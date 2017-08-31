Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Movies The Almighty Buck Entertainment

Hollywood is Suffering Its Worst-attended Summer Movie Season in 25 years (latimes.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the reality-check dept.
The number of movie tickets sold in the U.S. this summer (425 million) is likely to be the lowest level since 1992, the L.A. Times reports. "Theaters, studios hit by summer box-office blues." The reason: Too many bad movies, including sequels, reboots and aging franchises that no one wanted to see. Some point to rising ticket prices, which hit a record high in the second quarter. From the report: Then there are long-term challenges, including competition from streaming services such as Netflix and the influence of the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes. How about all of the above? What is clear: This summer was marred with multiple high-profile films that flopped stateside, including "The Mummy," "Baywatch," "The Dark Tower" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Sequels in the "Alien," "Transformers" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises also disappointed. The business is also reckoning with broader, longer-term threats that have kept Americans from flocking to theaters the way they used to. People now have more entertainment options than ever, and cinemas have struggled to keep up, despite efforts to adapt with improved technology and services, industry analysts say. The problem is exacerbated by an unforgiving social media environment in which bad movies are immediately punished by online word of mouth.

Hollywood is Suffering Its Worst-attended Summer Movie Season in 25 years More | Reply

Hollywood is Suffering Its Worst-attended Summer Movie Season in 25 years

Comments Filter:
  • to go pay $15 dollars to watch a movie meant primarily for the Chinese. Start making movies for America again and I might show up. And that means more complex plots and dialog (which are harder to dub) few or no foreign product placements (which make no sense and break the movie flow even worse than regular product placements) and stop randomly including Chinese actors (I'm lookin' at you Rogue One).

    Hollywood stopped making movies for me so I stopped going. Go figure.
    • I don't know how movies are being "made for the Chinese". I know there's a pile of new shows being dubbed"American such n such". American God's American Ripper. Pretty'Murican enough for the rest of us. There's simply nothing worth watching since almost every movie is Super Hero based. They were banking on a series of cookie cutter movies and flopped.
  • thinking why the heck TV-series were more interesting than the movies....
  • As long as the international box office makes up the difference, the studios won't care if the American box office slides.
  • This cannot possibly be the fault of the studios/movie makers. The obvious problem is illegal downloading and something about Amazon, YouTube, Netflix,or somebody not paying their fair share for legal downloads.

  • Reboots of reboots have stopped selling out?
    I'm shocked. Shocked!
    At this rate, they might have to invest in new IP instead of beating the dead descendants of a long dead horse.

  • Love how they try to pin their failure on social media. Point in fact: Your movies sucked. Just because we can now tell people quickley and en mass how badly they sucked does not chamge the fact. Why should hollywood be rewarded by paying customers for producing trash?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sehlat ( 180760 )

      Why should Hollywood be rewarded by paying customers for producing trash?

      Public's Answer: None! Why pay for trash?

      Hollywood's Answer: Because we're entitled to take your money regardless of quality.

  • "The Mummy" This will be the fifth or sixth movie with the same plot, but different cast. we skipped the FX budget and hoped no one would notice, which did a great job exposing our shoddy subplot and writing.
    "Baywatch": this show ran for 12 years as a surrogate for softcore porn on basic cable/rabbit ears. in 2017 the plot and dialogue of this had better be great, otherwise the internets vast troves of adult content have crushed it before its even left the gate. the characters are, at best, totally unt

Slashdot Top Deals

The only problem with being a man of leisure is that you can never stop and take a rest.

Close