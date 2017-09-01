US Employers Struggle To Match Workers With Open Jobs (npr.org) 132
In the United States, there's a record number of jobs open: around 6 million. That's just about one job opening for every officially unemployed person in the country. From a report: Matching the unemployed with the right job is difficult, but there are some things employers could do to improve the odds. Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist for the job site Glassdoor, says U.S. employers often complain that workers don't have the skills needed for the jobs available. That is true for some upper-level health care and technology jobs. "But for the most part, it doesn't look to be like there is a skills gap," Chamberlain says. "That's not the main reason why there are many job openings." Chamberlain says that with unemployment so low and the U.S. labor force growing slowly, there's no doubt it is harder for companies to find workers. But he says if that were the main problem, you would see wages rising more rapidly in the economy -- and that's not the case in many industries. Part of the hiring problem, Chamberlain says, lies in company hiring policies.
If 2-3 foreign workers can do the job and cost as much as one American worker than to justify paying that much to an American worker you need the American worker to do the work of two to three foreign workers. Its basic logic.
recruiters are the reason why workers are not filling the jobs.
I have been in tech for 35 years, and been involved in hiring hundreds of people. This is the number of those hires that involved a recruiter: 0.
Why do you think you need to go through a recruiter? Nearly all tech companies are hiring, so just go to their website and they will likely have a "jobs" link. Just apply directly. If you know someone working there, that is even better, because you may be able to work around HR and talk directly to your future manager.
HR: " We need someone with 5 years experience with Tech A, 10 years with Tech b, and two years with Tech C"
Recruiter: "Tech C has only been available for 1 year"
HR: "That's what the manager said"
Recruiter: "I have someone who's been in the Industry for 30 years, has 10 years in Tech A, 20 years with Tech B, but only six months with Tech C."
HR: "Sorry, we can't use him."
Lest you think I jest. I saw this in person.
In my experience they know that their spec is unrealistic, and are just using it as an excuse. An excuse to offer less money, or dismiss candidates they dislike but can't legally give the real reason why (age, race etc.)
If they offered me the position but at a lower salary due to lack of experience, I'd just call their bluff tell them to go with the candidate who has more experience. It's not like there is a shortage of tech jobs around here at the moment.
Pay More Money (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Pay More Money (Score:4, Insightful)
320M people total. 200M workforce participation rate. https://data.bls.gov/timeserie... [bls.gov]
48M people over 65. https://www.census.gov/newsroo... [census.gov]
74M people under 18. https://www.childstats.gov/ame... [childstats.gov]
So you want retired people and children to work?
He's using the dubious line that anyone who is able-bodied is seeking work. You turned 18? You're unemployed unless you're working. Doesn't matter if you're a housewife putting in 90 hours at home running house and raising children; you should be a secretary somewhere or whatever it is women do, not freeloading off a man who paid to buy a dishwasher and microwave.
It's the kind of line you get from small-minded pundits who need a crisis to support their argument of someone's incompetence.
So you want retired people and children to work?
Can't go wrong with child labor. We pass the slavings on to you!
Why should statistics motivate people? You motivate people by paying them more, not by reciting unemployment figures that are really bogus anyway. A job has to be worth your time.
Paying more will motivate some people to change employers, but it won't solve the shortage of people with the right skills.
If the Yankees would only pay more for a good shortstop I'd even apply for that job.
Re: (Score:3)
I make a 6 figure salary; it's hard to find jobs which pay more out in total compensation than I make today. That said, paying me more base salary/bonus, at this point in my career, is not even close to important.
What is important, you ask?
1. Flexibility
2. Vacation
3. Insurance cost
4. Opportunity
5. Freedom to operate
6. Interesting work
There are others, but you get the general idea. That said, I had a job interview elsewhere, recently, where the recruiter reached out to me and basically begged me to come into
Google's hiring platform is about to disrupt (Score:1)
...the whole ecosystem. Imagine their search / ML applied to the wealth of data but shit parsing that is resumes / postings? I usually don't cheerlead for them, but if they can unfuck this I hope they do.
Of course they'll cancel it quietly in 2 years, but whatevs.
TL;DR (Score:5, Interesting)
Zombie 'openings' that expect senior rock-star level experience for H1-B level wages. Pay more. Train people. KTHXBYE.
You Millennial are all alike. You want to be paid your full wages the very first day. In my time we worked for bread crumbs for five straight years just to prove we were good enough to sweep the floors. It was only after our managers begged and begged the boss for our raises that we ever saw even a penny more. And we liked it! And we said "Thank you". You know why? Because there were a million people pounding on the door for a chance to lick the floors clean every night, even it they didn't get paid.
