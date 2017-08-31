Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Hollywood is Suffering Its Worst-attended Summer Movie Season in 25 years (latimes.com) 36

Posted by msmash from the reality-check dept.
The number of movie tickets sold in the U.S. this summer (425 million) is likely to be the lowest level since 1992, the L.A. Times reports. "Theaters, studios hit by summer box-office blues." The reason: Too many bad movies, including sequels, reboots and aging franchises that no one wanted to see. Some point to rising ticket prices, which hit a record high in the second quarter. From the report: Then there are long-term challenges, including competition from streaming services such as Netflix and the influence of the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes. How about all of the above? What is clear: This summer was marred with multiple high-profile films that flopped stateside, including "The Mummy," "Baywatch," "The Dark Tower" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Sequels in the "Alien," "Transformers" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises also disappointed. The business is also reckoning with broader, longer-term threats that have kept Americans from flocking to theaters the way they used to. People now have more entertainment options than ever, and cinemas have struggled to keep up, despite efforts to adapt with improved technology and services, industry analysts say. The problem is exacerbated by an unforgiving social media environment in which bad movies are immediately punished by online word of mouth.

  • to go pay $15 dollars to watch a movie meant primarily for the Chinese. Start making movies for America again and I might show up. And that means more complex plots and dialog (which are harder to dub) few or no foreign product placements (which make no sense and break the movie flow even worse than regular product placements) and stop randomly including Chinese actors (I'm lookin' at you Rogue One).

    Hollywood stopped making movies for me so I stopped going. Go figure.
    • I don't know how movies are being "made for the Chinese". I know there's a pile of new shows being dubbed"American such n such". American God's American Ripper. Pretty'Murican enough for the rest of us. There's simply nothing worth watching since almost every movie is Super Hero based. They were banking on a series of cookie cutter movies and flopped.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Rakarra ( 112805 )

        I don't know how movies are being "made for the Chinese".

        Many movies are. Transformers 4, for instance, had a number of concessions to Chinese culture and political norms. Its reward? It became the #1 highest grossing film in Chinese history (at the time).

        http://time.com/2965333/how-transformers-4-became-the-number-one-film-in-chinese-history/ [time.com]

      • It's a global audience. Let's break down those movies based on US/worldwide revenue:

        1) The Mummy: $80 million US, $327 million rest of world
        2) Baywatch: $58 million US, $119 million rest of world
        3) Dark Tower: $44 million US, $43 million rest of world (it's still going)
        4) King Arthur: $39 million US, $107 million rest of world
        5) Alien: $74 million US, $158 million rest of world
        6) Transformers: $130 million US, $473 million rest of world
        7) Pirates: $172 million US, $791 million rest of world

        All of

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gweihir ( 88907 )

          All of these films made back their budget.

          Hollywood likes to whine and, of course, they want to rake in even more money. They can also not admit to making a profit, because then the whole "piracy" narrative becomes very obvious as the complete lie it is. People could notice they are scumbags.

      • American Gods isn't really a good example, the book dates from 2001.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ph0rk ( 118461 )
      Donnie Yen was probably the best thing in Rogue One. What are you smoking?
  • thinking why the heck TV-series were more interesting than the movies....

  • They don't care (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @08:11PM (#55119793) Journal
    As long as the international box office makes up the difference, the studios won't care if the American box office slides.

  • Maybe (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Perhaps we're tired of actors political bullshit.

  • Wrong Script (Score:3)

    by Art Challenor ( 2621733 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @08:12PM (#55119805)
    This cannot possibly be the fault of the studios/movie makers. The obvious problem is illegal downloading and something about Amazon, YouTube, Netflix,or somebody not paying their fair share for legal downloads.

  • Reboots of reboots have stopped selling out?
    I'm shocked. Shocked!
    At this rate, they might have to invest in new IP instead of beating the dead descendants of a long dead horse.

  • Punished.....as they should be. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by homes32 ( 1265404 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @08:14PM (#55119815)
    Love how they try to pin their failure on social media. Point in fact: Your movies sucked. Just because we can now tell people quickley and en mass how badly they sucked does not chamge the fact. Why should hollywood be rewarded by paying customers for producing trash?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sehlat ( 180760 )

      Why should Hollywood be rewarded by paying customers for producing trash?

      Public's Answer: None! Why pay for trash?

      Hollywood's Answer: Because we're entitled to take your money regardless of quality.

