PayPal Debuts a Credit Card That Offers 2% Cash Back
PayPal is turning to its old nemesis, plastic, to help it expand beyond the digital realm. From a report: The online payments venture is introducing a credit card that offers customers 2 percent cash back on purchases -- one of the industry's highest rebate rates -- with no annual fee. The rewards will appear in users' online wallets and can be spent immediately on additional PayPal purchases or transferred to a bank. The move is part of Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman's effort to transform PayPal from a payments button on websites into a versatile financial tool for everyday use, even in brick-and-mortar stores. He's forged 24 deals over the past 18 months with technology and financial companies including Apple, Visa and JPMorgan Chase, looking to make PayPal ubiquitous in the lives of its 210 million customers. The company already tested the card with some of them.
PayPal issues credit cards, pays interest on balance... but still isn't (regulated as) a bank (in North America.)
from what I understand JP Morgan / Visa issue the card. Paypal just puts its name on it.
>> PayPal is working with Mastercard Inc. and lender Synchrony Financial, the largest issuer of private-label credit cards, on its offer.
So in other words, Synchrony Financial issues the card. Paypal just puts its name on it.
So paypal has no need to be a bank for this, many non-bank companies have cards with their name on it without being banks. They're just not the ones who are actually issuing it.
I had really bad experiences with Synchrony administered store card: not taking payment transfer from bank account, then taking payment twice, then not taking following payment.
I might actually prefer if it really was a paypal administered card!
It's a PayPal-branded MasterCard issued by Synchrony Bank. But yeah, nothing particularly special or different.
Because I cancelled my account when I became aware of their unethical practices. I don't give businesses second chances. No one else should, either.
Should I also not give people second chances or just businesses?
Honestly in Canada you have a lot of other options for cash-back credit cards already, and none of them require getting paypal involved.
If you need a "debt consolidation" loan, and it'll take you 3 years to pay it off, that's pretty a pretty fucking dumb way to manage your credit.
The alternative to the debt consolidation loan is to pay off the credit card with savings and have less cash in savings.
Apparently you didn't learn your lesson from filing bankruptcy a few years ago.
My 2011 bankruptcy was the result of being out of work and exhausting my savings in 2.5 years. The mistake I made then was hoping that I would get a new job and kept paying my bills on time. If I had stopped paying my bills, I could have cleared bankruptcy with $5,000 in savings instead of the $25 in checking the day after my bankruptcy got finalized.
Or you could avoid carrying a balance.
Credit cards are a horrendous place to keep your debt. But they're a great way to do your shopping. Make sure you pay off the credit card in full every single month. If you also have debt, make sure that's in a low interest bank loan, and never the 2 shall meet.
Cool story bro, does your credit union also have a near ubiquitous online presence and is effectively transforming it's core business into something else? Maybe you want to head over to Breitbart if Slashdot covering an IT finance story somehow is too slow for you. I hear Trump fucked up something again.
Been doing that for nearly 20 years with my Paypal debit card. Has the advantage that it sends me email every time it gets used too.
If you use a 2% card in the long haul, that's likely going to pay for an entire year of your life, just by selecting said form of payment.
Yes, you can argue about how it gets passed on the stores and thus the consumers till you're blue in the face, but none of the places I shop at offer cash discounts, even though they're allowed to, so it's strictly a disadvantage to not do this.
Thing is, I'm really unsure about this offering. If it excludes paypal purchases from the 2% back, then it'd seem to make little
I would not trust PayPal for anything important. I have an account with them, but it was only to pay for one thing online, that only accepted paypal. once they started accepting real CC's, I switched to using that. I have not logged into my PP account for years.