And did you tie an onion on your belt?
Another frikken dinosaur thinks things today should be like they were 100 years ago.
So because you worked for fucking assholes, you think everyone is obliged to?
You know the Four Yorkshiremen is supposed to be a joke, right?
That would occur when a bunch of corporations, looking for the next "big thing", pick a market that is growing or is supposed to start growing any day now, and try to chase the current market leader. In order to chase the market leader they try to copy the market leaders development process and wind up with job requirements that seem to match what the market leader is currently using. So, there's suddenly demand for a set of skills nee
You see that outside of the technical fields as well. My area is in a construction boom, and I'm constantly seeing local job postings looking for journeyman carpenter, journeymen electrician, skilled concrete workers, and so forth, and while they don't usually post the wages, I hear through the grapevine that these companies are often paying totally shit wages, and what's more, so sustained is the building boom that anyone who is an actual tradesman is their goddamned competitor, and you only get the trades
Good, when robots are doing all the work for us, we won't have to.
Alternative Title: (Score:5, Insightful)
"US Employers struggle to find workers willing to be paid minimum wage, part time with no benefits."
Drugs (Score:4, Insightful)
The main reason companies are unable to fill low skill positions is that they have strict drug check programs where if marijuana is in your blood you are an automatic fail even if you smoked on the weekend and its legal in your state to smoke recreationally.
Companies need to change their drug screening processes to match with the reality of American society where almost all poor people are doing drugs
is that they have strict drug check programs where if marijuana is in your blood you are an automatic fail
Required policy mandated by their workers' comp. insurance carrier. Not companies' choice. I think that's typically where these policies come from..... we had no drug testing for many years, until we became a slightly larger company, and were required by the state to provide workers comp, and the insurers mandated that we put the testing in place as part of the requirements for us to be ins
I've worked a variety of jobs since I was 16, from smoothie shop cashier, chocolate shop cashier, movie theater projectionist, office temping, SEO marketer, and for the last decade variety of software development roles, only one of the SEO marketer (did this at two companies) jobs asked me to do a piss test. I worked in a "at will" state meaning either employer or employee could cancel the work agreement at any time for any reason. Might be more difficult in a union-heavy state like in the rust belt.
Here's another idea (Score:2)
Re:Drugs (Score:5, Insightful)
I can't tell if you're kidding.
I've been smoking marijuana on and off for almost 20 years now. I'm not addicted, and I've never been tempted to smoke during the work day or even the night before work. My clients have always been happy with my work and past clients even reach out to me asking me to come back (I'm a software contractor). I'm known for being reliable, quick thinking, creative, and productive.
All that to say: Your idea of what smoking a bit of marijuana is outdated.
"I've been smoking marijuana on and off for almost 20 years now. I'm not addicted,"
That's a contradiction.
Had you said "I smoked MJ 20 years ago and not since" then you can say you're not addicted.
How is it a contradiction? I've been smoking "on and off." I've gone several consecutive *years* where I haven't smoked. I also never have any difficulty stopping (in fact, stopping is easier than starting as it's hard to find where I live).
None of that sounds like addiction to me. Maybe we have different definitions of addiction.
That is not a very useful definition of addiction.
By that definition you're addicted to masturbation. You should get some help for that.
The AC's logic is completely flawed, irrespective of his actual point which is equally flawed.
I will say there are quite a few people who are dependent on pot, and arguably some are addicted according to at least some definitions of addiction. Most fall under varying levels of recreational use though and I'm at a loss to find any actual argument about how using "drugs" makes you a degenerate.
With that in mind, just about every rock star, many politicians, most actors, and a very substantial portion of soci
I've been drinking soda on and off my whole life.
Why don't you stop using the Internet and never start again to prove that you're not addicted?
Had you said "I smoked MJ 20 years ago and not since" then you can say you're not addicted.
Bull shit. Is somebody who has had a drink a month for the last 20 years an alcoholic?
I've been smoking marijuana on and off for almost 20 years now. I'm not addicted, and I've never been tempted to smoke during the work day or even the night before work. My clients have always been happy with my work and past clients even reach out to me asking me to come back (I'm a software contractor). I'm known for being reliable, quick thinking, creative, and productive.
And yet, companies still hire tobacco smokers that waste gobs of time each day taking smoke breaks and drive up healthcare costs.
Re:Drugs (Score:4, Informative)
Why do you equate "used marijuana within the last weeK" with "drug addict"?
Busses in Silicon Valley have billboards with a picture of a young man with smoke around his head and his eyes unfocused. Tagline: "It's called being 'wasted' for a reason."
Congrats, dumbest shit I've read all day
Who wants to hire someone addicted to drugs?
