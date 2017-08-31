Hollywood is Suffering Its Worst-attended Summer Movie Season in 25 years (latimes.com) 449
The number of movie tickets sold in the U.S. this summer (425 million) is likely to be the lowest level since 1992, the L.A. Times reports. "Theaters, studios hit by summer box-office blues." The reason: Too many bad movies, including sequels, reboots and aging franchises that no one wanted to see. Some point to rising ticket prices, which hit a record high in the second quarter. From the report: Then there are long-term challenges, including competition from streaming services such as Netflix and the influence of the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes. How about all of the above? What is clear: This summer was marred with multiple high-profile films that flopped stateside, including "The Mummy," "Baywatch," "The Dark Tower" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Sequels in the "Alien," "Transformers" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises also disappointed. The business is also reckoning with broader, longer-term threats that have kept Americans from flocking to theaters the way they used to. People now have more entertainment options than ever, and cinemas have struggled to keep up, despite efforts to adapt with improved technology and services, industry analysts say. The problem is exacerbated by an unforgiving social media environment in which bad movies are immediately punished by online word of mouth.
Hollywood stopped making movies for me so I stopped going. Go figure.
...to go pay $15 dollars to watch a movie meant primarily for the Chinese.
I don't think they are meant primarily for the Chinese. Personally, I can't be bothered watching most of these things, but for me it is because they are still just run-of-the-mill Hollywood stuff; they have simply run out of inspiration long ago, full stop. That is why they keep targeting the younger audiences - children have yet to numb to the emptiness of what they are watcing. That, and the ongoing trend towards manga-style storylines with sketchy characters and stylized, on/off displays of emotion.
I don't know how movies are being "made for the Chinese".
Many movies are. Transformers 4, for instance, had a number of concessions to Chinese culture and political norms. Its reward? It became the #1 highest grossing film in Chinese history (at the time).
http://time.com/2965333/how-transformers-4-became-the-number-one-film-in-chinese-history/ [time.com]
Hollywood learned their lesson after Avatar, which was only allowed a limited release in China. In China cinemas, it is fine for the lone hero to save the Universe, but it is NOT okay for common people to rise up against oppression. That can bring up too many uncomfortable comparisons to real events.
The CCP to the citizens - "Know who your master is, or I will remind you again with the PLA"
The first priority of the CCP is to protect the CCP. All other concerns are secondary.
1) The Mummy: $80 million US, $327 million rest of world
2) Baywatch: $58 million US, $119 million rest of world
3) Dark Tower: $44 million US, $43 million rest of world (it's still going)
4) King Arthur: $39 million US, $107 million rest of world
5) Alien: $74 million US, $158 million rest of world
6) Transformers: $130 million US, $473 million rest of world
7) Pirates: $172 million US, $791 million rest of world
All of these films made back their budget.
All of these films made back their budget.
Hollywood likes to whine and, of course, they want to rake in even more money. They can also not admit to making a profit, because then the whole "piracy" narrative becomes very obvious as the complete lie it is. People could notice they are scumbags.
Why not both?
Pirates is the only one with superstar actors in it. Of course the Mummy had Tom Cruise but he's no Brendan Fraser.
fix'd.
the rest of the world is stupid.
No, Americans are stupid. I don't know if it's distributors or audiences that are to blame, but good films from most other countries don't show in most American cinemas, so other countries can't make films for that market to compete. You probably get a few British films and that's it.
Valid point, Nollywood [wikipedia.org] is HUGE but I bet the Americans don't even know it exists. Not that I watch it much personally, lots of drama type stuff, but I know a lot of people who do.
"the rest of the world is stupid"
Remind me, who is your current president?
“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” H.L. Mencken
And I think that time has come....
Debatable. Trump can't last more than eight years, it's like in the rules and all that.
The Brexit mess will still be there twenty years down the line.
American Gods isn't really a good example, the book dates from 2001.
I tell you how (I live in se asia, Thailand) (Score:5, Interesting)
1st. simpler the plot the better. have distinct bad guy, an inbetween guy and a bunch of good guys. ideally the inbetween guy would jump to good side for some moral dilemma or whatever. if there is a traitor he needs to get his comeuppance. just basic stuff really. the good guy can be some rogue character of sorts. Ideally they're after some magical item that might destroy the world in the wrong hands or whatever.
