Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Media Censorship United Kingdom

Police Allegedly Arrest UK News Photographer For Standing In A Field (wordpress.com) 155

Posted by EditorDavid from the outstanding-in-his-misdemeanor dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Andy Smith, a Scotland-based news photographer, writes: I'm a press photographer. Slashdot has previously covered how the police used underhanded tactics to seize some of my work photos. But that was far from the end of the story. Several months of harassment culminated in me being arrested for standing in a field, something protected by law here in Scotland. I was given a police caution, which is a formal alternative to prosecution, but the police then cancelled the caution and prosecuted me anyway. Ironically, I was meant to be joining the police this month as a volunteer, but that has now been delayed by at least six months.
Earlier Andy had filmed the same police sergeant warning him not to photograph a minor traffic accident -- which had "seemed to anger him."

Police Allegedly Arrest UK News Photographer For Standing In A Field More | Reply

Police Allegedly Arrest UK News Photographer For Standing In A Field

Comments Filter:

  • Sounds typical (Score:4, Funny)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Saturday September 02, 2017 @11:47AM (#55128657)
    It's only a matter of time before a journalist is arrested for being outstanding in the field.

  • Well, about 15 troll comments so far (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Archtech ( 159117 ) on Saturday September 02, 2017 @12:10PM (#55128755)

    And nothing else. I am still waiting for Slashdot to implement my request for a marker in each thread to show where the trolls stop, and the actual discussion begins.

    But I suppose that's what the moderators are for.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      "Comment Threshold +2"

      • "Comment Threshold +2"

        Yeah but on articles about anything related to the Sacred Apple, anything remotely unpositive about Apple gets modded troll very fast. So if you want to see anything thats not completely besotted with the marvelous and godly Apple you have to lower your threshold a bit.

  • Outstanding in his field.

    • The proof he is a news photographer appear to be a three year old photo of the Northern lights public in a small regional newspaper.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Pax681 ( 1002592 )

        The proof he is a news photographer appear to be a three year old photo of the Northern lights public in a small regional newspaper.

        well that and his credit saying "SPP" which is Scottish Provincial Press [spp-group.com] who own rather a lot of the little local papers up in the highlands. so yeah.. he's press. not everyone works a national paper

  • Shark jumping (Score:4, Insightful)

    by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Saturday September 02, 2017 @12:17PM (#55128787)

    What we have here is a classic shark jumping moment. A slashdot reader submits a story based on an un-substantiated* blog entry written by himself of events pertaining to himself and this make the front page. And as a tie in to this story, TFS links to a story of exactly the same provenance from earlier this year.

    This totally smacks of a Bennet Hasselton style content.

    * I am not denying the likelyhood of the events as describe. Its the mixing of subject and author that is problematic.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      I can tell you that in the US my friends and colleagues have been harassed by police for standing on the road with a camera. They were required to deleted the pictures and leave the area or be arrested. Outside of the US we have been harassed and required to delete photos of public buildings.

      The laws prohibiting photography in the world where everyone fears terrorism more than they value freedom are sometimes pretty vague and give the police excessive power to harass.

      I have no doubt that standing in a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Pax681 ( 1002592 )

        I can tell you that in the US my friends and colleagues have been harassed by police for standing on the road with a camera. They were required to deleted the pictures and leave the area or be arrested. Outside of the US we have been harassed and required to delete photos of public buildings.

        The laws prohibiting photography in the world where everyone fears terrorism more than they value freedom are sometimes pretty vague and give the police excessive power to harass.

        I have no doubt that standing in a field with a camera, especially if that field were next to a sensitive target, would get a photographer arrested.

        nah man.. the only thing they are sensitive up that way is any evidence of sheep molestation on an industrial scale getting out ;)

  • Why is the term "allegedly" used in the title? Either he was arrested or he was not. This isn't a matter of someone being accused of something and a decision of truth not yet made, this is a news report about an event. Is the author saying that they are not sure he was arrested or that it hasn't been proven that he was arrested? Isn't it the job of the reporter to determine the reportable facts of the story?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      Why is the term "allegedly" used in the title? Either he was arrested or he was not.

      A slight word order change will make it more obvious:

      Police Arrest UK News Photographer—Allegedly For Standing In A Field

      Clearer?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nkwe ( 604125 )

        A slight word order change will make it more obvious

        I agree -- your wording is clearer and not sloppy as is the actual title. It's not that I couldn't figure out the implied intent of the title, it's that I find it annoying that reporting and writing has gotten really sloppy. While someone with reasonable command of the English language can determine the intent, there are other readers who might not. A new speaker to the language may not parse an ambiguous or imprecise statement as intended. On a sarcastic note, I am kind of surprised that given the trend of

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dgatwood ( 11270 )

          I agree -- your wording is clearer and not sloppy as is the actual title. It's not that I couldn't figure out the implied intent of the title, it's that I find it annoying that reporting and writing has gotten really sloppy.

          I figured as much. My newswriting teacher would have knocked off ten points for that headline. :-)

          I'm more irritated by the use of allegedly in situations where nothing is alleged. If there's airtight evidence of the "alleged" event playing in the background, that's no longer alleged

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Pax681 ( 1002592 )
          He is making an allegation that the police arrested him for standing in a field. the allegation is that they arrested him with no legal grounds for erm... being on someone's grounds... legally..so the alternative way of putting it "Photographer alleges police arrested him for standing in a field ".. clearer?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Why is the term "allegedly" used in the title? Either he was arrested or he was not.

      It can be hard to ascertain in countries where arrest records are not public until or unless someone is formally charged.

  • The application for the warrant quickly made its way through the court.... I securely erased my computers and memory cards. I couldnâ(TM)t risk the police being able to identify sources from other stories, or finding passwords to access my email and instant messaging accounts which could compromise other peopleâ(TM)s sources.

    So he is notified that he is the subject of a search warrant and immediately erases all of his data. Wouldn't that act alone get you a jail term in normal circumstan

  • Isn't one of the unspoken rules of journalism to report news, and not be the news?

  • I just came here to leave a MST3K reference. Thank you.

  • the photographer should have won (Score:4, Funny)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Saturday September 02, 2017 @01:26PM (#55129063)
    won the Nobel Prize for being outstanding in a field

  • Caution (Score:3)

    by Martin S. ( 98249 ) <Martin.SpamerNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Saturday September 02, 2017 @01:30PM (#55129073) Homepage Journal

    To receive a Police caution, you must first admit the offence, if you do not confess, a caution cannot be issued. It has to be proven in the normal way.

    https://www.gov.uk/caution-war... [www.gov.uk]

  • This is a situation where something last winter pissed someone off when he insisted that they go through proper channels, and in response someone in the police or prosecution office decided to make an example of him - instead of properly requesting photos they filed for an order allowing them to seize basically everything electronic that he owned, then said "If you give us these photos, we won't come in and completely destroy your livelihood by keeping all of your stuff for a year or two and returning it wi

Slashdot Top Deals

If I set here and stare at nothing long enough, people might think I'm an engineer working on something. -- S.R. McElroy

Close