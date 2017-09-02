Police Allegedly Arrest UK News Photographer For Standing In A Field (wordpress.com) 155
Long-time Slashdot reader Andy Smith, a Scotland-based news photographer, writes: I'm a press photographer. Slashdot has previously covered how the police used underhanded tactics to seize some of my work photos. But that was far from the end of the story. Several months of harassment culminated in me being arrested for standing in a field, something protected by law here in Scotland. I was given a police caution, which is a formal alternative to prosecution, but the police then cancelled the caution and prosecuted me anyway. Ironically, I was meant to be joining the police this month as a volunteer, but that has now been delayed by at least six months.
Earlier Andy had filmed the same police sergeant warning him not to photograph a minor traffic accident -- which had "seemed to anger him."
Exactly. Clearly there must be more to the story. The fact that it's being obscured tells me the photographer was being a dick.
The police don't care that someone is standing in a field.
Perhaps they do. There are a lot of weird laws in England that relate to ownership and rights relating to various tiny sections of land. The one that either forbids people to stand in a field, or vigorously protects their right to stand in a field should they wish, probably goes back to the Magna Carta.
This didn't happen in England - it happened in Scotland, where it's explicitly written into law that it's completely legal to walk on someone else's land as long as you don't cause damage.
... or cause danger, or intrude on privacy. I.e. you won't have access to someone's back yard where they might reasonably expect privacy, or to a pasture with dangerous animals, but a field is fair game. If planted, footpaths must be provided to cross or skirt them, so you don't impede on the public right of way.
It's also a crime to prevent people from access without a good reason (and ownership is explicitly not a good reason). I.e. the policeman here is the one who should be prosecuted.
If there's an angry bull in the field then it would make sense to remove the person from the field even if they don't cause damage to the property - just for their own safety. But the cop could of course just "miss to see" such a person and instead let them take their chances with the bull.
Replace bull with other risk at leisure.
England, Scotland, what's the difference?
The Scotsman will kill you if you call him an Englishman, the Englishman won't.
England, Scotland, what's the difference?
The Scotsman will kill you if you call him an Englishman, the Englishman won't.
Aye right.. Scotsman here.. A Scotsman will simply tell you to fuck off is accused of being English.
:-)
Same applies the other way round...
Just as i am telling you to fuck off right now for that bollocks
To recap: the author took photos of what might have been the scene of a misdeamanor and told the police that he did not see anything. (I assume it is a misdemeanor because the suspect was convicted and sentenced to less than a year using the author's photographs).
It was around this time that I started noticing police cars everywhere: Parked near my home, pulling up near me in car parks, driving behind me at all times of day. I wondered if they had information that someone connected to the court case was out to get me, and they were making sure I was safe.
The paragraph above makes me think that the author regards his place in the universe with a bit more awe than is warranted.
Not that policing doesn't attract power-hungry assholes, but even granting that the police in question are acting unprofessio
This is for England, not Scotland. Scotland's public access to land is much more far reaching than this - it amounts to "you can be on someone else's land as much as you like, as long as you don't damage anything".
You get closer to the house the fences become more serious and I believe a lawn, however large, is not a field as intended by The Land Reform Act.
Try accessing the lands around Balmoral.
Crown land, military land and otherwise selected special exceptions exist. Exceptions can also be applied for and HAVE to be for things like T in the Park and festivals like it. At one T in the park someone remembered this wee fact and demanded their "right to roam" under Scottish law and
,as the organisers had forgotton to apply for exemption they had to open the gates.. I shit you not.
However, as said, there ARE most certaily exceptions and Royal residences are amongst them. You can usually pay for tours
Tresspassing in a field is not a thing in Scotland. In fact, it's explicitly written into law that you have every right to cross someone else's field as long as you don't cause damage.
The police don't care that someone is standing in a field. Was he doing something that was illegal? Was he trespassing on private property and the owners didn't want him there, perhaps?
Read the article, which explains what occurred. The cliff notes is that the plod didn't want him to photograph an accident scene, even from afar.
And stop being such an American - in much of the world, including Scotland, the public has a right of way and right to roam and cannot be kept out of private property for a good reason (and ownership is not a good reason). Walking across a field, or stopping, as long as you don't cause damage is a right.
But it isn't an offence either.
Even in England, individual trespass isn't illegal. In Scotland, what he did was explicitly legal.
All that can happen is that the owner could sue him for damage to the crops.
These cops were little better than the one who arrested that nurse the other day in Utah. The reason they withdrew the caution was that they knew that they had no leg to stand on.
