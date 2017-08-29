In Our Cynical Age, No One Fails Anymore -- Everybody 'Pivots' (nytimes.com) 23
An anonymous reader shares a report: The "pivot" has assumed a peculiar place in our common lexicon. A word once used to describe a guard angling for position on the basketball court is now in wide circulation in politics and business. That's especially the case in Silicon Valley, where pivoting has become the new failure, a concept to describe a haphazard, practically madcap form of iterative development. With its sheen of management-speak, pivoting is well suited to our moment. And like any act of public relations, pivoting is also a performance. A key part of the act is acknowledging that you are doing it while trying to recast the effort as something larger, more sophisticated, highly planned. The pivot, though it arises from desperation, is nevertheless supposed to appear methodical. The word seems to have first gained currency in Silicon Valley through the efforts of Eric Ries, author of "The Lean Startup." Ries defines pivoting as "a change in strategy without a change in vision." Many successful start-ups now claim a pivot as their origin story. Slack began its life as a video-game company before realizing that its actual value might lie in a chat app the company used to communicate internally. The company is now considered to be worth at least $5 billion, putting it among the most successful pivoters of all time. (Other web staples -- YouTube, Groupon, Instagram -- began life in vastly different iterations before pivoting into their current forms.) There's a promise of technocratic efficiency with pivoting, that all you require is a good business plan, and perhaps another injection of venture capital, and you can transform yourself overnight.
Sounds like they succeeded (Score:3)
Sounds like they're a successful company if one of their products didn't pan out but a different venture of theirs did. Did they still pivot and not fail if they just went bankrupt?
Makes sense (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If you want VC money you better start using Keynote instead of PowerPoint.
what's old is new again (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Or "making inroads into other arenas". Of course, that would be "inroading" today.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah but we're in 2017 and "Re-maker ourselves" doesn't sound as good.
agile development (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Obligatory Shrek reference [youtu.be].
Epic Pivot (Score:3)
This article is an Epic Pivot.
Everything old is new again (Score:2)
Oh well (Score:2)
That's an Epic Pivot for you.
Nah, it sounds wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Damn, Oswald McWeany beat me to it.
Epic Pivot on my part.
Re: (Score:2)
Such are the modern times we live in... (Score:2)
...when a company's founder started out with a miner's safety lamp that gave a region its name, pivot to making steam locomotives, and pivot again to building entire railways, before pivoting to making munitions, before being bought out by another of the founding family's companies and building diesel electric locomotives.
Robert Stephenson & Co. also never failed.
Oh, I fail, all right. . . (Score:2)
. . . and so have my businesses. Early and often. I think the reason I have had success is that I know the difference between success and failure, and learn from the latter to get the former.
Still not sure about this "pivoting," though.
If you can't recognize failure (Score:2)
You probably don't award anyone but shareholders for success.
if you learn from your failures, you will be much better off in the long term.
The world has not changed just the words used. (Score:2)
Look, it is not true that no one fails. Tons of people fail. ISIS has failed. Radio Shack has failed. Sears has failed.
But once someone fails, we stop talking about them (with the possible exception of politicians.) So you stop thinking about them.
That only leaves the successful people. By definition, they did not fail, no matter how badly a previous project went. They overcame their failure and went on to success, usually by taking what they learned and trying something different.
This is the exact s