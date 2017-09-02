Terry Pratchett's Hard Drive Destroyed By Steamroller (nytimes.com) 16
WheezyJoe writes: In accordance with his wishes, a hard drive formerly belonging to author Terry Pratchett has been crushed by steamroller. According to friend and fellow author Neil Gaiman, Pratchett (who died at 66 in 2015) wanted "whatever he was working on at the time of his death to be taken out along with his computers, to be put in the middle of a road and for a steamroller to steamroll over them all."
According to the article, on August 25, two years after the author's passing, Mr. Pratchett's estate manager and close friend, Rob Wilkins, posted a picture of a hard drive and a steamroller on an official Twitter account they shared. The pictures posted suggest the steamroller was one powered by actual steam.
Minutes later they tweeted a photo of the crushed hard drive -- which will soon be displayed at the Salisbury Museum in England as part of their new exhibit on the life and work of Terry Pratchett.
That's ok because (Score:2, Funny)
The NSA will have a backup copy.
That's the British for you... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
If he was American, he would have put a bullet through the hard drive.
Pen testing physical security, eh?
Guess he just wanted to see how the drive would perform under heavy load. That, or try a heavy duty tool to remove his Windows 10 spyw^H^H^H install (or was it systemd? Who knows).
Re: " two years after the author's passing" (Score:3)
He who believes nothing will have to believe in anything.
Re: (Score:1)
Wow! (Score:2)
I understand, but... (Score:2)
I can understand him not wanting his world to be weighed down with posthumous publications (looking at you, Dune), and some of his later books were slipping a little compared to his peak (still all worth reading). Nevertheless, I would have liked to know what he was working on.
Going forward, the Watch were some of my favorite characters (and the books where they starred were some of my favorites), so I hope the TV series is successfully completed!
Re: (Score:2)
(looking at you, Dune
Nothing "posthumous" about THAT. Merely a son bad at writing trying to fill his father's shoes and failing miserably.
Re: (Score:3)
He wasn't 100% there towards the end and apparently had concerns his work was crap and didn't want anyone digging it up and publishing it when he was gone
.. fair enough :-)