2nd. explosions are good.
3rd. acrobatics are better.
4th. don't try to explain magic. they'll take it as what it is, magic. it doesn't need to make any sense. just throw that stuff into the plot and don't explain away any of the paradoxes such stuff existing in the world makes for the plot.
5th. sequels to hollywood hits are okay. or just use historical characters. or mix both. plenty of asian hit movies are just retellings of the same tales again and again and again.
6th. don't spend too much time worrying if you can make your effects look good for the thing you are trying to show. as long as it gets the point across then it's enough. they don't care.
7th. have a ghost in the script. don't ask why, just have it.
a good example is the latest pirates and transfomers
I went to see the latest pirates of the caribbean dubbed in thai. it did seemingly not impair AT ALL understanding the movie. the plot is that simple and in addition to the simple to get plot there is just a bunch of action pieces. I would wager I did not miss a single detail about the plot, who was the son/daughter of who, who had an axe to grind for what reason and so forth. it had mediocre cgi. the thais loved it. they don't care about the flaws as long as it is entertaining and has some cool(to them) stuff.
covenant i don't see going down so well - even scott himself doesn't seem to actually have decided just wtf is going with the plot and where it is going. alien resurrection seems to be on reruns all the time on tv.
those bad superhero flicks and sequels? THAT IS EXACTLY CATERING FOR THE CHINESE MARKET!!! the pirates and transformers you're asking why they are still making them and the answer is ASIAN MARKET.
one another note: they even make remakes of soap operas here. the ghost rule applies. and what I mean with a remake is a plot twist by plot twist remake with just an updated cast. instead of having the same bold and the beautiful run for 30 years they can just remake same shorter plot every 4 years. they don't care if there isn't any surprises. I guess it's a cultural thing.
the marvel flicks work great for the because they are not too deeply interconnected and they do have their internal plots, which usually center around something grand like saving a planet or the entire universe. they don't try to force too much character development on the main characters either.
pirates and transfomers
How the fuck does that work?
they love pirated transformers toys so... yeah..
Why can't Hollywood come up with a decent parody movie anymore? Where are the Airplane!s and the Spaceballs?
Most ignorantly racist post I've read on slashdot all fucking day.
The fact that, at time of posting, it's +3 insightful, is deeply saddening.
Don't confuse culturism with racism. I'm neither American nor Chinese, but it's obvious that the target market for Hollywood producers is shifting away from the local market.
And this is not just movies, there is cultural tide moving away from European origin cultures toward foreign markets. It's real and it's disturbing to a lot of people. And as long people keep brushing it off as simple racism, people like Donald Trump will thrive.
It's really not either ignorant or racist... and I AM both American and of Chinese descent, with at least a basic cultural and racial understanding of both sides.
For example, did you know that AMC Theaters, one of the biggest theater chains in the US, is owned by the Chinese? Did you know that the company who made Jurassic World is also owned by the Chinese? Did you know that League of Legends, one of the most popular US video games, is also owned by the Chinese? There are many more examples. Many movies are partially produced by Chinese companies, even if not outright owned by them, with casting and plot decisions made tailored for a Chinese audience. Some scenes are modified for Chinese releases, while other scenes in the movies remain for US audiences.
While we were busy screwing off in the Middle East, Chinese megacorps were growing exponentially and have now subtly purchased many of the West's entertainment properties, including movies and video games (among other industries). Hollywood movies routinely gross MUCH more in China than they do in America, and similarly with many of our video games.
It is not an exaggeration to say that the American market has become an afterthought at best, or perhaps a testbed market. It's the global release -- of which China is a big part -- that really nets the big bucks.
We're so used to thinking of Americanism as the default state of things that even the mere suggestion of movies being made for another market instead of ours is tantamount to racism. No, it's just capitalism at its best and at its worst... colorblind and cultureblind, chasing the money, not the skin.
