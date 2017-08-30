Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Best Buy Will Now Send a Salesperson To Your House To Sell You Things (theverge.com) 49

Posted by BeauHD from the couch-potato dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Starting next month, Best Buy will launch a free service where salespeople will come to your house to make recommendations about gadgets and services to try and sell you stuff. The service has been in testing in five markets and will be expanded to more cities around the U.S., according to the Associated Press. The Verge reports: "Best Buy has found that shoppers spend more money when at home than in store. CEO Hubert Joly says the in-house service is one way the company will open up 'latent' customer demand. Sales associates are responsible for promoting the service -- when customers ask about certain products, the salesperson will suggest an in-home visit. The topics discussed during the home visits usually involve recommendations for products and gadgets, and other services. Best Buy says the salespeople working in the in-home service receive hourly rates, or a salary, and not commissions. The company already operates a 'Geek Squad' facility, but that's a paid service that offers repairs and installations."

  • No... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Steve Jackson ( 4687763 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @05:26PM (#55113039)
    They wont.

  • I suppose if there are enough people who are lonely and clueless enough to invite a stranger into their homes to suggest ways to randomly spend money on tech gadgets, then by all means. This will not be happening in my household any time in the foreseeable future, but maybe this seemingly desperate move in some way helps BestBuy find a way to stop the beating that Amazon is putting on them.

    • I suppose if there are enough people who are lonely and clueless enough to invite a stranger into their homes ......

      Or possibly just someone looking for a naked twister opponent.

    • this seemingly desperate move in some way helps BestBuy find a way to stop the beating that Amazon is putting on them.

      I think a more effective way would be for Best Buy to stop overcharging for their stuff, and to stop using the Geek Squad to scam people.

  • So, let me get this straight: they're taking one of the worst parts of going to Best Buy (dealing with the salespeople), and sending them to my home? In the words of Lana Kane: Nyoooope.

    • So, let me get this straight: they're taking one of the worst parts of going to Best Buy (dealing with the salespeople), and sending them to my home?

      In the words of Lana Kane: Nyoooope.

      Archer: Idiots doing idiot things, because they’re idiots.

    • Optimistically this could mean there would be no salescritters roaming the floor in thecstores. Yes! Go visit with my Aunt Ruth and talk to her about her washing machine! Do it now!

  • With the characters wearing khaki pants and blue shirts. ABC, Always Be Closing [your crappy retail stores].

  • No commission, sure (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If it is anything like when I worked there long ago when going to school, sure they don't pay commission. But don't sell enough service plans and see how long you stay employed.

    • Maybe go back to school? What you are describing is called a "quota", not a commission. Quota's are Standard Operating Procedures for sales positions.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by green1 ( 322787 )

        They are also why a "non-commission" sales person isn't any less pushy than one paid a commission, despite the image the store is trying to portray.

      • It wouldn't seem so bad if the quotas were on things that sane people would actually want to buy.

        But sales quotas on Best Buy service plans? That's like having a quota on sales people trying to sell people a kick in the balls. Be sure to mention how satisfied previous purchasers were. And why you seriously need it -- even though you never would have thought of it before you entered the store.

  • ...Time to short the stock, I guess.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by edx93 ( 4858619 )
      They are. Last time I set foot in a BB (aside from cutting through to get to the mall), everything was way overpriced and definitely not competitive with Amazon. Occasionally you find good deals, but for the most part not (which would explain why the stores I've been to have been empty). In fact, it appears that a big reason why they're seeing any profit at all is because of the Nintendo Switch.

      They're going the way of the dodo, and if this is what they're trying to pull to get more $$, then good riddan
  • We already have delivery of groceries picked by others and then delivered to us, we have cars chosen by others and delivered to us, we have clothes - the same thing. Random strangers you can book to come and do your laundry, cook your food, clean your house. This seems like a logical extension of the "retail experience" - it comes to you. I don't want it, but I'm not surprised...

    • The pushback might have something to do with it being Best Buy, one of the most notoriously terrible chains of its kind.

  • And it's not because they are going to send salesmen. But that will become one more reason.

    The reasons I avoid Best Buy are due to two or more slashdot stories over the years.

    The first is so long ago that I'm sketchy on the details. It involved someone getting arrested for complaining to the store manager about a graphics card. The problem was clearly something the store had done, not the manufacturer. Sorry, that's not very informative. But it was when I stopped going to Best Buy. That, and the

  • They will be price matching with Amazon.

    Otherwise, I have nothing better to do than have them demo everything, saving someone else from them.

  • Will price match with Amazon for the same products (regardless of model number fuzzing)

    Otherwise, I'll waste all their time, and save others from them, I don't have much else to do.

    Maybe they can bring some nice vacuum cleaners and clean and dust my house as a demo.

  • I'm not interested GEEK! This is Texas, we can shoot trespassers here if we want too...

    Now take that pitiful Volkswagen bug and get OFF my lawn!

    I don't buy at Best Buy if I can help it. (Yes, I have my reasons, given they damaged two appliances while delivering them, hid the damage and then refused to fix them when I found out.)

  • The local Best Buy has a showroom for a theater system with a large screen, surround sound and leather seats. All for $250K. They could probably sell more if they have a salesperson explaining how the family room can be renovated into a family theater for $250K. That's a lot of money to see the wood grain on Bruce Springsteen's guitar.
  • It's not about uncovering some mystical need somebody has. It's about making money for the shareholders.

    Best Buy has found that shoppers spend more money when at home than in store

    .

  • Best Buy sales people are the new Fuller Brush Men..

    No Thanks, if I don't shop in their stores why would I want them at my door?

  • Oh, wait...

    the company will open up 'latent' customer demand

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!

    Man, thanks for the laugh. I needed that today!

  • Do you really still open your front-door for random non-appointment morons ringing the bell?

    For a couple of years now, since my postal office introduced depositing packages automatically at a specified location and the water, electricity and gas counters got a wireless reading system, I never react when the bell rings.
    It's mostly off anyway, because I like to nap and I'm not curious :-)

    It's only Jehovah's witnesses, real estate salesmen and other soliciting scum that comes to front doors, visiting friends k

    • Do you really still open your front-door for random non-appointment morons ringing the bell?

      Do you mean "answer the door"? Sure, why not? Unless I'm busy -- I'm not going to drop everything to do it.

      Do you mean "let them in"? No.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by taustin ( 171655 )

      Do you really still open your front-door for random non-appointment morons ringing the bell?

      Of course you do. You don't want bullet holes in your door. It lets the rain in.

      (Plus, of course, for them what can read, they're not talking about non-appointment visits.)

  • Gun stores across the US are now selling anti-best-buy-sales-rep ammo...

  • I just signed up for a service where someone breaks into my house, kicks me in the balls and takes a dump on my living room rug. I am thinking this Best Buy service will be almost as good!