Your cliff note leaves out one important fact. The accident* involved a police car.
* [Hot Fuzz]:
00:39:04 - What happened, Danny? - Traffic collision.
00:39:07 Hey, why can't we say "accident" again?
00:39:09 Because "accident" implies there's nobody to blame.
The police don't care that someone is standing in a field. Was he doing something that was illegal? Was he trespassing on private property and the owners didn't want him there, perhaps?
This is the UK. The police don't like photographs at all. Its like they are afraid they'll steal their souls or something. I've seen all kinds of examples of cops interfering with photography for no reason whatsoever. People get harassed by the cops for taking photos while standing on their own property and cops just happen to walk by at the time.
Sounds typical (Score:4, Funny)
Re:Journalist forgets he doesn't live in the USA.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Well done for the USA! USA! USA! post. No journalist has ever been threatened arrested or beaten for photographing the police in the US, despite it being legal.
It's legal here too.
generally you'll have no trouble finding a lawyer if you ran into that sort of issue here.
His union has been support.
So just stop photographing the police, and be glad it's the least of your worries.
If the police are afraid of what might happen if the public see them in action, it'll rapidly become the greatest of your worries.
It's legal to take a photo of anything you like in the UK, as long as you're stood on publicly accessible property when you take it.
I can also imagine that you could stand in other places as well to take a photo if you got the permission from the property owner.
Film the street from someones apartment shouldn't be a big deal.
It's legal to take a photo of anything you like in the UK, as long as you're stood on publicly accessible property when you take it.
And don't intrude on anyone's reasonable expectation of privacy.
I.e. if someone slips behind a tree to take a leak, you cannot take a picture of their privates with the justification that you were standing on publicly accessible property.
It's legal to take a photo of anything you like in the UK, as long as you're stood on publicly accessible property when you take it.
It certainly is not. Try taking photos of someone else's children in the park for example - you need to take care not even to get them in frame by accident. Try taking "candid" pictures - be careful that the subject does not notice. Then there are your photos with a telephoto lens of the girl down the road who forgot to close her bedroom curtains.
Agreed. I've taken photographs of children and posted them online. It's perfectly legal, along with photographing the police. I take pictures of them exactly because they tried to prosecute people for it and got a spanking.
As for candid photography.. it's my favourite sort. Street mostly, but also events.
It's legal to take a photo of anything you like in the UK, as long as you're stood on publicly accessible property when you take it.
Really? I got my city and guilds in photography AV Tech back in the mid 80's and during that course we got some law applicable to photography.
There re corcumstances where it would in fact be "Assault by photography" here in Scotland if you are on public land or private land it matters not for this. If you use long lenses to invade someone's personal privacy where they are at home and have a reasonable expection of privacy.
Mostly it has historically been the paparazzi that have fallen foul of this. But ye
Of course you can. In the UK you use those photos commercially too, although some restrictions around logos.
Could be worse: it could be Hillary, and with her new wars, new taxes, and new free speech restrictions.
If you like the UK healthcare system, it means cutting per-patient Medicare/Medicaid spending in half, making most doctors government employees, cutting the average doctor salaries in half, introducing waiting times of many months, and limiting services to the elderly. If you think that results in a better healthcare system, you're a fool.
Could be worse: it could be Hillary, and with her new wars, new taxes, and new free speech restrictions.
If you like the UK healthcare system, it means cutting per-patient Medicare/Medicaid spending in half, making most doctors government employees, cutting the average doctor salaries in half, introducing waiting times of many months, and limiting services to the elderly. If you think that results in a better healthcare system, you're a fool.
you must be referring to the NHS in England. In Scotland it performs much better.
Except for waiting times, everything I said applies throughout the UK/US. As for waiting times, Scotland still has waiting time targets (!) of 6 weeks for diagnostic tests and 18 weeks for referral to treatment. That would be completely unacceptable even as targets in the US. Of course, by US standards, Scotland is dirt poor, about 30% below Mississippi.
And if you're going to make arguments of "but in this part of the UK", I'd point out that if you go by states and regions, you can find always find parts of
Those waiting times are for routine diagnostics and proceedures. When it comething more serious then things speed up...
I got treatment for cancer a few years back(nothing terminal but scary nonetheless), I went with the NHS at the Western General in Edinburgh and the place is AMAZING. the staff , facilities and support a
How nice for you. But you have a system in which the government provides a basic level of healthcare through government-run institutions, controls costs strictly, and permits a thriving national market for supplementary and private insurance.
