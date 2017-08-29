The IRS Decides Who To Audit By Data Mining Social Media (typepad.com) 8
In America the Internal Revenue Service used to pick who got audited based on math mistakes or discrepancies with W-2 forms -- but not any more. schwit1 shares an article from the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law describing their new technique: The IRS is now engaging in data mining of public and commercial data pools (including social media) and creating highly detailed profiles of taxpayers upon which to run data analytics. This article argues that current IRS practices, mostly unknown to the general public, are violating fair information practices. This lack of transparency and accountability not only violates federal law regarding the government's data collection activities and use of predictive algorithms, but may also result in discrimination. While the potential efficiencies that big data analytics provides may appear to be a panacea for the IRS's budget woes, unchecked these activities are a significant threat to privacy [PDF]. Other concerns regarding the IRS's entrÃ©e into big data are raised including the potential for political targeting, data breaches, and the misuse of such information.
While tax evasion cost the U.S.$3 trillion between 2000 and 2009, one of the report's authors argues that people should be aware âoethat what they say and do onlineâ could be used against them.
If you don't cheat on your taxes, you have nothing to worry about no matter how they decide whom to audit.
Not true. I was audited and fined for honest mistakes. The auditor didn't even catch the cheating.
You must have never been audited before. Audits cost time and money and you have to prove every little thing you claimed on your tax returns. It's meant to catch cheaters but it very often times also catches out people who are simply not prepared for one and even if you manage to get through one without getting whacked with interest or penalties you still spent quite a significant amount of time and money to do so.