The Chinese aren't stupid. They were really behind a few decades ago, but while we were asleep at the wheel, they've been busy playing catchup. Now they're getting ahead. Tortoise and the hare.
http://deadline.com/2017/01/ch... [deadline.com]
http://www.thewrap.com/hollywo... [thewrap.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Right wing blogs are just jealous 'cause Hollywood still has the better writers inventing more believable stories.
And that says more about the quality of right wing blog writers than Hollywood writers...
Why do people still hire Michael Bay?
This video [youtube.com] explains it all.
Are you troubled by delusions of National Socialism? Do you see Nazis everywhere? Is there a Nazi under your bed right now? You may be suffering from Nazis Are Everywhere Syndrome (NAES).
At last there is help! Try new Nazinol - scientifically proven to treat NAES. In some cases Nazinol treatment may even restore a patient's ability to see more than one side of political issues.
Caution: Nazinol may cause drowsiness, flatulence, red eyes, bayarrhea, increased appetite, anorexia, hot flashes, cold sweats, and projectile vomitting. Use of Nazinol while posting on Reddit is illegal in several states and the District of Columbia. Do not use Nazinol while driving.
I started dating a new girl a month ago. We have been wanting to go out for a movie for some time now. Not a single movie has been interesting enough that we didn't just decide to do something else. Movies are so bad we'd rather walk in the Florida heat & rain. Now that's saying something!
I may have to endure it. Was it as shite as the first two?
I think you will find American box offices sales have creative accounting so offshore untaxed profits can be hoovered up Apple style.
The recent CGI and superhero gunk combined with teenage characters has left me pissed off - so getting my money is gunna be harder for the same tripe, Just wait till 80 inch TV sets are the norm - that will slow growth too.
I also think rest of world sales will be heading down if wages don't rise soon, and that tourists make up most watchers in places like Cambodia and Thailan
The new copy protection scheme has worked. They made movies so shitty I won't even download them. They would have to pay me to watch them.
I looked at the Netflix top releases...and every single one looked like a chore. The movies looked as appealing to me as mopping floors. I'm only one person, but free was still to costly for me.
Reboots of reboots have stopped selling out?
I'm shocked. Shocked!
At this rate, they might have to invest in new IP instead of beating the dead descendants of a long dead horse.
"Baywatch": this show ran for 12 years as a surrogate for softcore porn on basic cable/rabbit ears. in 2017 the plot and dialogue of this had better be great, otherwise the internets vast troves of adult content have crushed it before its even left the gate. the characters are, at best, totally untranslatable to millennials saddled with debt and ramen noodles.
"The Dark Tower": What was this even about? character development died in the first 3 minutes (remember suicide squad?) but the whole movie worked tirelessly to complete the vision of a parking lot full of squirrels. This was a stephen king novel that was an excellent example of story telling but was, surprise, butchered by hacks to fit 90 minutes.
"King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.": I know ill probably get crucified for saying this on slashdot but this died because it only related to white people who walk into a nation themed restaraunt and start quoting the noble percentage of "heritage" from which they draw themselves. Black heimdal, black spiderman, hispanic blue beetle, see a trend? its called reading the demographic properly. This film was basically lifted from the Disney ride by a baby boomer exec at a studio trying desperately to purge him from the ranks.
"Alien," "Transformers" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" this is the sixth alien, the sixth transformers, and the fifth in the pirates series. Hollywood needs to learn that the cash cow for millennial audiences dies after #1 for films written at the 4th grade comprehension level. Watching Mark Wahlburg cash another check for something that looks scripted on the toilet, or Johnny Depp show up in another $pirate_film because he either picked up the phone or has poor retirement planning is something boomers do.
tl;dr: the largest demographic youre trying to attract expects a little diversity, better scripting, and higher quality for an $11 ticket they could just skip and watch whenever it shows up on netflix when we're too stoned or bored to play steam games.
Black heimdal, black spiderman, hispanic blue beetle, see a trend? its called reading the demographic properly.
Or, maybe the blackening of older traditionally white characters instead of just inventing new cool black characters is what turned people off? Everyone knows 2016 was the seminal year for black cinema. [youtube.com]
The Dark Tower was literally just a setup for the shitty TV series they're planning.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>Keep in mind unless you are super frugal and hydrate beforehand, 15 dollars is *NOT* the cost of a movie. Once you factor in an overpriced drink and something to eat you are already looking at 30-40 dollars.
