Bitcoin Foundation Boss Urges Cautious Investment (bbc.com) 18
The head of the Bitcoin Foundation, Llew Claasen, has urged people to invest "no more than they can afford" in the crypto-currency. From a report: He was speaking at the TEDGlobal conference in Tanzania about the potential for Bitcoin in Africa. Billions lack access to formal banking, but the uptake of mobile money means many are willing to embrace alternatives. Bitcoin had been adopted in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, he said. The digital currency had particular resonance in countries with volatile economies, he said. "It offers people a chance to protect their savings from government abuse of monetary policy. A lot of people in Zimbabwe are interested in it as an alternative financial system, but that is not an easy thing to do formally as we don't want to be perceived as wanting to disrupt economies," he told the BBC. The Washington-based Bitcoin Foundation is a non-profit organisation that promotes the use of Bitcoin around the world.
Note (Score:2)
Bitcoin isn't any less volatile than said countries' volatile economies. While I certainly hope it's going to become very stable, I doubt it.
The fact that a bank or an exchange is robbed does not devalue the currency. Bitcoin, unlike any fiat currency, has not be counterfeited.
Bitcoin is going up because people see it as a store of value, as a way of taking their money out of an unstable market (Venezuela, China are two prime examples). If BTC is ever adopted on a large scale it's value will be 100 times if not 1000 times as much as it is now.
Personally I think there will be multiple currenc
We??? (Score:2)
Maybe Llew Claasen is Satoshi Nakamoto.
Free infrastructure = rent seekers (Score:2)
Here are the rent seekers.
Lesson: Don't do anything for free.
Too late (Score:2)
Damn. Now you tell me? I just invested 2.38 MILLION Dogecoins to buy a single Bitcoin!
errybody buy BitCoin now! (Score:1)
Don't hesitate. Cash in your 401k and buy BitCoin. Ask your parents to give you your inheritance in advance and buy BitCoin. Get a second mortgage and buy BitCoin. Do it now and you will be rich beyond dreams of avarice.
And please don't sell any until at least the close of business a week from Friday. KTHX
Don't listen to him. I have a much better deal available.
You've heard of Bitcoin, right? You know how expensive a Bitcoin is? It's now at USD$4600 for a single coin!
You like dogs? Well, did you know there's a crypto-currency called Dogecoins? The mascot is a nice Shiba Inu dog! And here's my deal: unlike those expensive Bitcoins, my Dogecoins are really much cheaper! What if I told you that for a small investment of USD$1000 can give you 550 Dogecoins? Wouldn't you be interested? If you are, send me an emai
No More than You Can Afford TO LOSE (Score:2)
You can borrow money to invest it. That practice was a contributor to the great depression and strict controls were put on it afterward. But you can buy bitcoin on your credit card, which is the same thing.
If you've got $100 and you lose it you might have to go to the food bank this month. If you've got $100 and you lose $1000 you paid for with your credit card, you've got a problem that's at least a hundred times worse.