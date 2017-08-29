Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

Bitcoin Foundation Boss Urges Cautious Investment (bbc.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the beware dept.
The head of the Bitcoin Foundation, Llew Claasen, has urged people to invest "no more than they can afford" in the crypto-currency. From a report: He was speaking at the TEDGlobal conference in Tanzania about the potential for Bitcoin in Africa. Billions lack access to formal banking, but the uptake of mobile money means many are willing to embrace alternatives. Bitcoin had been adopted in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, he said. The digital currency had particular resonance in countries with volatile economies, he said. "It offers people a chance to protect their savings from government abuse of monetary policy. A lot of people in Zimbabwe are interested in it as an alternative financial system, but that is not an easy thing to do formally as we don't want to be perceived as wanting to disrupt economies," he told the BBC. The Washington-based Bitcoin Foundation is a non-profit organisation that promotes the use of Bitcoin around the world.

Bitcoin Foundation Boss Urges Cautious Investment More | Reply

Bitcoin Foundation Boss Urges Cautious Investment

Comments Filter:

  • Bitcoin isn't any less volatile than said countries' volatile economies. While I certainly hope it's going to become very stable, I doubt it.

    • It's not stable, it's inconvenient, and it's easy to steal. Sounds about right.
  • "we don't want to be perceived as wanting to disrupt economies" Who is this "we" that you speak of? Bitcoin had no central spokespeople.

  • The head of the Bitcoin Foundation, Llew Claasen, has urged people to invest "no more than they can afford" in the crypto-currency.

    Damn. Now you tell me? I just invested 2.38 MILLION Dogecoins to buy a single Bitcoin!

  • Don't hesitate. Cash in your 401k and buy BitCoin. Ask your parents to give you your inheritance in advance and buy BitCoin. Get a second mortgage and buy BitCoin. Do it now and you will be rich beyond dreams of avarice.

    And please don't sell any until at least the close of business a week from Friday. KTHX

    • Don't listen to him. I have a much better deal available.

      You've heard of Bitcoin, right? You know how expensive a Bitcoin is? It's now at USD$4600 for a single coin!

      You like dogs? Well, did you know there's a crypto-currency called Dogecoins? The mascot is a nice Shiba Inu dog! And here's my deal: unlike those expensive Bitcoins, my Dogecoins are really much cheaper! What if I told you that for a small investment of USD$1000 can give you 550 Dogecoins? Wouldn't you be interested? If you are, send me an emai

  • I always get annoyed when investment-prodders say "Never invest more than you can afford." It's impossible to do so anyway. If i have $100, I can't invest $10,000 in anything. What they need to say is, "Don't invest more than they can afford to lose," but they don't want to because that would make the product they're selling seem like a bit of a gamble. Which it is.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      You can borrow money to invest it. That practice was a contributor to the great depression and strict controls were put on it afterward. But you can buy bitcoin on your credit card, which is the same thing.

      If you've got $100 and you lose it you might have to go to the food bank this month. If you've got $100 and you lose $1000 you paid for with your credit card, you've got a problem that's at least a hundred times worse.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler." -- Albert Einstein

Close