That's not what the US healthcare debate is about. The US healthcare debate is about providing everybody the same top
How nice for you. But you have a system in which the government provides a basic level of healthcare through government-run institutions, controls costs strictly, and permits a thriving national market for supplementary and private insurance.
That's not what the US healthcare debate is about. The US healthcare debate is about providing everybody the same top-notch medical care regardless of income without meaningful cost controls on providers. And then people pretend that such a "universal healthcare system" is anything like the UK system.
The US has the money to provide UK-style healthcare out of the existing Medicare/Medicaid contributions. Obama had eight years to do it, instead he screwed up the private insurance market.
the US is 22 trillion in debt and rising
:-)
Bullshit. Basic level of healthcare my arse.
The NHS provides an excellent level of healthcare.
It is possible to get marginally better outcomes if you pay insane sums of money but that's true in the UK and the US. In the UK you get close to those margins for no extra cash; in rhe US sizeable numbers of people can't afford to get anywhere near.
Checked life expectancy in the two countries lately?
Could be worse: it could be Hillary
It was more of a general statement on how the founding fathers got the free speech thing right, but our election process still has a few bugs. If things were flipped around and Hillary had won the electoral college but lost the popular vote, you can bet the other side would've cried "foul" too. (Also: Insert quip about the shortcomings of our essentially two-party system here)
If you like the UK healthcare system, it means cutting per-patient Medicare/Medicaid spending in half, making most doctors government employees, cutting the average doctor salaries in half, introducing waiting times of many months, and limiting services to the elderly. If you think that results in a better healthcare system, you're a fool.
If you can afford to pay your way in our profit-driven healthcare system, yes - that system sounds worse. However, if you can't af
Our election process works quite well: unlike European parliamentary systems, it has kept us from sliding into tyranny for more than two centuries.
Again, if you look at European history, the two party system is a feature: parties like the NSDAP and dictators like Hitler could only come to power
Let's be crystal clear here: the existing Medicare/Medicaid system could cover every single American at the same level as the British are covered by NHS without increasing Medicare/Medicaid contributions at all. Furthermore, per patient costs in Medicare/Medicaid are higher, and outcomes are worse, than in the US private system, even controlling for demographics.
You're right that the problem in the US is
Well, about 15 troll comments so far (Score:3, Insightful)
And nothing else. I am still waiting for Slashdot to implement my request for a marker in each thread to show where the trolls stop, and the actual discussion begins.
But I suppose that's what the moderators are for.
"Comment Threshold +2"
"Comment Threshold +2"
Yeah but on articles about anything related to the Sacred Apple, anything remotely unpositive about Apple gets modded troll very fast. So if you want to see anything thats not completely besotted with the marvelous and godly Apple you have to lower your threshold a bit.
Yeah but on articles about anything related to the Sacred Tesla, anything remotely unpositive about Tesla gets modded troll very fast. So if you want to see anything thats not completely besotted with the marvelous and godly Tesla you have to lower your threshold a bit.
There, FTFY. You could also usually substitute Google for the same result.
No way, Apple has WAY more religious devotees.
A Photographer (Score:2)
Three year old photo (Score:2)
The proof he is a news photographer appear to be a three year old photo of the Northern lights public in a small regional newspaper.
Re: (Score:3)
The proof he is a news photographer appear to be a three year old photo of the Northern lights public in a small regional newspaper.
well that and his credit saying "SPP" which is Scottish Provincial Press [spp-group.com] who own rather a lot of the little local papers up in the highlands. so yeah.. he's press. not everyone works a national paper
Shark jumping (Score:4, Insightful)
What we have here is a classic shark jumping moment. A slashdot reader submits a story based on an un-substantiated* blog entry written by himself of events pertaining to himself and this make the front page. And as a tie in to this story, TFS links to a story of exactly the same provenance from earlier this year.
This totally smacks of a Bennet Hasselton style content.
* I am not denying the likelyhood of the events as describe. Its the mixing of subject and author that is problematic.
The laws prohibiting photography in the world where everyone fears terrorism more than they value freedom are sometimes pretty vague and give the police excessive power to harass.
I have no doubt that standing in a
Re: (Score:2)
I can tell you that in the US my friends and colleagues have been harassed by police for standing on the road with a camera. They were required to deleted the pictures and leave the area or be arrested. Outside of the US we have been harassed and required to delete photos of public buildings.
The laws prohibiting photography in the world where everyone fears terrorism more than they value freedom are sometimes pretty vague and give the police excessive power to harass.