Am I the only one who just doesn't eat or drink anything at the theater?
I usually do the classic concept of dinner and a movie. I go out to eat with my friends or my date, then we go to the movies. We are full of food and drink and can enjoy the film without having to munch and drink more.
1. Aging population. I'm "hearing-challenged" and the subtitles in theaters are horrible, hard to read, and NEVER at the same focal distance as the screen. These days if a movie doesn't have subtitles on the DVD, I don't bother. My family has to drag me to a theater, where I miss at least half of the dialogue.
2. Discretionary income: It's dropping. Real wages have been dropping for decades. Add in how many young people are burdened with student debts and s**t jobs, and it's easier to avoid theaters and stay home.
Not sure what movies you're seeing, but I literally bought sound reducing earplugs because of how agonizing it was to view Dr. Strange without hearing protection.
I recently saw Hitman's Bodyguard too, and thought they had the sound just a little bit louder than it needed to be, are the young people today assumed to already be partially deaf?
The local theater does have
The accountants are trying to work out the problem.
I only watched a single movie (Dunkirk) this summer, mostly because almost every other major movie release was a:
1) Squeal from a movie franchise that I've lost interest in
2) Reboot of a movie franchise that I've lost interest in, possibly because I'm old enough to have seen the original movie back when it was... well... Original.
3) Was yet another comic book movie (Do we really need more than 3 of these a year?)
Deliverance or Animal Farm?
As I'm reading his post, I'm not sure if he understands what word he is using, as opposed to what word it appeared he wanted to use.
So I took Christopher Nolan's advice [slashdot.org] and saw Dunkirk at an IMAX this summer.
There wasn't an IMAX close by so I had to take a hour ferry -- no big deal because I get to visit a good friend of mine. After paying for parking the dam theater entrance was on the back side of the building -- a 5 minute walk. OK, but this is "nickeling and diming" both literally and in travel time is starting to getting annoying. I then wander around for 10 minutes because some fucktard couldn't be arsed to put up a "Dunkirk" sign. They had a sign for another movie -- but that wasn't playing. And of course I go to the OTHER theater just to double check it wasn't playing there and of course it wasn't so back to the _first_ theater. ARGH.
So with less then 5 minutes to spare I finally get a seat -- except it is near the Left edge of the theaters. Could be worse and I could be looking up.
Except the "movie experience" is SHIT compared to home theater.
* There was literally 20 fucking minutes of ads
* Now I love _clean_ bass except the whole time this loud, booming bass was drowning out everything.
Dunkirk was visually beautiful -- but I could have had a far BETTER experience on my 60" plasma at home.
Movie Theaters SUCK compared to home theaters. Advantages are:
* I always get the best set in the house
* I always get to use the arm rest
* Can pause the movie
* Can rewind the parts I want in case I missed something or want to check something out
* Go to the bathroom
* Raid the fridge for snacks/drinks instead of over-paying for food
* Turn on/off CC
* Adjust the volume to MY liking
* Don't have to listen to any idiots beside me constantly talking / snoring throughout the entire movie.
Fuck Movie Theaters -- they SUCK.
I modded you up so posting AC, lets not also forget
*Asshats with celphones
*Blurry picture, especially when the entire scene changes rapidly in one of the axis
*Audio Bleedover, cause that thin wall tween you and the other amusement park rides surrounding you kills the mood
*Temperature
*The rush in and rush out
The only pro I can think about the movie theater for me is the fact there is a good Mexican restaurant next door so one can get hammered, walk over and have a couple hours to sober up
Recently had 2 female student air-heads talking and sharing phone views with each other all the way thru a movie. Eventually I got annoyed enough to tell them, loudly, that it was considered polite to stay quiet during the movie and talk about shit afterwards, to which the rest of the theater clapped and cheered.
Shouldn't have to do this tho. Young people today have no clue....
Is that the same Christopher Nolan who decided to make the actors in Interstellar mumble because "I know that what they're saying at that point isn't important to the plot so it's not necessary for you to understand them".
