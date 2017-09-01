Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Litecoin Prices Surge Above $70 As Crypto Market Tops $175 Billion

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CoinDesk: The cryptocurrency markets continued to rise today as the asset class observed strong gains, including most notably, perhaps, litecoin. The digital asset once dubbed "the silver to bitcoin's gold" passed $78 to achieve a new all-time high at 06:54 UTC this morning, according to CoinMarketCap data. Standing at $75.57 at press time, litecoin has increased by 17.28 percent over the past 24 hours and an astonishing 49.37 percent over the last week. Long in the doldrums, litecoin has seen a resurgence since its community moved to activate Segregated Witness (SegWit) on its network early in May -- a scaling solution that also opens the door to new features such as smart contracts going forward. Taking a wider view, the combined market capitalization of all digital currencies attained a new record high today, and had passed $175 billion at press time. That's up from $170.8 billion just yesterday, also going by data from CoinMarketCap.

  • A lot of it is fake money. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Bitfinexed ( 5051727 ) on Friday September 01, 2017 @05:40PM (#55126113)
    There's a significant amount of wash trading and fake money pumping up the prices of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. A marketcap of 175 billion doesn't mean people bought 175 billion worth of cryptos. With 10 million dollars you can increase the market cap of Bitcoin by over 2 billion dollars, and we have at least 320 million dollars of fake money. https://medium.com/@bitfinexed... [medium.com]
  • A car is a car, a house a house, a horse is a horse (of course), art is art and money is money. The concept of money is real, and which ever commodity comes closest to the concept of Money we be used as the standard. Bitcoin is fungible and people with assets will continue to facilitate trading using which ever "money is available", even if they have to create their own currency. Burger King will have their WhopperCoin and people like you and me will have to EARN WhopperCoins to BUY whoppers. That is the

  • The best thing you can do with stuff like this is to take a once-in a lifetime profit. The 2nd best thing you can do is stay out. The worst thing you can do is hem and haw for months and then finally decide to go in big.

    I can't tell you when this tide will turn; but I can virtually guarantee that the media will be interviewing somebody sobbing over how much they lost. That person will be a latecomer. Don't be that guy.

    The people that are positioned to take a huge profit already believed in this stuff.

    • It depends. Given the price of Ripple and Dogecoin right now, you can still buy hundreds or thousands of coins without investing much money. If you're going to buy "meme" crypto-currency, might as well buy USD$21.32 worth of Dogecoin, that's enough for over 9000 coins.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by King_TJ ( 85913 )

        Yeah ... but as long as I can remember, people were writing off most of the alt-coins as "me too" currencies, often only created by someone for purposes of pump and dump schemes or at least an ability to get in at the bottom (after pre-mining some undetermined amount of it for themselves), to ensure it makes the developer a few bucks.

        I think that's where Dogecoin and others like it fall, really.

        Litecoin, by contrast, had long been viewed as the only other crypto-coin with a chance of some real adoption, oth

        • Litecoin's verification is faster than bitcoin's. Making it more practical, in theory, for immediate transactions, say a cup of coffee.

          The GPU theory didn't work out so well for litecoin. Like bitcoin, it too went ASIC. Although at the current price/difficulty a circa 2014 gridseed ASIC might be economical again. :-)

