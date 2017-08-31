Central Banks Can't Ignore the Cryptocurrency Boom (bloomberg.com) 10
The boom in cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology is becoming too big for central banks, long the guardian of official money, to ignore. From a report: Until recently, officials at major central banks were happy to watch as pioneers in the field progressed by trial and error, safe in the knowledge that it was dwarfed by roughly $5 trillion circulating daily in conventional currency markets. But now as officials turn an eye toward the increasingly pervasive technology, the risk is that they're reacting too late to both the pitfalls and the opportunities presented by digital coinage. "Central banks cannot afford to treat cyber currencies as toys to play with in a sand box," said Andrew Sheng, chief adviser to the China Banking Regulatory Commission and Distinguished Fellow of the Asia Global Institute, University of Hong Kong. "It is time to realize that they are the real barbarians at the gate." Bitcoin -- the largest and best-known digital currency -- and its peers pose a threat to the established money system by effectively circumventing it. Money as we know it depends on the authority of the state for credibility, with central banks typically managing its price and/or quantity. Cryptocurrencies skirt all that and instead rely on their supposedly unhackable technology to guarantee value.
Bitcoin is the New Gold
https://www.forbes.com/sites/p... [forbes.com]
At least in the U.S., if you have less than the insurance limit (I think it is about $200K) and the bank loses it, then you can get reimbursed. If you have less than whatever in internet coins and they get lost, you get squat. That's going to be a big hurdle, who guarantees those transactions? All it would take is one major exploit on a crypto-currency to tank it.
However the blockchain was not hacked at $1,000,000.00 dollars, and it wasn't hacked when it was 1000 times that amount (1 billion) and it's still not hacked now. So far so good.
Re 51% attack - that's getting pretty close to impossible even for governments.
Can government stop crypto? Of course. Make it illegal and shoot people who have (or are suspected to have BTC). That ought to work
Cryptocurrencies are currently the bubble du jour. As central banks have suppressed interest rates for so long, people are desperate for yield in anyway shape or form.
Cryptocurrencies are the easiest thing to game and blow up into a bubble. People are rushing in and flipping it to a greater fool the same way people were doing this with houses back in the mid 2000s.
Cryptocurrencies certainly have a lot of interesting uses, however their value is a direct threat to government control of currency. They're curr
Cryptocurrencies skirt all that and instead rely on their supposedly unhackable technology to guarantee value.
Is it unhackable?
Or, rather, is it less hackable than the status quo?
And, is its value guaranteed? We at least have FDIC in the United States, but what happens to BitCoin if the system collapses?