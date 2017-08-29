The IRS Decides Who To Audit By Data Mining Social Media (typepad.com) 40
In America the Internal Revenue Service used to pick who got audited based on math mistakes or discrepancies with W-2 forms -- but not any more. schwit1 shares an article from the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law describing their new technique: The IRS is now engaging in data mining of public and commercial data pools (including social media) and creating highly detailed profiles of taxpayers upon which to run data analytics. This article argues that current IRS practices, mostly unknown to the general public, are violating fair information practices. This lack of transparency and accountability not only violates federal law regarding the government's data collection activities and use of predictive algorithms, but may also result in discrimination. While the potential efficiencies that big data analytics provides may appear to be a panacea for the IRS's budget woes, unchecked these activities are a significant threat to privacy [PDF]. Other concerns regarding the IRS's entrance into big data are raised including the potential for political targeting, data breaches, and the misuse of such information.
While tax evasion cost the U.S.$3 trillion between 2000 and 2009, one of the report's authors argues that people should be aware âoethat what they say and do onlineâ could be used against them.
While tax evasion cost the U.S.$3 trillion between 2000 and 2009, one of the report's authors argues that people should be aware âoethat what they say and do onlineâ could be used against them.
Re:Don't cheat and don't worry (Score:4, Funny)
If you don't cheat on your taxes, you have nothing to worry about no matter how they decide whom to audit.
Not true. I was audited and fined for honest mistakes. The auditor didn't even catch the cheating.
Re: (Score:1)
I told you not to try to deduct those Brazzers live webcam subscriptions as business expenses.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Being audited requires production of huge amounts of paperwork
If you get audited, the first thing you should do is hire the best tax attorney that you can afford. Once you have legal representation, the IRS is required to deal directly with your tax lawyer, and can not contact you directly. Your attorney can cut way down on excessive demands for paperwork and documentation, which are mostly just fishing expeditions to intimidate naive taxpayers into agreeing to a "settlement" just to get the harassment to stop.
Of course, if you are poor, and can't afford a tax attor
Re: (Score:2)
Not at all. If you are poor and can't afford a tax attorney then you need to do two things: the first is to honestly declare all your income, and the second is to keep diligent records of anything you declare as a deduction. If you fail to do those thing you can be hooped even if you have a tax attorney.
Re: (Score:2)
You must have never been audited before. Audits cost time and money and you have to prove every little thing you claimed on your tax returns. It's meant to catch cheaters but it very often times also catches out people who are simply not prepared for one and even if you manage to get through one without getting whacked with interest or penalties you still spent quite a significant amount of time and money to do so.
This is why you want them to use it (Score:2)
Audits cost time and money and you have to prove every little thing you claimed on your tax returns.
Exactly so don't you want governments to use all publicly available data to ensure they only audit the people who need auditing rather than wasting both their time and other's auditing people who have filled in their returns honestly?
I would have objections if they were forcing websites to disclose private information on users but if people have posted this information on a publicly available website for all to see they should not complain when someone does see it and if that data reduces the number of
It makes sense. (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Truth online (Score:2)
After all, if you declare on your tax return that your annual income is $30,000 and your Facebook page is full of pictures of you taking vacations in Hawaii, Fiji, Bermuda, etc., as well as photos taken from your first class seat in the airplane, then they have good reason to audit you. As long as they're searching public information only (eg. your PUBLIC Facebook profile and Twitter account) and not using special government powers to look at private information which would not be viewable by the general public, then I don't see a problem with this. You have no expectation of privacy when you post your vacation pictures to your public Facebook profile.
I've often wondered whether this sort of data can be used as evidence.
Recently someone live-streamed themselves driving drunk (in Miami, IIRC) and posted it to youtube, and were subsequently arrested and charged. I can suppose that he was also caught on traffic cameras, but what if he wasn't?
There's no reason why this sort of information can't be faked - I could easily make up a FB account to presents myself as much richer than I actually am, I could fake a live-stream drunk driving video, and I can simply
Re: (Score:1)
So.. (Score:1)
1) Create accounts in my enemies' names
2) "Confess" to cheating on my taxes
3) ???
4) Profit!
Works for me (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
No facebook, no snapchat, no tinder, no grinder.
Ah... it would seem that you are trying to hide something...
Sincerely,
Your friends at the IRS.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The next that'll happen is people who DON'T have social media will be targeted. Hell, it probably already happens but we don't know because those people can't post about it!
"Well, why don't you want to share every aspect of your life? You MUST have something to hide!" --Da Gubbamint
Re: (Score:1)
That would make a catchy chant for a demonstration.
We could start a movement of disaffected Slashdot users, call it the "Green Bloc" and wear polo shirts with Penguin symbols. Show those filthy hippie Antifa guys how it's done.
"No facebook, no snapchat, no tinder, no grinder."
I'm available for organizing meetings, but not on Thursday, because mom makes meatloaf on Thursday, and not on Saturday, because we have a little group that does board games on Saturday.
Can't sue without damages (Score:2)
[...] I find out you put a pic of me on FB without my knowledge and best case, you ain't my friend. Worst case I sue you.
I was under the impression that you need to have suffered damages to sue.
Is that no longer true?
Re: (Score:2)
DOesn't matter (Score:1)
There is also the Medical Information Bureau, the credit bureaus, ChoicePoint, retailers, and so many other databases out there. And this is been going on for many many years. Back in '91, I dated a lawyer and she made a comment one time - "With someone's social security number, you can find out anything about that person." And that was 26 years ago when storage and computers were expensive.
This shows how government without breaking the law on spying on Americans (yeah, I know - like they care) can build a
Re: (Score:2)
Fair game (Score:2)
This is no different than people who post on facebook themselves water skiing while taking big buck in worker's comp payments and have multi-million dollar lawsuits in the works.
I'm sorry. Anything you post is fair game. If you are a bad criminal, it is survival of the fittest. Dumb ones go to jail. Smart ones live comfortably in Costa Rica.
It's not private information (Score:2)