Bitcoin Foundation Boss Urges Cautious Investment

The head of the Bitcoin Foundation, Llew Claasen, has urged people to invest "no more than they can afford" in the crypto-currency. From a report: He was speaking at the TEDGlobal conference in Tanzania about the potential for Bitcoin in Africa. Billions lack access to formal banking, but the uptake of mobile money means many are willing to embrace alternatives. Bitcoin had been adopted in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, he said. The digital currency had particular resonance in countries with volatile economies, he said. "It offers people a chance to protect their savings from government abuse of monetary policy. A lot of people in Zimbabwe are interested in it as an alternative financial system, but that is not an easy thing to do formally as we don't want to be perceived as wanting to disrupt economies," he told the BBC. The Washington-based Bitcoin Foundation is a non-profit organisation that promotes the use of Bitcoin around the world.
Bitcoin isn't any less volatile than said countries' volatile economies. While I certainly hope it's going to become very stable, I doubt it.
The fact that a bank or an exchange is robbed does not devalue the currency. Bitcoin, unlike any fiat currency, has not be counterfeited.
Bitcoin is going up because people see it as a store of value, as a way of taking their money out of an unstable market (Venezuela, China are two prime examples). If BTC is ever adopted on a large scale it's value will be 100 times if not 1000 times as much as it is now.
Peoples accounts are hacked. Bitcoin is not. The fact that a bank or an exchange is robbed does not devalue the currency. Bitcoin, unlike any fiat currency, has not be counterfeited.
And how exactly does any of this reduce the risk for using bitcoin?
If banks were getting robbed A LOT, resulting in people losing their money, then using banks would be a considered a high risk. Victims could care less about the value of a dollar when all of their dollars are stolen. People also aren't investing in bitcoin for it's anti-counterfeiting crypto, which tends to be a moot point when sizeable exchanges are getting hacked.
Use Case: You want to convert your fiat money into BTC (or another cryptocurrency)
- Send fiat to exchange
- Wait the 4 day hold
- Convert to BTC
- Send BTC to your wallet (don't keep it in the exchange).
Day Low 4,201.1899
Day High 4,616.8999
52 Week Low 571.6600
52 Week High 4,616.8999
I know some countries are *relatively* unstable when compared to Dollar/Euro/etc but compared to bitcoin they are relatively stable. They may take big hits on occasion and suffer unreasonable inflation but those are usually singular events or extend over months/years. With bitcoin your gas and grocery money could become just grocery money on the way from the bank to the grocery store.
Maybe Llew Claasen is Satoshi Nakamoto.
Here are the rent seekers.
Lesson: Don't do anything for free.
Damn. Now you tell me? I just invested 2.38 MILLION Dogecoins to buy a single Bitcoin!
Don't hesitate. Cash in your 401k and buy BitCoin. Ask your parents to give you your inheritance in advance and buy BitCoin. Get a second mortgage and buy BitCoin. Do it now and you will be rich beyond dreams of avarice.
And please don't sell any until at least the close of business a week from Friday. KTHX
Don't listen to him. I have a much better deal available.
You've heard of Bitcoin, right? You know how expensive a Bitcoin is? It's now at USD$4600 for a single coin!
I'll give you 1101 Dogecoins for your $1000.00 investment. That's two for each DogeCoin that scammer offered you plus one because I'm such a nice guy.
Please email me at not_a_scam_like_the_other_guy@gmail.com
You can borrow money to invest it. That practice was a contributor to the great depression and strict controls were put on it afterward. But you can buy bitcoin on your credit card, which is the same thing.
If you've got $100 and you lose it you might have to go to the food bank this month. If you've got $100 and you lose $1000 you paid for with your credit card, you've got a problem that's at least a hundred times worse.
"$1000 divided by $100 equals a hundred times worse."
Epic Pivot.
As a store of value it can be considered an investment. It's an "investment" for those people trying to hedge against their currency collapsing (see Venezuela).
"Never invest more than you can afford."
"To lose"
