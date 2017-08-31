Tech is the Most Lucrative Career: LinkedIn Study (axios.com) 45
An anonymous reader shares an article: LinkedIn's 2017 U.S. State of Salary report is out, and tech is on top as the most lucrative career. Computer science majors are paid the most, with a median salary of $92,300. Software and IT services is the highest paid industry, with a median total compensation of $104,700.
Age discrimination is rampant in tech, it is one of the worst kept secrets around.
I'm 48-years-old and haven't run into it. Then again, I currently have a government IT job and I'm one of the youngest. Most of the greybeards that I work with are in their 60's and 70's.
I've been out of the workforce for 9 years taking care of my highly disabled father.
I've helped an older friend (54-years-old) who took care of his dying mother for eight years get back into the workforce. Although he had a few IT support contracts, he transitioned into retail to sell technology products two years ago.
This was your comment ONE DAY AGO: https://slashdot.org/comments [slashdot.org]....
Let's conveniently overlook the fact that I was one out of ~10,000 employees laid off at that time, I had 60 job interviews during the time I was out of work for eight months, I've been in my current government IT job for three years and my contract doesn't expire for another two years.
You're not exactly a hot ticket in the IT industry, creimer
I still get 20+ phone calls and emails from recruiter each day. My manager keeps hinting at a raise and larger Christmas bonus. I may not be the hottest ticket in Silicon Valley but I'm not a wallflower either.
Depends on what you do I guess. At 60 I'm still employed in IT/Operations as a Systems Engineer. My girlfriend is a MS-SQL DBA and is older than 40 (nope, I'm not saying
:) ). Pay wise we're doing pretty well. Not Silicon valley well but nice house well where we are.
[John]
Not everyone in IT is a code monkey
:)
[John]
If you bothered to look at the report, you will noticed a graph near the bottom that shows those who have an associate degree make $57K per year. I've made $55K last year. I might make more this year since my manager keeps hinting at a pay raise and larger Christmas bonus (an extra month of pay). Not bad for cleaning out IT closets.
If you bothered to learn to write, you will notice you can't write.
Don't worry. I just ordered "Crafting The Personal Essay: A Guide for Writing and Publishing Creative Non-Fiction" [amzn.to] by Dinty W. Moore with the coffee money that I earn from monetizing my Slashdot comments. I'll be writing better creative non-fiction comments in no time.
:P
Sure it is (Score:5, Insightful)
At 35 people already look at you askance, especially if you're not covered in tattoos and ball bearings.
I was 35-years-old when I switched from being a video game tester to IT support. As a lead tester, I got all the old testers because the youngling lead testers didn't know how to respect their elders. Now that I'm 48, I'm youngest among the greybeards that I work with in government IT.
We haven't shoved all our 50+ year old engineers out.
Well not the ones that have kept up with technology and learning. The 50+ year olds that still only know what they knew how to do when they were 25 are pretty useless.
At least until you turn 50.
The best paid developers with most job security are ones maintaining critical legacy systems written in Cobol and Fortran.
Nor should we be surprised [Re: gender balance... (Score:2)
Article quoted below. Clearly a woman wrote this. An angry disgruntled woman.
Men are greatly overrepresented in the highest-paying industries. Software and hardware tech industries pay the most and have over twice as many males than females.
...
Well, obsession with computers is stereotypically an attractor for people who are autistic (or at least Asperger's)*, antisocial, or obsessive-compulsive (or all of the above). Since autism is overwhelmingly a syndrome affecting males*, this is not surprising.
(and, while being antisocial is something I suppose could be either male or female, in females our society strongly disapproves of it, while in males being antisocial is considered "rugged individualism.")
*Citation: https://autism-help.org/interv... [autism-help.org]
This is Bull Shit (Score:5, Insightful)
I graduated from a top tier school in May 2000 with a computer science major and electrical engineering minor. In my last year, I was actively recruited, I got flown across the US for interviews with companies everyone here has heard of. I went to one company's 1999 Christmas party including a private concert by an A-list music group everyone here has heard of; they invited a number of seniors in my class as part of their recruitment effort.
I chose a job that started me just over $60,000 plus stock options which was at the upper end of average for 2000 and had huge potential to take me into 6 figures within a few years. Factoring in my minor, I was writing the firmware for a set top internet appliance (hey it was 2000). A few months after I started the job, the original dotcom bubble burst and I actually only had the job 18 months...not even long enough to cover the cost of my degree.
This was 2001 it was almost impossible to find tech jobs at the time, after about 3 years of unemployment I gave up and took a job at much lower pay where most of my coworkers don't have any degree at all. So, 4 years working my ass off for a degree which cost me over $100k while the arts students working in the coffee shop were out partying and making fun of us for working so hard. All to work 18 months in the industry. Most of my friends from school had been laid off by 2002 and never worked in tech again. The last one lost his job 2 years ago and has been out of work since. So 40 years old, no job, no prospects to ever work in his field again.
Now before you say I'm just an unfortunate case...how many 20-something IT workers do you see? Now how many 50-somethings? Where do you think the rest of us are? You hear stories about companies begging mainframe workers to come out of retirement, again bull shit, that friend who's been out of work has been doing mainframe work for the past 15 years, there is no work in the field.
tl;dr - A tech career is a curse I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. Getting a computer science degree from a top tier school is the worst mistake I made in my life.
I lost my programming job when the
.com bubble popped.
I found another programming job within a month. This was in Denver, CO. The pay was not nearly what the pay was like before the bubble popped, but it was acceptable and it was full time programming.
Since then I have switched jobs a couple of times, all full time programming, and am doing quite well financially.
So, perhaps you just didn't look in the right places, or were unwilling to adapt your salary to one that suited a non-bubble economy? I might i
I had a single job interview question for at a major OS developer you're heard of in their kernel group that involved spending most of a day at a white board in front of a panel of project managers, not just creating a good, elegant and workable design, but also walking them through my thought process and design decisions. The w
The only place I've found fifty and over IT workers are in family run companies or the like. Places that value consistency over being on the bleeding edge. I'm such a place now because I'm closer to my 50s than I am to my 20s and went looking for it on purpose. Long term planning, folks. Don't leave home without it.
In any case, places like
/. have the problem of users enjoying the bleeding edge of tech and pie-in-the-sky thinking of how the world could be transformed with it. Rarely does the audience here
As an anecdote, yours is a rough one. But you almost make it sound like the tech industry hasn't existed for the last 16 years, which definitely isn't true.
My experience started out similar-ish. I had a physics degree instead of CS, but I had several programming classes in college and enjoyed the technical side more. I got a job in '98 building web sites, and was frankly pretty lazy about career development. I knew HTML and some JavaScript, but nothing else. When the bubble popped in '01 I was laid off.
I wa
Maybe it's just the US, there is a boom in tech jobs in Europe at the moment.
In any case, I think a lot of the reason why tech is well paid in the US is that it tends to be based in areas where the cost of living, particularly rent, is insane.
