Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States Businesses The Almighty Buck

US Employers Struggle To Match Workers With Open Jobs (npr.org) 100

Posted by msmash from the where-we-are dept.
In the United States, there's a record number of jobs open: around 6 million. That's just about one job opening for every officially unemployed person in the country. From a report: Matching the unemployed with the right job is difficult, but there are some things employers could do to improve the odds. Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist for the job site Glassdoor, says U.S. employers often complain that workers don't have the skills needed for the jobs available. That is true for some upper-level health care and technology jobs. "But for the most part, it doesn't look to be like there is a skills gap," Chamberlain says. "That's not the main reason why there are many job openings." Chamberlain says that with unemployment so low and the U.S. labor force growing slowly, there's no doubt it is harder for companies to find workers. But he says if that were the main problem, you would see wages rising more rapidly in the economy -- and that's not the case in many industries. Part of the hiring problem, Chamberlain says, lies in company hiring policies.

US Employers Struggle To Match Workers With Open Jobs More | Reply

US Employers Struggle To Match Workers With Open Jobs

Comments Filter:

  • On the Job Training (Score:4, Informative)

    by krisyan ( 2812943 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @01:33PM (#55123963)
    There is on the job training funds (and training funds in general) available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. You can access them by visiting your local Career One Stop or Workforce center. https://www.careeronestop.org/ [careeronestop.org]
    • im so glad i do not deal with recruiters that employeers hire to save money and bennies. they are sooo scripted. recruiters are the reason why workers are not filling the jobs. the workers can fill the jobs but...if the recruiter does not like them...the worker doesnt work.

  • Pay More Money (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 01, 2017 @01:33PM (#55123967)
    If only there was a way to motivate American workers to apply for jobs? Oh well, I guess more immigration/H1Bs is the only solution.
    • 94 million Americans still out of work. If that's not enough motivation, I don't know what is.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by imgod2u ( 812837 )

        320M people total. 200M workforce participation rate. https://data.bls.gov/timeserie... [bls.gov]

        48M people over 65. https://www.census.gov/newsroo... [census.gov]
        74M people under 18. https://www.childstats.gov/ame... [childstats.gov]

        So you want retired people and children to work?

        • Don't blame me, I'm using the GOP's own unemployment methodology.

        • He's using the dubious line that anyone who is able-bodied is seeking work. You turned 18? You're unemployed unless you're working. Doesn't matter if you're a housewife putting in 90 hours at home running house and raising children; you should be a secretary somewhere or whatever it is women do, not freeloading off a man who paid to buy a dishwasher and microwave.

          It's the kind of line you get from small-minded pundits who need a crisis to support their argument of someone's incompetence.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )

      Paying more will motivate some people to change employers, but it won't solve the shortage of people with the right skills.

      If the Yankees would only pay more for a good shortstop I'd even apply for that job.

  • ...the whole ecosystem. Imagine their search / ML applied to the wealth of data but shit parsing that is resumes / postings? I usually don't cheerlead for them, but if they can unfuck this I hope they do.

    Of course they'll cancel it quietly in 2 years, but whatevs.

  • TL;DR (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Tailhook ( 98486 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @01:35PM (#55123981)

    Zombie 'openings' that expect senior rock-star level experience for H1-B level wages. Pay more. Train people. KTHXBYE.

  • Alternative Title: (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @01:36PM (#55123987)

    "US Employers struggle to find workers willing to be paid minimum wage, part time with no benefits."

  • Drugs (Score:3)

    by ghoul ( 157158 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @01:36PM (#55123989)

    The main reason companies are unable to fill low skill positions is that they have strict drug check programs where if marijuana is in your blood you are an automatic fail even if you smoked on the weekend and its legal in your state to smoke recreationally.
    Companies need to change their drug screening processes to match with the reality of American society where almost all poor people are doing drugs

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      is that they have strict drug check programs where if marijuana is in your blood you are an automatic fail

      Required policy mandated by their workers' comp. insurance carrier. Not companies' choice. I think that's typically where these policies come from..... we had no drug testing for many years, until we became a slightly larger company, and were required by the state to provide workers comp, and the insurers mandated that we put the testing in place as part of the requirements for us to be ins

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hadlock ( 143607 )

      I've worked a variety of jobs since I was 16, from smoothie shop cashier, chocolate shop cashier, movie theater projectionist, office temping, SEO marketer, and for the last decade variety of software development roles, only one of the SEO marketer (did this at two companies) jobs asked me to do a piss test. I worked in a "at will" state meaning either employer or employee could cancel the work agreement at any time for any reason. Might be more difficult in a union-heavy state like in the rust belt.

    • how about America change it's policies so that poor people don't feel the need to turn to addictive substances to cope. Not that I'm opposed to what you're suggesting, I'm just saying there's more than one way to attack that problem.

  • those policies that are causing them to not hire people are largely based on federal and state regulations?

    Things like non-discrimination or minimum wages?

  • Ironically, economy not that great (Score:3, Interesting)

    by HBI ( 604924 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @01:38PM (#55124011) Journal

    150-180k net jobs created per month is not good at all. 300k/month used to be the gold standard for robust growth. The anemic Obama economy got people used to this, but by pre-2008 standards, this is a mild recession right now.