I'm glad I waited for it on Amazon - after the fifth time rewinding to try making out what was being said I turned on subtitles.
First, he assumes that we know what's being said isn't important, because he knows the script inside out. Instead we're left wondering if we missed an something i
The poorest people I knew had the best TVs... why? Easy, if you can't make ends meet anyway, why bother trying to budget for everything. Buy it, lease it, rent it, however you need to... just get it and hope you can make the payments.
The word afford is reserved for the middle class. People who make enough to make ends meet. The reason for this is that if you have enough to pay your cost of living (bills, food, car, etc...) and you like the ability to save for bigger things... even if saving really means just paying off your credit cards, you do it. People in the middle class tend to be in the middle class because of the word "afford". I means they can plan their budgets and live up to them. They know how much money they have and what they can spend without stress.
Poor people can't afford anything... hence poor. So if you can't afford anything... ever... you don't bother thinking about it. Instead, you find lay away (which is basically just paying for it before getting it), store credit cards with insane interest rates, pay check loans, etc... anything to get that TV... pay the rent? Uh... well, that's the benefits of the projects, they're used to making concessions for people who can't pay.
So... I would say where you're getting it wrong is believing that having the financial means to buy something has any impact on whether you have it or not.
Visit Florida sometime. You'll see an insanely large market of pawn shops and rent-to-owns, and an endless river of shops designed to exploit the poor by making it possible for them to have big shiny things once in a while. Once you get outside of Disney, Florida is one giant disgusting pit of the poor preying on the poorer.
They're not THAT much more expensive than a movie ticket and a box of popcorn.
Movies sucking harder and harder it seems (Score:2)
Forget attendance this year - the real indicator of the hole they have dug is that I still subscribe to Netflix discs, and I no longer even have anything on *disc only* I really care about seeing. I have some throwaway drama and something about a spelling bee sitting at home, because a spelling bee is literally more engaging that what Hollywood has been producing over the last several years once you get past a handful of big titles.
Maybe superhero movies have sucked all of the air (read: money) from the ro
Crank up the prices, produce garbage movies (Score:3)
The movie business is changing, news at 11.
/ my defining moment?
We went to a movie last month and were running late. I had wanted to stop by at a McDonalds or somewhere and get a bit to eat before the picture.
We decided instead to buy some snacks at the theatre. My S.O. did that while I got the tickets.
She ended up buying us each a 'hot pretzel' and a bottle of water and a tub of popcorn for us to share.
The 'hot pretzel' was a big mass of dough on a plate.
After we got out of the theater I happened to notice the recipt for the 'food.' The Hot Pretzels were like $14 each, the bottled waters were $5, the popcorn was I think about $8. Anyhow the 'snacks' were over $45 for two people. Unbelievable here in flyover country to pay that much for so little.
Low quality and oversupply (Score:5, Insightful)
I see two major problems:
The low quality as addressed in TFA. Most of them weren't terrible, but they're not what anyone wanted. Good movies - Spider-man Homecoming, for example - did just fine. Reboots and sequels aren't inherently bad, if they're done well. Some have certainly used up whatever good will they had left.
The other problem I'm seeing from a lot of people is oversupply. They've already watched everything on Netflix and Amazon and Hulu and HBO. They've gone to the buffet and eaten so much there's no appetite left. In the last decade, I've been given every superhero movie I could have possibly asked for. There isn't anything left to look forward to. Instead of watching movies, I'm doing other things, like making pottery. And waiting for something that's actually worth watching, like The Tick.
In general, I suggest that studios once again become a little more selective about what they make, and most importantly, hire good writers. So much bad writing out there...
Add a complete lack of originality, plots aimed squarely at people whose brains have leaked out of their ears, and fellow audience members that match that description and think nothing of talking, making inane "funny" comments and using their phones the whole way through as well.
Netflix et al have shown that there is a hunger for complex plots, character development and ambitious scope, but hollywood seems stuck putting out the same inexplicably expensive repetitive imbecility over and over and over again.
Reboots are inherently starting with a mortgage, a huge one: The movie they copy.
