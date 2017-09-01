Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin Digital Network The Almighty Buck

Litecoin Prices Surge Above $70 As Crypto Market Tops $175 Billion (coindesk.com) 3

Posted by BeauHD from the steady-as-she-goes dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CoinDesk: The cryptocurrency markets continued to rise today as the asset class observed strong gains, including most notably, perhaps, litecoin. The digital asset once dubbed "the silver to bitcoin's gold" passed $78 to achieve a new all-time high at 06:54 UTC this morning, according to CoinMarketCap data. Standing at $75.57 at press time, litecoin has increased by 17.28 percent over the past 24 hours and an astonishing 49.37 percent over the last week. Long in the doldrums, litecoin has seen a resurgence since its community moved to activate Segregated Witness (SegWit) on its network early in May -- a scaling solution that also opens the door to new features such as smart contracts going forward. Taking a wider view, the combined market capitalization of all digital currencies attained a new record high today, and had passed $175 billion at press time. That's up from $170.8 billion just yesterday, also going by data from CoinMarketCap.

Litecoin Prices Surge Above $70 As Crypto Market Tops $175 Billion More | Reply

Litecoin Prices Surge Above $70 As Crypto Market Tops $175 Billion

Comments Filter:

  • It's a bubble (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Get out while you can. This is a bubble that is going to collapse. There is no underlying justification for the rapid increase in cryptocurrency valuations. If you have bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies, sell while they are valued this high and get out while you can.

  • There's a significant amount of wash trading and fake money pumping up the prices of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. A marketcap of 175 billion doesn't mean people bought 175 billion worth of cryptos. With 10 million dollars you can increase the market cap of Bitcoin by over 2 billion dollars, and we have at least 320 million dollars of fake money. https://medium.com/@bitfinexed... [medium.com]
  • A car is a car, a house a house, a horse is a horse (of course), art is art and money is money. The concept of money is real, and which ever commodity comes closest to the concept of Money we be used as the standard. Bitcoin is fungible and people with assets will continue to facilitate trading using which ever "money is available", even if they have to create their own currency. Burger King will have their WhopperCoin and people like you and me will have to EARN WhopperCoins to BUY whoppers. That is the

Slashdot Top Deals

"Facts are stupid things." -- President Ronald Reagan (a blooper from his speeach at the '88 GOP convention)

Close