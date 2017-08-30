Best Buy Will Now Send a Salesperson To Your House To Sell You Things (theverge.com) 49
An anonymous reader writes: Starting next month, Best Buy will launch a free service where salespeople will come to your house to make recommendations about gadgets and services to try and sell you stuff. The service has been in testing in five markets and will be expanded to more cities around the U.S., according to the Associated Press. The Verge reports: "Best Buy has found that shoppers spend more money when at home than in store. CEO Hubert Joly says the in-house service is one way the company will open up 'latent' customer demand. Sales associates are responsible for promoting the service -- when customers ask about certain products, the salesperson will suggest an in-home visit. The topics discussed during the home visits usually involve recommendations for products and gadgets, and other services. Best Buy says the salespeople working in the in-home service receive hourly rates, or a salary, and not commissions. The company already operates a 'Geek Squad' facility, but that's a paid service that offers repairs and installations."
You go to the door carrying only the receiver from the disassembled weapon, along with a cloth. Nothing threatening. You answer the door. Once they identify themselves you mention:
. . . I knew there must have been a reason the voices told me I should clean the guns today. Can you hold on just a minute . . .
My shotgun says "you have thirty seconds to get the hell off my property"...
Calm down, Fuzzy. Nobody's messing with your banjo.
I suppose if there are enough people who are lonely and clueless enough to invite a stranger into their homes to suggest ways to randomly spend money on tech gadgets, then by all means. This will not be happening in my household any time in the foreseeable future, but maybe this seemingly desperate move in some way helps BestBuy find a way to stop the beating that Amazon is putting on them.
I suppose if there are enough people who are lonely and clueless enough to invite a stranger into their homes
Or possibly just someone looking for a naked twister opponent.
this seemingly desperate move in some way helps BestBuy find a way to stop the beating that Amazon is putting on them.
I think a more effective way would be for Best Buy to stop overcharging for their stuff, and to stop using the Geek Squad to scam people.
So, let me get this straight: they're taking one of the worst parts of going to Best Buy (dealing with the salespeople), and sending them to my home?
In the words of Lana Kane: Nyoooope.
Archer: Idiots doing idiot things, because they’re idiots.
Optimistically this could mean there would be no salescritters roaming the floor in thecstores. Yes! Go visit with my Aunt Ruth and talk to her about her washing machine! Do it now!
somewhere you go to look at a product before buying it on amazon, but this is embarrassing.
That's a terrible reason to subject yourself to the experience of setting foot in a Best Buy. I only enter them in emergency situations, like when I need a cable of some sort right now, and nothing else is open.
If it is anything like when I worked there long ago when going to school, sure they don't pay commission. But don't sell enough service plans and see how long you stay employed.
They are also why a "non-commission" sales person isn't any less pushy than one paid a commission, despite the image the store is trying to portray.
But sales quotas on Best Buy service plans? That's like having a quota on sales people trying to sell people a kick in the balls. Be sure to mention how satisfied previous purchasers were. And why you seriously need it -- even though you never would have thought of it before you entered the store.
...Time to short the stock, I guess.
They're going the way of the dodo, and if this is what they're trying to pull to get more $$, then good riddan
The pushback might have something to do with it being Best Buy, one of the most notoriously terrible chains of its kind.
The reasons I avoid Best Buy are due to two or more slashdot stories over the years.
The first is so long ago that I'm sketchy on the details. It involved someone getting arrested for complaining to the store manager about a graphics card. The problem was clearly something the store had done, not the manufacturer. Sorry, that's not very informative. But it was when I stopped going to Best Buy. That, and the
They will be price matching with Amazon.
Otherwise, I have nothing better to do than have them demo everything, saving someone else from them.
Will price match with Amazon for the same products (regardless of model number fuzzing)
Otherwise, I'll waste all their time, and save others from them, I don't have much else to do.
Maybe they can bring some nice vacuum cleaners and clean and dust my house as a demo.
I'm not interested GEEK! This is Texas, we can shoot trespassers here if we want too...
Now take that pitiful Volkswagen bug and get OFF my lawn!
I don't buy at Best Buy if I can help it. (Yes, I have my reasons, given they damaged two appliances while delivering them, hid the damage and then refused to fix them when I found out.)
Best Buy has found that shoppers spend more money when at home than in store
Best Buy sales people are the new Fuller Brush Men..
No Thanks, if I don't shop in their stores why would I want them at my door?
Do you really still open your front-door for random non-appointment morons ringing the bell?
For a couple of years now, since my postal office introduced depositing packages automatically at a specified location and the water, electricity and gas counters got a wireless reading system, I never react when the bell rings.
It's mostly off anyway, because I like to nap and I'm not curious
It's only Jehovah's witnesses, real estate salesmen and other soliciting scum that comes to front doors, visiting friends k
Do you really still open your front-door for random non-appointment morons ringing the bell?
Do you mean "answer the door"? Sure, why not? Unless I'm busy -- I'm not going to drop everything to do it.
Do you mean "let them in"? No.
Do you really still open your front-door for random non-appointment morons ringing the bell?
Of course you do. You don't want bullet holes in your door. It lets the rain in.
(Plus, of course, for them what can read, they're not talking about non-appointment visits.)