What gets rebooted? Box Ofice bombs? Or successful movies? Well, you don't reboot a bomb. Even though THAT would make a lot of sense, especially if it bombed because of execution and not the underlying plot and idea. That you'd start with a huge boon. But instead we reboot movies that people remember fondly and that creates expectations. Your movie has to be AWESOME to be tolerable at least. Because nothing less is expected. Th
Logan Lucky (Score:3)
Only movie I've seen in the theaters this year that I cared to see at all.
Well developed plot. Good acting. Characters with backstory. Characters with motivation to do things. Well directed and scripted. Low key, not over the top action. Then there's the surrealism of seeing Kylo Ren and James Bond sneaking around a Nascar track wearing trucker hats.
Of course, it only made $19 million at the box office. So it's not just awful movies taking a beating.
Which part of it was political propaganda?
Substances (Score:3)
You're supposed to smoke weed before watching movies, NOT DMT. Makes it hard to follow the plot.
There is an exception, took dad to a Star wars movie 18 months ago on Christmas day. And remembered why I don't see movies with dad (last was Star Trek 4), he bitches and moans though the whole thing. "Transparent aluminum? No such thing!". "Leaving your ship in a public park? Someone will find it!". etc etc etc.
br. Now that he has Alzheimer it's much worse. Better to rent the DVD and watch it on his impressive TV setup that he doesn't appreciate anymore.
Transparent aluminum is a thing. It's aluminium oxynitride, and is a transparent ceramic used for bulletproof windows and such. There's also plain old sapphire, which is crystalline aluminum oxide, and synthetic sapphire is often used in applications where durable transparent material is needed, such as the sturdy windows of supermarket checkout scanners (which need to withstand cans banging on them and such).
at the theater was Logan. It was worth it, but I still got it again on netflix when it came out on DVD.
... the "experience" is dead. I used to buy CDs when they first came out too, and I can pinpoint when that stopped - Metallica's Load. I listened to it once, and threw it away. I have since found new music elsewhere, and have bought CDs directly from the band (e.g. Clutch) or direct download (e.g. Ben Prestage). I am not losing anything. Netflix fills my need for movies I want to see (DVD) or series through streaming.
Nothing has made me need to go to the movies in a long time.
Sorry, it's just that
The movie industry is behind, and they don't get it. Just like the music industry didn't get it in the late 90s.
I don't feel bad for them - why should I? They produce a product, and if I don't like it - much to their chagrin - I am not compelled to buy it.
They are still making money through nefarious practices, they just haven't made as much as in the past. They just need to evolve or die.
None have been to my taste (Score:2)
I will literally drive 50 minutes and pay 17 bucks for a ticket at my favorite theater, but I only go out to watch 3d animated films. Those can really suck me into another world and it's worth it for me. Oh the joys of living in a rural area. But this summer....aside from Cars 3 there haven't been any at all that I know of. Except the emoji movie. I think the next film coming out that meets my criteria is the Nijago movie.
Make better movies again (Score:5, Insightful)
Select scripts with more care so people in the USA can enjoy a movie.
Find much better actors that more people actually enjoy seeing in a movie.
Find actors on merit who test well with audiences for the needed role.
That might be a new face or an actor thats been liked for decades. Test and see who would work well for a given role. Dont just place an actor in a role for some other reason.
Find better funding so fun movies do not have to be altered to fit in with the history, faith or politics of other nations or groups.
Sell the freedom and fun of Americana to the world. The USA has freedom of speech, sell that globally. Any other nation can do a boring censored movie.
Stop trying to sell America and the world on very limited scripts.
Consider mini series to fill out franchises with complex plots.
If a new movies has hours of backstory to past movies to remove that would have been better as a series.
People on average like a hero, fun and drama. Stop trying to push politics or placate the people providing the funds. Audiences want a story not a lecture for the price.
If a script has to be censored, walk away from that funding.
None of those really matter (Score:3)
Good eye-candy or Amazing Audio are good reasons to see a film in a theater.
Sometimes the movie might have a big twist, which makes it a reasonable choice for a early viewing.
Or sometimes you want to support a franchise you enjoy, Firefly Movie #2 I'm talking about you.
Otherwise I'll stream it when I feel like it.
