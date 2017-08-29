In Our Cynical Age, No One Fails Anymore -- Everybody 'Pivots' (nytimes.com) 60
An anonymous reader shares a report: The "pivot" has assumed a peculiar place in our common lexicon. A word once used to describe a guard angling for position on the basketball court is now in wide circulation in politics and business. That's especially the case in Silicon Valley, where pivoting has become the new failure, a concept to describe a haphazard, practically madcap form of iterative development. With its sheen of management-speak, pivoting is well suited to our moment. And like any act of public relations, pivoting is also a performance. A key part of the act is acknowledging that you are doing it while trying to recast the effort as something larger, more sophisticated, highly planned. The pivot, though it arises from desperation, is nevertheless supposed to appear methodical. The word seems to have first gained currency in Silicon Valley through the efforts of Eric Ries, author of "The Lean Startup." Ries defines pivoting as "a change in strategy without a change in vision." Many successful start-ups now claim a pivot as their origin story. Slack began its life as a video-game company before realizing that its actual value might lie in a chat app the company used to communicate internally. The company is now considered to be worth at least $5 billion, putting it among the most successful pivoters of all time. (Other web staples -- YouTube, Groupon, Instagram -- began life in vastly different iterations before pivoting into their current forms.) There's a promise of technocratic efficiency with pivoting, that all you require is a good business plan, and perhaps another injection of venture capital, and you can transform yourself overnight.
Sounds like they succeeded (Score:2)
Sounds like they're a successful company if one of their products didn't pan out but a different venture of theirs did. Did they still pivot and not fail if they just went bankrupt?
What about an organization like moz://a? (Score:1)
What do you think about an organization like moz://a?
At first they didn't have much success. Mozilla Suite didn't see much use.
But then they got lucky with Firefox. It actually managed to get approximately 35% of the browser market at its peak. This allowed them to sign some lucrative deals with Google, and then Yahoo.
However, since then we've seen Firefox's market share drop off severely. The latest stats [caniuse.com] put it at maybe 5%, if we're feeling generous. They have essentially no mobile presence.
We haven't see
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly. A company isn't in business to push a particular product, they're in business to make money.
Many companies don't recognize that and fail.
The only reason for a company to continue to manufacture and market a product is because that's the highest return they can get from their current assets... if that stops being the case, they should figure out an alternate way to generate revenue---perhaps even liquidating the assets and reinvesting into other businesses (kinda like what Berkshire did).
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Makes sense (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If you want VC money you better start using Keynote instead of PowerPoint.
what's old is new again (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Or "making inroads into other arenas". Of course, that would be "inroading" today.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah but we're in 2017 and "Re-maker ourselves" doesn't sound as good.
Re: (Score:2)
Or in the military, advancing in a different direction.
agile development (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I am pivoting the plan. Pray, I do not pivot it further.
Why not? That's how you find out the best plan for you in linear programming, after all.
Re: (Score:2)
Obligatory Shrek reference [youtu.be].
Epic Pivot (Score:3)
This article is an Epic Pivot.
Nailed it. (Score:1)
There is a strange notion that direct admission of failure is virtuous, and people who are quick to do this are reliable and successful.
In reality...people respond to spin. Spindoctoring is a necessary skill in many endeavors. Saying the word "failure" can drive investors or clients away, whereas saying the exact same thing in nicer-sounding words can retain access to funding that is needed to succeed.
Generally speaking, the more successful a person is, the better at spindoctoring they are. This has noth
Everything old is new again (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Pet peeve: Blockbuster did not dig in their heels. They spent hundreds of millions trying to build a streaming service in 1998/1999, prior to Netflix. Their contractor turned out to be be running a giant scam (not just on Blockbuster, it was a multi-billion dollar scam), and took their money and market position and blew it.
Look, there are plenty of examples of companies failing to anticipate the future, there's no reason to conflate that with the ones that fail to correctly implement what they can see.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh well (Score:2)
That's an Epic Pivot for you.
Nah, it sounds wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
Damn, Oswald McWeany beat me to it.
Epic Pivot on my part.
Re: (Score:2)
Such are the modern times we live in... (Score:2)
...when a company's founder started out with a miner's safety lamp that gave a region its name, pivot to making steam locomotives, and pivot again to building entire railways, before pivoting to making munitions, before being bought out by another of the founding family's companies and building diesel electric locomotives.
Robert Stephenson & Co. also never failed.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds more like he used the money from one business that is slowing down and moved to a new better business with higher profit dollars. The more you earn the more you can do. It is why the 1% don't think twice about bankruptcy as it still leaves them with millions in assets to rebuild with.
Oh, I fail, all right. . . (Score:2)
. . . and so have my businesses. Early and often. I think the reason I have had success is that I know the difference between success and failure, and learn from the latter to get the former.
Still not sure about this "pivoting," though.
If you can't recognize failure (Score:2)
You probably don't award anyone but shareholders for success.
if you learn from your failures, you will be much better off in the long term.
The world has not changed just the words used. (Score:3)
Look, it is not true that no one fails. Tons of people fail. ISIS has failed. Radio Shack has failed. Sears has failed.
But once someone fails, we stop talking about them (with the possible exception of politicians.) So you stop thinking about them.
That only leaves the successful people. By definition, they did not fail, no matter how badly a previous project went. They overcame their failure and went on to success, usually by taking what they learned and trying something different.
This is the exact same the thing that every one else has done. ALL THE TIME. The company "3M" failed to create a super strong adhesive for use in the aerospace industry, so they took what they did create and "pivoted" into post it notes.
George Washington failed almost all his battles, but took what he learned and pivoted into a sneak attack at Valley Forge. Coca Cola failed at "New Coke" but pivoted back into success.
This is not a new thing, it is just a new word for something that everyone has been doing for thousands of years.
And a fool that is wining about successful people overcoming their mistakes instead of 'admitting' they failed.
Re: (Score:1)
It's more like he wore the British out, not outright failed. They were away from home in a strange land, and he just kept moving them around and around. US soldiers would rotate in and out, go back home to rest up and come back. He discovered attrition was our advantage. Most his battles were more or less break-evens, but the Brits didn't want to keep playing the break-even game.
A rose by any other name would smell as fail. (Score:1)
Participation Trophy Recipients Grew Up (Score:2)
This is what happens when everyone that is given a participation trophy grows up. They try and change the use of language to remove the concept of failure.
There are many, many, many, times I failed. I tried to learn something from those failures, usually afterwards, with lots of retrospection, regret, and alcohol, but they were still complete and utter disasters. To call them a "pivot" is silly, even though they all involved major changes after the chips fell. This is both personally, and in terms of decisi
Nothing new, just adaptation. (Score:2)
Going down in flames from conducting business as usual is something people want to avoid. For this reason, they radically modify their strategy to succeed. Such adaptations are now classified as "pivots" but it's just an attempt to optimize your actions to achieve your goals (which may also change). This isn't new for businesses, it's just become more public due to the volatile nature of places like Silicon Valley.
Also called "Adapting" (Score:1)
OT: I think I finally getting the feel of pivots (Score:2)
customer (Score:2)
> that all you require is a good business plan, and perhaps another injection of venture capital, and you can transform yourself overnight.
No, you need customers, only things you need. If there is none or not enough in what you're doing, aim differently to reach them.
Basketball? (Score:2)
Seriously, you're citing basketball as the origin of this term?
A word 400 years old, coming from French, that means to rotate or change direction, now has become owned by a sport?
More synergistic buzzwords to enhance strategic BS (Score:1)