Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Government Privacy Social Networks

The IRS Decides Who To Audit By Data Mining Social Media (typepad.com) 40

Posted by EditorDavid from the peekaboo dept.
In America the Internal Revenue Service used to pick who got audited based on math mistakes or discrepancies with W-2 forms -- but not any more. schwit1 shares an article from the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law describing their new technique: The IRS is now engaging in data mining of public and commercial data pools (including social media) and creating highly detailed profiles of taxpayers upon which to run data analytics. This article argues that current IRS practices, mostly unknown to the general public, are violating fair information practices. This lack of transparency and accountability not only violates federal law regarding the government's data collection activities and use of predictive algorithms, but may also result in discrimination. While the potential efficiencies that big data analytics provides may appear to be a panacea for the IRS's budget woes, unchecked these activities are a significant threat to privacy [PDF]. Other concerns regarding the IRS's entrance into big data are raised including the potential for political targeting, data breaches, and the misuse of such information.
While tax evasion cost the U.S.$3 trillion between 2000 and 2009, one of the report's authors argues that people should be aware âoethat what they say and do onlineâ could be used against them.

The IRS Decides Who To Audit By Data Mining Social Media More | Reply

The IRS Decides Who To Audit By Data Mining Social Media

Comments Filter:

  • It makes sense. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by BitterOak ( 537666 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @08:22PM (#55106975)
    After all, if you declare on your tax return that your annual income is $30,000 and your Facebook page is full of pictures of you taking vacations in Hawaii, Fiji, Bermuda, etc., as well as photos taken from your first class seat in the airplane, then they have good reason to audit you. As long as they're searching public information only (eg. your PUBLIC Facebook profile and Twitter account) and not using special government powers to look at private information which would not be viewable by the general public, then I don't see a problem with this. You have no expectation of privacy when you post your vacation pictures to your public Facebook profile.

    • After all, if you declare on your tax return that your annual income is $30,000 and your Facebook page is full of pictures of you taking vacations in Hawaii, Fiji, Bermuda, etc., as well as photos taken from your first class seat in the airplane, then they have good reason to audit you. As long as they're searching public information only (eg. your PUBLIC Facebook profile and Twitter account) and not using special government powers to look at private information which would not be viewable by the general public, then I don't see a problem with this. You have no expectation of privacy when you post your vacation pictures to your public Facebook profile.

      I've often wondered whether this sort of data can be used as evidence.

      Recently someone live-streamed themselves driving drunk (in Miami, IIRC) and posted it to youtube, and were subsequently arrested and charged. I can suppose that he was also caught on traffic cameras, but what if he wasn't?

      There's no reason why this sort of information can't be faked - I could easily make up a FB account to presents myself as much richer than I actually am, I could fake a live-stream drunk driving video, and I can simply

    • "people should be afraid to post pictures of their vacation, it's for their own good"...the human mind is a devilish machine

  • So.. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    1) Create accounts in my enemies' names
    2) "Confess" to cheating on my taxes
    3) ???
    4) Profit!

  • Works for me (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @08:25PM (#55106995)
    No facebook, no snapchat, no tinder, no grinder. Fact is, I'm as close to 100% out of social media as can be. I don't understand people who are into social media, I don't hang out with them. They're like smokers were 10-20 years ago. You want to take a pic of me and post it to FB? Um, no, I'll just step out. I find out you put a pic of me on FB without my knowledge and best case, you ain't my friend. Worst case I sue you.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No facebook, no snapchat, no tinder, no grinder.

      Ah... it would seem that you are trying to hide something...

      Sincerely,

          Your friends at the IRS.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The next that'll happen is people who DON'T have social media will be targeted. Hell, it probably already happens but we don't know because those people can't post about it!

      "Well, why don't you want to share every aspect of your life? You MUST have something to hide!" --Da Gubbamint

    • No facebook, no snapchat, no tinder, no grinder.

      That would make a catchy chant for a demonstration.

      We could start a movement of disaffected Slashdot users, call it the "Green Bloc" and wear polo shirts with Penguin symbols. Show those filthy hippie Antifa guys how it's done.

      "No facebook, no snapchat, no tinder, no grinder."

      I'm available for organizing meetings, but not on Thursday, because mom makes meatloaf on Thursday, and not on Saturday, because we have a little group that does board games on Saturday.

    • [...] I find out you put a pic of me on FB without my knowledge and best case, you ain't my friend. Worst case I sue you.

      I was under the impression that you need to have suffered damages to sue.

      Is that no longer true?

    • DOesn't matter (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There is also the Medical Information Bureau, the credit bureaus, ChoicePoint, retailers, and so many other databases out there. And this is been going on for many many years. Back in '91, I dated a lawyer and she made a comment one time - "With someone's social security number, you can find out anything about that person." And that was 26 years ago when storage and computers were expensive.

      This shows how government without breaking the law on spying on Americans (yeah, I know - like they care) can build a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspring ( 126862 )
      Maybe having a limited social media presence is an indication to the IRS to audit you?

  • This is no different than people who post on facebook themselves water skiing while taking big buck in worker's comp payments and have multi-million dollar lawsuits in the works.
    I'm sorry. Anything you post is fair game. If you are a bad criminal, it is survival of the fittest. Dumb ones go to jail. Smart ones live comfortably in Costa Rica.

  • Looking at publicly available (and in most cases self published) information isn't a violation of privacy by any sane definition. It may legitimately constitute something we don't like and may want to proscribe our government from doing, but it's not a privacy issue. Words; they used to mean things.

Slashdot Top Deals

Do molecular biologists wear designer genes?

Close