Smoking weed on the weekend does not make a person a drug addict. Having a drink over the weekend doesn't make a person an alcoholic.
Who is very likely to go smoke more weed during a break, and become a liability.
What the fuck makes you think that a marijuana user is automatically "very likely" to smoke weed on his break? Again, if somebody has a drink over the weekend, are they "very likely" to also drink at their desk?
Perhaps the reason they are poor in the first place comes from bad money management from buying things like... drugs?
This is a little dated, but in 2014 Americans spent $374B [time.com] on prescriptions. Our country must be full of idiots.
No, I think i'll keep not hiring society's degernerates
You are fucking clueless. Is this part of Sessions' "Good
Who wants to hire someone addicted to drugs?
I'd like to hire people who don't drink. And fire the ones that do.
Wait...wait, let me guess (Score:1)
those policies that are causing them to not hire people are largely based on federal and state regulations?
Things like non-discrimination or minimum wages?
Ironically, economy not that great (Score:4, Interesting)
150-180k net jobs created per month is not good at all. 300k/month used to be the gold standard for robust growth. The anemic Obama economy got people used to this, but by pre-2008 standards, this is a mild recession right now.
If the business were out there to justify it, people would be willing to pay higher salaries to lure in workers. The fact they aren't tells you the truth about what I said above - the economy is not that great.
It's not a recession until it's receeded. It has to go backwards, not forwards slowly.
Employers are full of shit. (Score:4, Insightful)
First, just read the summary.
Back in '08 when the shit hit the fan, I was told, "Just get a job waiting tables! It'll show that you have gumption!!"
So, I went to the local bar and grill who was looking for help and applied. Sorry, we need someone who has had at least 5 years of RECENT experience.
The local landscaper (professional lawn mowing company) asked me, "Do you have experience in this line of work."
Now, how to answer that. "Uh, how hard is it to mow lawns?!" or "No sir, I do not."
Well, they are both wrong answers. (BTW, working beneath you skills ruins your career. All those folks who said, "Get a job flipping burgers to pay your mortgage!" were wrong. If you did that, you ruined your career. YOU ARE YOUR LAST JOB. And if that's flipping burgers, then you are a burger flipper - sorry Mr. BS CS. Been there - I know.)
Tech is even more retarded. I once recommended this brilliant ENGINEER (BS ME - a REAL engineer) who had tons of experience with the company's technology.
Nope. "Sorry, you don't fit in to our corporate culture."
Kiss my fucking ass. EVERY company that says they cannot get qualified people are liars. Period.
Matching with the culture is important. We have a no asshole rule. Even if an asshole is 100% more productive if he/she reduces the productivity of 5 other people on the team by 20% each its a wash on the productivity of the team and in addition you have made 50% of your awake hours more miserable.
Mods, do your job and mark parent +1 insightful and fuckin' dead on true.
How 'bou dah? (Score:1)
Match someone competent to the POTUS?
Economics 101 (Score:3)
Economics 101 says a labor shortage is not possible - employers need only raise offered wages until all positions are filled. What went wrong? Econ 101 explanations seem to be highly satisfactory when the job market is on the way down (in a recession for example).
Or start streaming burgers digitally to reduce overhead.
Just doing the needful. (Score:1)
"Chamberlain says that with unemployment so low.." (Score:3)
Chamberlain says that with unemployment so low...
Yup, that's where I stopped reading.
This person is not dealing in reality.
I can come up with my own random hypotheticals and 'what-ifs' so I don't need to hear about his, thanks all the same.
Must submit to full background and security clearance check.
No, those usually require already having a Top Secret security clearance, with special compartmentalization authorization for that proprietary hardware.
Also that non-flexible work schedule is probably graveyard shift.
Did anyone read the article? (Score:5, Insightful)
I pop in here to the comment section, and read a bunch of people angrily talking about how there really not being an job opening problem, just that "employers are full of shit".
Here's the thing. That's what the article says. Let me be helpful to you, and quote it:
Part of the hiring problem, Chamberlain says, lies in company hiring policies.
Peter Cappelli, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, agrees. He says one problem is that companies are posting openings with required qualifications that aren't really necessary for the job.
"They're just asking for the moon, and not expecting to pay very much for it," Cappelli says. "And as a result they [can't] find those people. Now that [doesn't] mean there was nobody to do the job; it just [means] that there was nobody at the price they were willing to pay."
Come on people! Read!
You must be new to /. (Score:2)
What? (Score:2)
I like the way it was done overseas (Score:4, Insightful)
when I was young. The gov't placed you in a job, and paid for your training/education, and the company got a tax break until you were up to snuff. Kept unemployment low, and people happy.
