Litecoin Prices Surge Above $70 As Crypto Market Tops $175 Billion (coindesk.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CoinDesk: The cryptocurrency markets continued to rise today as the asset class observed strong gains, including most notably, perhaps, litecoin. The digital asset once dubbed "the silver to bitcoin's gold" passed $78 to achieve a new all-time high at 06:54 UTC this morning, according to CoinMarketCap data. Standing at $75.57 at press time, litecoin has increased by 17.28 percent over the past 24 hours and an astonishing 49.37 percent over the last week. Long in the doldrums, litecoin has seen a resurgence since its community moved to activate Segregated Witness (SegWit) on its network early in May -- a scaling solution that also opens the door to new features such as smart contracts going forward. Taking a wider view, the combined market capitalization of all digital currencies attained a new record high today, and had passed $175 billion at press time. That's up from $170.8 billion just yesterday, also going by data from CoinMarketCap.
Grab a few thousand Dogecoin too, just in case.
Get out while you can. This is a bubble that is going to collapse.
People were saying that when Bitcoin hit $1. It is now $4857.
Broken clocks are right twice a day, so that is proof that Bitcoin naysayers have room for improvement.
A broken clock might only be right twice a year
That would still be an improvement over the Bitcoin critics. Most of them are just pissed because they were too smug and cynical to cash in on the opportunity of a lifetime, and don't want to admit they were wrong.
Now please excuse me while I go sell a few coins and pay off my mortgage
Long term gain does not negate bubbles (Score:2)
People were saying that when Bitcoin hit $1. It is now $4857.
Long term gain does not negate bubbles. The people who waited for the 2013 $1,000 bubble to pop and bought at $250 in 2015 have 4x the wealth of those who bought at the 2013 bubble and waited for the long term to bail them out.
Today's $5K spike looks very much like 2013's $1K spike. Very bubble'ish.
A lot of it is fake money. (Score:3, Interesting)
Money Is Money (Score:1)
The worst thing you can do (Score:2)
The best thing you can do with stuff like this is to take a once-in a lifetime profit. The 2nd best thing you can do is stay out. The worst thing you can do is hem and haw for months and then finally decide to go in big.
I can't tell you when this tide will turn; but I can virtually guarantee that the media will be interviewing somebody sobbing over how much they lost. That person will be a latecomer. Don't be that guy.
The people that are positioned to take a huge profit already believed in this stuff.
It depends. Given the price of Ripple and Dogecoin right now, you can still buy hundreds or thousands of coins without investing much money. If you're going to buy "meme" crypto-currency, might as well buy USD$21.32 worth of Dogecoin, that's enough for over 9000 coins.
Yeah
... but as long as I can remember, people were writing off most of the alt-coins as "me too" currencies, often only created by someone for purposes of pump and dump schemes or at least an ability to get in at the bottom (after pre-mining some undetermined amount of it for themselves), to ensure it makes the developer a few bucks.
I think that's where Dogecoin and others like it fall, really.
Litecoin, by contrast, had long been viewed as the only other crypto-coin with a chance of some real adoption, oth
A gridseed ASIC might be economical again (Score:2)
The GPU theory didn't work out so well for litecoin. Like bitcoin, it too went ASIC. Although at the current price/difficulty a circa 2014 gridseed ASIC might be economical again.