    If the business were out there to justify it, people would be willing to pay higher salaries to lure in workers. The fact they aren't tells you the truth about what I said above - the economy is not that great.

  • Employers are full of shit. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 01, 2017 @01:39PM (#55124015)

    First, just read the summary.

    Back in '08 when the shit hit the fan, I was told, "Just get a job waiting tables! It'll show that you have gumption!!"

    So, I went to the local bar and grill who was looking for help and applied. Sorry, we need someone who has had at least 5 years of RECENT experience.

    The local landscaper (professional lawn mowing company) asked me, "Do you have experience in this line of work."
    Now, how to answer that. "Uh, how hard is it to mow lawns?!" or "No sir, I do not."

    Well, they are both wrong answers. (BTW, working beneath you skills ruins your career. All those folks who said, "Get a job flipping burgers to pay your mortgage!" were wrong. If you did that, you ruined your career. YOU ARE YOUR LAST JOB. And if that's flipping burgers, then you are a burger flipper - sorry Mr. BS CS. Been there - I know.)

    Tech is even more retarded. I once recommended this brilliant ENGINEER (BS ME - a REAL engineer) who had tons of experience with the company's technology.

    Nope. "Sorry, you don't fit in to our corporate culture."

    Kiss my fucking ass. EVERY company that says they cannot get qualified people are liars. Period.

    • Learnt to lie.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ghoul ( 157158 )

      Matching with the culture is important. We have a no asshole rule. Even if an asshole is 100% more productive if he/she reduces the productivity of 5 other people on the team by 20% each its a wash on the productivity of the team and in addition you have made 50% of your awake hours more miserable.

      • The day after companies can effectively evaluate technical schools, they can evaluate company culture fit. Otherwise there is always one jerk at the table saying "I don't like him or personality" whenever they feel threatened.

  • How 'bou dah? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Match someone competent to the POTUS?

  • Economics 101 (Score:3)

    by sphealey ( 2855 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @01:46PM (#55124065)

    Economics 101 says a labor shortage is not possible - employers need only raise offered wages until all positions are filled. What went wrong? Econ 101 explanations seem to be highly satisfactory when the job market is on the way down (in a recession for example).

  • The companies responded to this article: We are just doing the needful. Please come again.

  • Chamberlain says that with unemployment so low...

    Yup, that's where I stopped reading.

    This person is not dealing in reality.

    I can come up with my own random hypotheticals and 'what-ifs' so I don't need to hear about his, thanks all the same.

    Strat

  • Did anyone read the article? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by StevenMaurer ( 115071 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @01:54PM (#55124129) Homepage

    I pop in here to the comment section, and read a bunch of people angrily talking about how there really not being an job opening problem, just that "employers are full of shit".

    Here's the thing. That's what the article says. Let me be helpful to you, and quote it:

    Part of the hiring problem, Chamberlain says, lies in company hiring policies.

    Peter Cappelli, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, agrees. He says one problem is that companies are posting openings with required qualifications that aren't really necessary for the job.

    "They're just asking for the moon, and not expecting to pay very much for it," Cappelli says. "And as a result they [can't] find those people. Now that [doesn't] mean there was nobody to do the job; it just [means] that there was nobody at the price they were willing to pay."

    Come on people! Read!

  • You don't want to move 1000 miles to deliver pizza? For less than minimum wage? I'm shocked, just shocked I say.

  • when I was young. The gov't placed you in a job, and paid for your training/education, and the company got a tax break until you were up to snuff. Kept unemployment low, and people happy.
    I don't see why this can't be done here.

  • Outside of the "usual suspect" metro areas, a lot of the country is still in a condition where home values are still recovering from the recession, so people are less inclined to move unless the company wanting to hire can make that problem go away. Right now if I had to sell my house I'd likely not only lose money versus what I paid for it, but then have to pay the realtor's commission on top of it, then have no great amount of equity to use as a down payment on another place, and then there's the cost of

  • Information has a cost and this is the main reason today for unemployment. This is similar to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] .
    I want to hire some one to do X. I want to pay the minimum possible but still get a good employee. Also I don't know how good an employee is and I (hate firing/can't fire/or incur cost with each hire). This is the asymmetry. The employee knows his value but I don't. I might pay $100K for a good worker but I'll only pay $40K for a poor one. If I offer the median $70K I on

  • I had 2 phone interviews without any depth to them and over in a few minutes. The reason why? They were stuck on looking for a specific skill and if you did not have it, you were done.

    The first failed on AWS, oh you have not worked with AWS? Sorry, we are not going forward. It was not a matter if I understood networking, or servers or administration or any of the 50 tools that AWS promises, no direct experience, interview over. Not only that, they ended up hiring nobody!

    The second one was Scrum and Con

  • HR BS and H1B fake job postings can account for a lot of the openings.

    Also this one place said that we not really hiring but just have an posting to see who is out there.

  • they don't want to pay to train anymore. They want employees already trained in whatever specialty they want this week and they want to dispose of them (or force them to train on their own time/dime) when that specialty gets obsolete.

    We had a social contract and it's been broken. Time for a New New Deal (google it).

Slashdot Top Deals

You mean you didn't *know* she was off making lots of little phone companies?

Close