their advertisers the number of times the video played, even if the no one actually watched it.
So, it's a giant scam.