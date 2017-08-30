Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck Businesses

PayPal Debuts a Credit Card That Offers 2% Cash Back (bloomberg.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the further-expansion dept.
PayPal is turning to its old nemesis, plastic, to help it expand beyond the digital realm. From a report: The online payments venture is introducing a credit card that offers customers 2 percent cash back on purchases -- one of the industry's highest rebate rates -- with no annual fee. The rewards will appear in users' online wallets and can be spent immediately on additional PayPal purchases or transferred to a bank. The move is part of Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman's effort to transform PayPal from a payments button on websites into a versatile financial tool for everyday use, even in brick-and-mortar stores. He's forged 24 deals over the past 18 months with technology and financial companies including Apple, Visa and JPMorgan Chase, looking to make PayPal ubiquitous in the lives of its 210 million customers. The company already tested the card with some of them.

PayPal Debuts a Credit Card That Offers 2% Cash Back More | Reply

PayPal Debuts a Credit Card That Offers 2% Cash Back

Comments Filter:

  • PayPal Seizes Financial Assets (Score:4, Insightful)

    by thechemic ( 1329333 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @04:08PM (#55112619)
    With they way they unnecessarily seize the monetary assets of 100s of thousands of their customers, you're going to need the 2% cash back in order to justify your relationship with them.

  • PayPal issues credit cards, pays interest on balance... but still isn't (regulated as) a bank (in North America.)

    • from what I understand JP Morgan / Visa issue the card. Paypal just puts its name on it.

      • Not quite. From TFA:

        >> PayPal is working with Mastercard Inc. and lender Synchrony Financial, the largest issuer of private-label credit cards, on its offer.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by green1 ( 322787 )

          So in other words, Synchrony Financial issues the card. Paypal just puts its name on it.
          So paypal has no need to be a bank for this, many non-bank companies have cards with their name on it without being banks. They're just not the ones who are actually issuing it.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by starless ( 60879 )

            I had really bad experiences with Synchrony administered store card: not taking payment transfer from bank account, then taking payment twice, then not taking following payment.

            I might actually prefer if it really was a paypal administered card!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by edjs ( 1043612 )

        It's a PayPal-branded MasterCard issued by Synchrony Bank. But yeah, nothing particularly special or different.

  • Do they still randomly confiscate contents of your accounts? I guess since this is a credit card product, now they will also have an ability to max the credit card for you.

    • Because I cancelled my account when I became aware of their unethical practices. I don't give businesses second chances. No one else should, either.

  • Too bad this news is US only. I have a Canadian PayPal account and the page to sign up is not accessible.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      Honestly in Canada you have a lot of other options for cash-back credit cards already, and none of them require getting paypal involved.

  • Now in addition to needing to reset my PayPal passwords at paypalscam.serv3486.co, I've got emails that tell me to log into paypal.scamhaus.ru so my credit card won't stop working. What's next, PayPal mortgages so I can have my down payment routed to ppmortgageredirectmoneyscam.biz?
    • Ar you still waiting for that dead Nigerian king's money? And your Russian girlfriend, is she with you yet?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by enjar ( 249223 )
        When the son of the deposed king of Nigeria emails you directly, asking for help, you help! His father ran the freaking country! As for the girlfriend, she has been running into one immigration hassle after another, so things keep getting delayed. She's also had to deal with her sick parents and a number of other personal issues. But the money I send is worth a lot more over there, so it goes a lot farther and we should have it all sorted out in a few months when we can get together. It seems crazy that thi
  • In other news, my credit union offered an "eclipse astounding" debt consolidation loan at 8% APR. The 2% back credit card that I have is 24% APR. If I pay the same monthly amount that I paid on the credit card for the debt consolidation loan, I'll be out of debt in three years. Seems like a no brainer.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      Or you could avoid carrying a balance.

      Credit cards are a horrendous place to keep your debt. But they're a great way to do your shopping. Make sure you pay off the credit card in full every single month. If you also have debt, make sure that's in a low interest bank loan, and never the 2 shall meet.

    • Cool story bro, does your credit union also have a near ubiquitous online presence and is effectively transforming it's core business into something else? Maybe you want to head over to Breitbart if Slashdot covering an IT finance story somehow is too slow for you. I hear Trump fucked up something again.

  • Debit (Score:2)

    by vanyel ( 28049 )

    Been doing that for nearly 20 years with my Paypal debit card. Has the advantage that it sends me email every time it gets used too.

  • If you use a 2% card in the long haul, that's likely going to pay for an entire year of your life, just by selecting said form of payment.

    Yes, you can argue about how it gets passed on the stores and thus the consumers till you're blue in the face, but none of the places I shop at offer cash discounts, even though they're allowed to, so it's strictly a disadvantage to not do this.

    Thing is, I'm really unsure about this offering. If it excludes paypal purchases from the 2% back, then it'd seem to make little

  • I would not trust PayPal for anything important. I have an account with them, but it was only to pay for one thing online, that only accepted paypal. once they started accepting real CC's, I switched to using that. I have not logged into my PP account for years.

Slashdot Top Deals

Research is what I'm doing when I don't know what I'm doing. -- Wernher von Braun

Close