Pause it when nature calls. Pet the Dogs. Enjoy a beer.
Movies are also simply being out-gunne
Game of Thrones.
Even if one is watching a good movie, it is ruined most of the time by other obnoxious movie goers who won't stop talking, won't stop texting, bring their 5 year old kid who can't shut up to a midnight show of a PG13 movie, listen to music on their phone on speaker, and even smoke joints filling up the entire theater.
All of the above are real situations I have encountered this year.
My husband and myself normally watch one movie in the theater per week. It's extremely hard to justify doing so again.
This used
They won't hafta cry about not being able to trick people into paying for a crappy movie, if they DIDN'T make crappy movies!
Unfortunately, I foresee fake reviews rendering RT useless
Shitty movies . . .
I've only been to the movies once in 15 years. (Score:2)
I last went to a movie, geez, when my kids were small (they're now 20+). We've thought about going since - you'd think having teenage kids would be a good reason - but...why? It's hard to see the attraction. In no particular order:
- Why do I want to travel to a theater and sit next to a bunch of strangers, who may or may not be quiet, spend half the movie texting on their phones, etc..
- I like the sound loud, but - geez - that was over the pain threshold. I came out with my ears ringing. At home, I can set
Another summer of endless Hollywood.. (Score:2)
Enough already...
I stopped going to movies because all you see anymore are superhero movies. When's the last time a movie came out in the ballpark of Pulp Fiction, Fight Club, or even Ferris Bueller? I honestly have no idea and I couldn't even tell you the names of two movies in theatres right now.
In addition, therre is this weird trend toward the 90 pound woman who kills every man that gets in her way, and is somehow stronger than the incredible hulk. And the even stranger one of the Wonderwoman movie, which for some reason was promoted as some sort of breakthrough, a never before seen strong capable woman in a movie. What? Aliens, Terminator, and lots of others have had that in the current era. Even then, they missed the boat as feminists were angry because Gal Gadot shaved her armpit hair, which is apparently submission to the patriarchy. http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2... [huffingtonpost.ca]
So between endless and now boring reboots, Comic book grade school level, and socially annoying movies, I'll just watch TCM for my cinemafix, than you very much.
And the even stranger one of the Wonderwoman movie,
At this point we really, really, badly need a Wonderwoman movie where the hero is a big beefy man as Wonderwoman.
John Goodman? And don't dare assume his gender!! 8^)
And what was wrong with the Wonderwoman movie? Post-Nolan, it's the best of the new batch of DC films, and in general I thoroughly enjoyed the film. Have you ever just tried to watch a movie?
I didn't say there was anything wrong with the movie. I've been a minor fan of Wonder Woman from the days of Lynda Carter. I merely comment on what some people have tried to impress upon the film, as if it was some kind of first. It isn't. Not even remotely. Riply in the Alien movies is just one perfect example of a capable female lead. And there were many before. This whole WW thing was just social agenda. So you'll have to forgive me if I find something that is a lie just a little bit irritating. And why
Re: (Score:2)
It had a female lead who was more than capable of taking on the bad guys. Yes, there was a bit of the "Dirty Dozen" element, but Pine's character existed more for romantic tension and to help this strange woman in a strange land adapt to very new surroundings.
It didn't have bra burning scenes, if that's your idea of feminism, but I know one thing, my youngest daughter absolutely loved that film and Gal Gadot has become quite a role model for young girls and women, so if that's not a female-positive message,
Re: (Score:2)
...Gal Gadot has become quite a role model for young girls and women, so if that's not a female-positive message, the very essence of feminism, then I don't know what is.
Um, maybe a woman who isn't pretend? I mean do you prefer your son take on a role model like Elon Musk or Steve Jobs, (or Gandhi or Tom Brady, whoever it is you admire as a male role model). Or would you prefer they aspire to being Spiderman?
- cool to be a girl
- doesn't believe the world is out to get her
- doesn't need every company in the world to prove how pro-woman they are by treating women as if they need to be told how special they are until it starts sounding like how we call disabled people "Special"
- doesn't think it's cool that she has to wonder whether she got the job because she's qualified... or worse...