  • then lets do the math for them! (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @08:17PM (#55119827) Homepage
    "The Mummy" This will be the fifth or sixth movie with the same plot, but different cast. we skipped the FX budget and hoped no one would notice, which did a great job exposing our shoddy subplot and writing.
    "Baywatch": this show ran for 12 years as a surrogate for softcore porn on basic cable/rabbit ears. in 2017 the plot and dialogue of this had better be great, otherwise the internets vast troves of adult content have crushed it before its even left the gate. the characters are, at best, totally untranslatable to millennials saddled with debt and ramen noodles.
    "The Dark Tower": What was this even about? character development died in the first 3 minutes (remember suicide squad?) but the whole movie worked tirelessly to complete the vision of a parking lot full of squirrels. This was a stephen king novel that was an excellent example of story telling but was, surprise, butchered by hacks to fit 90 minutes.
    "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.": I know ill probably get crucified for saying this on slashdot but this died because it only related to white people who walk into a nation themed restaraunt and start quoting the noble percentage of "heritage" from which they draw themselves. Black heimdal, black spiderman, hispanic blue beetle, see a trend? its called reading the demographic properly. This film was basically lifted from the Disney ride by a baby boomer exec at a studio trying desperately to purge him from the ranks.
    "Alien," "Transformers" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" this is the sixth alien, the sixth transformers, and the fifth in the pirates series. Hollywood needs to learn that the cash cow for millennial audiences dies after #1 for films written at the 4th grade comprehension level. Watching Mark Wahlburg cash another check for something that looks scripted on the toilet, or Johnny Depp show up in another $pirate_film because he either picked up the phone or has poor retirement planning is something boomers do.

    tl;dr: the largest demographic youre trying to attract expects a little diversity, better scripting, and higher quality for an $11 ticket they could just skip and watch whenever it shows up on netflix when we're too stoned or bored to play steam games.

  • 1. Aging population. I'm "hearing-challenged" and the subtitles in theaters are horrible, hard to read, and NEVER at the same focal distance as the screen. These days if a movie doesn't have subtitles on the DVD, I don't bother. My family has to drag me to a theater, where I miss at least half of the dialogue.

    2. Discretionary income: It's dropping. Real wages have been dropping for decades. Add in how many young people are burdened with student debts and s**t jobs, and it's easier to avoid theaters and stay

  • The accountants are trying to work out the problem.

  • People will go to see movies if they don't stink like smegma.

  • I only watched a single movie (Dunkirk) this summer, mostly because almost every other major movie release was a:

    1) Squeal from a movie franchise that I've lost interest in
    2) Reboot of a movie franchise that I've lost interest in, possibly because I'm old enough to have seen the original movie back when it was... well... Original.
    3) Was yet another comic book movie (Do we really need more than 3 of these a year?)

  • So I took Christopher Nolan's advice [slashdot.org] and saw Dunkirk at an IMAX this summer.

    Nolan's Cinematic Vision in 'Dunkirk' is Hollywood's Best Defense Against Netflix.
    He also wants you watch the movie in the theatre, and not on streaming service Netflix, which he says he rarely uses.

    There wasn't an IMAX close by so I had to take a hour ferry -- no big deal because I get to visit a good friend of mine. After paying for parking the dam theater entrance was on the back side of the building -- a 5 minute walk. OK, but

  • Forget attendance this year - the real indicator of the hole they have dug is that I still subscribe to Netflix discs, and I no longer even have anything on *disc only* I really care about seeing. I have some throwaway drama and something about a spelling bee sitting at home, because a spelling bee is literally more engaging that what Hollywood has been producing over the last several years once you get past a handful of big titles.

    Maybe superhero movies have sucked all of the air (read: money) from the ro

  • and wonder why butts don't hit seats. Combine that with assholes who talk during the movie, assholes who text during the movie, and overpriced popcorn/cokes. Let me spend $500 on a nice TV that not only satisfies my needs night after night, but if I wait a couple months I can get a couple friends over to my house for a $2 rental, plus $1 popcorn, plus $2 coke, plus, um, who did I invite? Call it $20 for booze, less if I charge me friends for staying in the guest room.

    The movie business is changing, ne

  • I see two major problems:

    The low quality as addressed in TFA. Most of them weren't terrible, but they're not what anyone wanted. Good movies - Spider-man Homecoming, for example - did just fine. Reboots and sequels aren't inherently bad, if they're done well. Some have certainly used up whatever good will they had left.

    The other problem I'm seeing from a lot of people is oversupply. They've already watched everything on Netflix and Amazon and Hulu and HBO. They've gone to the buffet and eaten so much