I don't see why this can't be done here.
Because that isn't the limited, enumerated responsibility of the government, especially the US Federal government.
US Employers Struggle To Find Purple Squirrels. (Score:1)
US employers struggle to find purple squirrels.
And they refuse to acknowledge that a red squirrel and a blur squirrel can, on average, do the same job.
Not only wages, but real estate (Score:2)
Outside of the "usual suspect" metro areas, a lot of the country is still in a condition where home values are still recovering from the recession, so people are less inclined to move unless the company wanting to hire can make that problem go away. Right now if I had to sell my house I'd likely not only lose money versus what I paid for it, but then have to pay the realtor's commission on top of it, then have no great amount of equity to use as a down payment on another place, and then there's the cost of
information asymmetry problem (Score:3)
I want to hire some one to do X. I want to pay the minimum possible but still get a good employee. Also I don't know how good an employee is and I (hate firing/can't fire/or incur cost with each hire). This is the asymmetry. The employee knows his value but I don't. I might pay $100K for a good worker but I'll only pay $40K for a poor one. If I offer the median $70K I only get candidates that are worth between $70K and $40K. So then I chose the median of that $55K....and eventually I'm down to $40 and not able to hire anyone.
Employees are also sticky. An employer might be willing to pay $25 for picking tobacco or some other seasonal work but no one is going to quit even a $15/hr part job and move to the middle of no where for that. Even an unemployed person won't do it because they give up the opportunity to get a steady job (and they might lose some benefits (hey maybe we need a basic income))
Some employers are either clueless or collectively keeping wages down in some industries or regions. They then use the open positions as an excuse to get seasonal immigrant labour or H1-B type visas.
A solution could be: more transparency about wages (make wages public), less regulation on employee rights but more enforcement of them and a reduction to H1-B and migrant employment.
Companies are Unrealistic (Score:4, Informative)
I had 2 phone interviews without any depth to them and over in a few minutes. The reason why? They were stuck on looking for a specific skill and if you did not have it, you were done.
The first failed on AWS, oh you have not worked with AWS? Sorry, we are not going forward. It was not a matter if I understood networking, or servers or administration or any of the 50 tools that AWS promises, no direct experience, interview over. Not only that, they ended up hiring nobody!
The second one was Scrum and Continuous Integration, have not done either, interview is over (over in 2 minutes with pleasantries). They don't even try to evaluate your skills, or your thought process or even if you are capable.
It seems like they cannot even be bothered to try and get someone to be productivity and thejob salaries are not great either, just average. If companies were really desperate they would be more aggressive but I think they are just cruising along, not really competing or losing ground. When they become greedy or desperate that is when you will see change.
Note: In reference to AWS, I took an online course on AWS after the interview. It was powerful, not hard but broad. Certainly not as hard as working with specific hardware that implements the same features.
HR BS and H1B fake job openings (Score:3)
HR BS and H1B fake job postings can account for a lot of the openings.
Also this one place said that we not really hiring but just have an posting to see who is out there.
Bullshit (Score:2)
We had a social contract and it's been broken. Time for a New New Deal (google it).
A new deal [johnmoserforcongress.com]?
The myth that employers care... (Score:2)
If corporations cared at all about unemployment, they already know exactly what they could do to remedy that problem: Let the cream rise to the top. That is to say, offer additional training to existing highly skilled employees, so that they can easily qualify for the next job up the ladder, and then move them up. Then fill the now vacant lower level jobs with people who are presently unemployed and living on the street (or in their parents basement). The newly hired wage earners will be thrilled just to
The economy is growing at over 3% this year (Score:2)
How about that Trump economy folks?
The bottom line is companies have had 8 years of garbage economy (1% growth) under Obama, and they are just taking a little while to adapt to the reality that they can't be as choosy about their employees with a robust economy, and they may have to pay more as well. The days of getting 100 applications for a single job and only taking the very best person are over. You hire who you can train to get the job done, or you get left behind in a growing economy. The winners w
Can we stop with this bullshit? (Score:2)
We have millions of job openings. See...
Job 1: Social Worker - Must have master's degree. Salary $35,000/year.
[Translation, must be someone who did not get their degree in the U.S. because there is no way one can pay for a master's on $35K/year.]
Job 2: Warehouse $12-$14/hr. Flexible hours (either 60 or 20, but not 40). $29,000 a year...with little prospect of moving up. Maybe $17/hr after you've been there 10 years. Support your family on THAT!
Job 3: IT Position $60K a year in major urban city requiring y
Re:Warning: May cause triggering (Score:4, Funny)
My HR department is about a 50-50 split between men and women. And they are all equally useless...