Hollywood is Suffering Its Worst-attended Summer Movie Season in 25 years (latimes.com) 15
The number of movie tickets sold in the U.S. this summer (425 million) is likely to be the lowest level since 1992, the L.A. Times reports. "Theaters, studios hit by summer box-office blues." The reason: Too many bad movies, including sequels, reboots and aging franchises that no one wanted to see. Some point to rising ticket prices, which hit a record high in the second quarter. From the report: Then there are long-term challenges, including competition from streaming services such as Netflix and the influence of the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes. How about all of the above? What is clear: This summer was marred with multiple high-profile films that flopped stateside, including "The Mummy," "Baywatch," "The Dark Tower" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Sequels in the "Alien," "Transformers" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises also disappointed. The business is also reckoning with broader, longer-term threats that have kept Americans from flocking to theaters the way they used to. People now have more entertainment options than ever, and cinemas have struggled to keep up, despite efforts to adapt with improved technology and services, industry analysts say. The problem is exacerbated by an unforgiving social media environment in which bad movies are immediately punished by online word of mouth.
Hollywood stopped making movies for me so I stopped going. Go figure.
Reboots of reboots have stopped selling out?
I'm shocked. Shocked!
At this rate, they might have to invest in new IP instead of beating the dead descendants of a long dead horse.
Why should Hollywood be rewarded by paying customers for producing trash?
Public's Answer: None! Why pay for trash?
Hollywood's Answer: Because we're entitled to take your money regardless of quality.
