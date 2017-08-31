Hollywood is Suffering Its Worst-attended Summer Movie Season in 25 years (latimes.com) 36
The number of movie tickets sold in the U.S. this summer (425 million) is likely to be the lowest level since 1992, the L.A. Times reports. "Theaters, studios hit by summer box-office blues." The reason: Too many bad movies, including sequels, reboots and aging franchises that no one wanted to see. Some point to rising ticket prices, which hit a record high in the second quarter. From the report: Then there are long-term challenges, including competition from streaming services such as Netflix and the influence of the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes. How about all of the above? What is clear: This summer was marred with multiple high-profile films that flopped stateside, including "The Mummy," "Baywatch," "The Dark Tower" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Sequels in the "Alien," "Transformers" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises also disappointed. The business is also reckoning with broader, longer-term threats that have kept Americans from flocking to theaters the way they used to. People now have more entertainment options than ever, and cinemas have struggled to keep up, despite efforts to adapt with improved technology and services, industry analysts say. The problem is exacerbated by an unforgiving social media environment in which bad movies are immediately punished by online word of mouth.
I can't be arsed (Score:1)
Hollywood stopped making movies for me so I stopped going. Go figure.
Re: I can't be arsed (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I don't know how movies are being "made for the Chinese".
Many movies are. Transformers 4, for instance, had a number of concessions to Chinese culture and political norms. Its reward? It became the #1 highest grossing film in Chinese history (at the time).
http://time.com/2965333/how-transformers-4-became-the-number-one-film-in-chinese-history/ [time.com]
Re: (Score:3)
1) The Mummy: $80 million US, $327 million rest of world
2) Baywatch: $58 million US, $119 million rest of world
3) Dark Tower: $44 million US, $43 million rest of world (it's still going)
4) King Arthur: $39 million US, $107 million rest of world
5) Alien: $74 million US, $158 million rest of world
6) Transformers: $130 million US, $473 million rest of world
7) Pirates: $172 million US, $791 million rest of world
All of
Re: (Score:2)
All of these films made back their budget.
Hollywood likes to whine and, of course, they want to rake in even more money. They can also not admit to making a profit, because then the whole "piracy" narrative becomes very obvious as the complete lie it is. People could notice they are scumbags.
Re: (Score:2)
American Gods isn't really a good example, the book dates from 2001.
Re: (Score:2)
So it wasn't just me (Score:2)
Re: So it wasn't just me (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I may have to endure it. Was it as shite as the first two?
They don't care (Score:3)
Maybe (Score:1)
Wrong Script (Score:3)
Who could have possibly guessed! (Score:2)
Reboots of reboots have stopped selling out?
I'm shocked. Shocked!
At this rate, they might have to invest in new IP instead of beating the dead descendants of a long dead horse.
Punished.....as they should be. (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Why should Hollywood be rewarded by paying customers for producing trash?
Public's Answer: None! Why pay for trash?
Hollywood's Answer: Because we're entitled to take your money regardless of quality.
then lets do the math for them! (Score:3)
"Baywatch": this show ran for 12 years as a surrogate for softcore porn on basic cable/rabbit ears. in 2017 the plot and dialogue of this had better be great, otherwise the internets vast troves of adult content have crushed it before its even left the gate. the characters are, at best, totally untranslatable to millennials saddled with debt and ramen noodles.
"The Dark Tower": What was this even about? character development died in the first 3 minutes (remember suicide squad?) but the whole movie worked tirelessly to complete the vision of a parking lot full of squirrels. This was a stephen king novel that was an excellent example of story telling but was, surprise, butchered by hacks to fit 90 minutes.
"King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.": I know ill probably get crucified for saying this on slashdot but this died because it only related to white people who walk into a nation themed restaraunt and start quoting the noble percentage of "heritage" from which they draw themselves. Black heimdal, black spiderman, hispanic blue beetle, see a trend? its called reading the demographic properly. This film was basically lifted from the Disney ride by a baby boomer exec at a studio trying desperately to purge him from the ranks.
"Alien," "Transformers" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" this is the sixth alien, the sixth transformers, and the fifth in the pirates series. Hollywood needs to learn that the cash cow for millennial audiences dies after #1 for films written at the 4th grade comprehension level. Watching Mark Wahlburg cash another check for something that looks scripted on the toilet, or Johnny Depp show up in another $pirate_film because he either picked up the phone or has poor retirement planning is something boomers do.
tl;dr: the largest demographic youre trying to attract expects a little diversity, better scripting, and higher quality for an $11 ticket they could just skip and watch whenever it shows up on netflix when we're too stoned or bored to play steam games.
Other Factors (Score:1)
1. Aging population. I'm "hearing-challenged" and the subtitles in theaters are horrible, hard to read, and NEVER at the same focal distance as the screen. These days if a movie doesn't have subtitles on the DVD, I don't bother. My family has to drag me to a theater, where I miss at least half of the dialogue.
2. Discretionary income: It's dropping. Real wages have been dropping for decades. Add in how many young people are burdened with student debts and s**t jobs, and it's easier to avoid theaters and stay
Possibly related to shit movies (Score:2)
The accountants are trying to work out the problem.
One simple rule (Score:2)
This summer had terminal squealitis (Score:2)
I only watched a single movie (Dunkirk) this summer, mostly because almost every other major movie release was a:
1) Squeal from a movie franchise that I've lost interest in
2) Reboot of a movie franchise that I've lost interest in, possibly because I'm old enough to have seen the original movie back when it was... well... Original.
3) Was yet another comic book movie (Do we really need more than 3 of these a year?)
Fuck Movie Theaters -- they SUCK (Score:2)
So I took Christopher Nolan's advice [slashdot.org] and saw Dunkirk at an IMAX this summer.
There wasn't an IMAX close by so I had to take a hour ferry -- no big deal because I get to visit a good friend of mine. After paying for parking the dam theater entrance was on the back side of the building -- a 5 minute walk. OK, but
Movies sucking harder and harder it seems (Score:2)
Forget attendance this year - the real indicator of the hole they have dug is that I still subscribe to Netflix discs, and I no longer even have anything on *disc only* I really care about seeing. I have some throwaway drama and something about a spelling bee sitting at home, because a spelling bee is literally more engaging that what Hollywood has been producing over the last several years once you get past a handful of big titles.
Maybe superhero movies have sucked all of the air (read: money) from the ro
Crank up the prices, produce garbage movies (Score:2)
The movie business is changing, ne
Low quality and oversupply (Score:2)
I see two major problems:
The low quality as addressed in TFA. Most of them weren't terrible, but they're not what anyone wanted. Good movies - Spider-man Homecoming, for example - did just fine. Reboots and sequels aren't inherently bad, if they're done well. Some have certainly used up whatever good will they had left.
The other problem I'm seeing from a lot of people is oversupply. They've already watched everything on Netflix and Amazon and Hulu and HBO. They've gone to the buffet and eaten so much