- doesn't think it's cool that a lot of her colleagues around her believe she got the job to fill the quota
I think you get the point.
I was driving my 13 year old daughter and her friend home from kick-boxing practice the other day. No joke.,. cute little girls... big smiley faces... making all kinds of funny jokes.... home from kickboxing.
I asked "Did you two enjoy trying to cause each other physical injury today?" and they explained all the fun things they did like practicing punching each other in the stomach for half an hour for conditioning.
I asked "Don't you think hurting each other is maybe a little bit of a bad way to treat your friend. And they giggled and tittered as if they were playing with Barbies and explained that they do it to each other because they're friends".
I asked about their enemies. I was told "What enemies?"
They then continues to discuss a new elective class they chose for the new school year they're taking. It's about electronics and mechanical things. They will learn some electronics and how to make simple robots, some programming on Arduino, etc... it sounded great
Then they went home to play OverWatch with their friends.
Here are two girls... who are REALLY REALLY well suited for being in environments entirely outnumbered by men. Even by men who will think it's find to call them "Sweetheart" and it won't phase them at all. They do all the things guys do... they don't look around them and see guys and girls. They gravitate towards each other at kickboxing and such because they like hanging with girls better. They kill each other in Overwatch with friends of all types...
So instead of a girl who thinks there's a need to make a point out of being a girl. And being a girl who thinks she has to prove herself because she's a girl. What is a word that describes a girl who simply doesn't give a shit about that and simply fits in everywhere and makes people smile while she's around?
P.S. - As a father of a little girl... I have to admit I was quite pleased she and her friend decided that kickboxing would be their thing. We live near enough to a city that our main form of recreation is coffee shops downtown. And when she gets older, it's nice to know that she should be prepared to fight back against knuckle draggers.
Re: (Score:2)
The word you're looking for is 'awesome'.
It's unisex too.
The problem with Wonder Woman as a feminist movie is that Wonder Woman is not human. Although the intentions of the original creators of the comic book character were feminist, she's a demigod in the movie.
The character solves problems in the male hero fashion by using superior strength and speed. So her feats of strength are not interesting.
That's an interesting analysis. There has also been some suggestions that this sort of thig is not good in a social context. Where some young ladies have become emboldened to attempt physical violence on men - not the sort of minor stuff like slapping, but where the male has to use his strength to defend himself. I'm not so certain if that is plausible or not, but these movies where females are acting like violent males give one pause as to how that affects the viewers.
Re: (Score:2)
If you liked fight club, you should give Atomic Blond a try. It's a lot more gritty than the Bond-like film the trailer advertized.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're old enough to remember when Ferris Bueller came out, you're no longer in the demographic. Hollywood cares about people aged 18-30 or something. Apparently they like to go out to movies more, I guess. That's why everything is based on a toy I was too old to play with, or a comic book action series. That stuff resonates more with a younger demographic. As others have pointed out, I guess the international market likes that stuff too. The silver lining is that if Hollywood is catering to intern
This. Totally. Well maybe not the "Cabin Boy2" part.
I love going to the movies, however it seems everything they have been offering up lately has been total trash. I mean every single movie. They literally all have the same 2 or 3 basic, low-brow and totally implausible plotlines.
Although I HAVE to see it just because I loved the original so much, I can already guaran-friking-tee from just watching the trailer that Bladerunner 2049 will be a total abortion. They have clearly lost the magic of the original
Working Title
"Cabin Boy 2: The Dirty Little Nipper"
Re:Politics (Score:4, Funny)
I'm not sure why Hollywood stars think that ANYONE in the world gives a shit about what they think regarding politics
It is exactly the same reason you think anyone in the world gives a shit about your opinion on politics. Political opinions are like arseholes: everybody has one, some people have two, and the people that speak best from the second are in politics.
The issue is that the world has moved on and Hollywood hasn't changed its business model very much. Then they wonder why they're getting left behind, and start to blame piracy, streaming, and anything they can think of.
The movie experience was once the only experience. Hollywood wants those days back and keeps producing movies as if that were to happen tomorrow. Hollywood execs are known to be conservative as to what gets green-lighted; they hardly ever will take a chance on something new and different. The