I have no doubt that standing in a field with a camera, especially if that field were next to a sensitive target, would get a photographer arrested.
nah man.. the only thing they are sensitive up that way is any evidence of sheep molestation on an industrial scale getting out
;)
Was he arrested or not? (Score:2)
A slight word order change will make it more obvious:
Police Arrest UK News Photographer—Allegedly For Standing In A Field
Clearer?
A slight word order change will make it more obvious
I agree -- your wording is clearer and not sloppy as is the actual title. It's not that I couldn't figure out the implied intent of the title, it's that I find it annoying that reporting and writing has gotten really sloppy. While someone with reasonable command of the English language can determine the intent, there are other readers who might not. A new speaker to the language may not parse an ambiguous or imprecise statement as intended. On a sarcastic note, I am kind of surprised that given the trend of
I figured as much. My newswriting teacher would have knocked off ten points for that headline.
:-)
I'm more irritated by the use of allegedly in situations where nothing is alleged. If there's airtight evidence of the "alleged" event playing in the background, that's no longer alleged
Re: (Score:2)
Why is the term "allegedly" used in the title? Either he was arrested or he was not.
It can be hard to ascertain in countries where arrest records are not public until or unless someone is formally charged.
Police Allegedly Arrest UK News Photographer For Standing In A Field
For the crime to alleged, it would have to be:
Police Arrest UK News Photographer For Allegedly Standing In A Field
And what they really meant was that they weren't sure what crime prompted the arrest:
Police Arrest UK News Photographer, Allegedly For Standing In A Field
Why is the term "allegedly" used in the title? Either he was arrested or he was not.
The detail you are missing is that "being arrested" is entirely separate from "being guilty of a crime"
unless you are in the USA and applying for a job.
"underhanded tactics" (Score:2)
The application for the warrant quickly made its way through the court.... I securely erased my computers and memory cards. I couldnâ(TM)t risk the police being able to identify sources from other stories, or finding passwords to access my email and instant messaging accounts which could compromise other peopleâ(TM)s sources.
So he is notified that he is the subject of a search warrant and immediately erases all of his data. Wouldn't that act alone get you a jail term in normal circumstan
Pics or it didn't happen! (Score:1)
Isn't one of the unspoken rules of journalism to report news, and not be the news?
Now there's a man outstanding in his field (Score:1)
the photographer should have won (Score:4, Funny)
Caution (Score:3)
To receive a Police caution, you must first admit the offence, if you do not confess, a caution cannot be issued. It has to be proven in the normal way.
https://www.gov.uk/caution-war... [www.gov.uk]
It's not a caution, it's a warning.
"Respect Mah Authoritay! (Score:2)
Re: Just desserts (Score:3, Insightful)
NARC schill bingo!. What do I win? If you cops ain't doing anything wrong, what are you afraid of? isn't that what you tell us? Something is wrong when you need to enable psyops to get citizens to not hate cops. Think about it.
If you can't tell the difference between sarcasm and trolling, that's because in some cases there really isn't any difference. Sometimes even the person posting doesn't know whether they're being ironic, or trolling, or sometimes both.
Re: Just desserts (Score:4, Insightful)
Rule of thumb: If it's an AC post, assume trolling (or just douchebaggery).
https://www.penny-arcade.com/c... [penny-arcade.com]
The vast majority of us, myself included, neither (a) work directly for the public through the public largesse, nor (b) have taken it upon ourselves to "protect and serve" the public. In either case--and certainly when both are true, it is appropriate for the public to exercise oversight.
It's much like using in-home cameras to monitor one's babysitter or housekeeper.
For reference - neither have these cops sworn to protect and serve the public. They have sworn “I, do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of constable with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality,and that I will uphold fundamental human rights and accord equal respect to all people, according to law.”
And the press is in place to be the ones watching the law enforcement to prevent them to go too crazy. For the public this is one of the few ways to prevent public servants to become public masters. It don't work all the time though. And some reporters have unfinished business with law enforcement which means that they can go beyond what the law allows them to do.
But regardless of if it's reporters or law enforcement personnel that exceeds the law it's up to the courts to decide a law was broken or not.
Repo
Re: (Score:1)
Police are granted an effective monopoly of force and deserves to be under public scrutiny of how they use that.
As the authorities so often say to the commoners - if you have nothing to hide you you shouldn't object to this $whatever...
Guess they don't like it when the boot is on the other foot - but you'll happily lick their toes in lieu of the boot
Re:Just desserts (Score:5, Insightful)
filming XXX doing their jobs in the hope that he will catch one of them slipping up
Hilariously, that seems to be the point of the notorious British CCTV surveillance nightmare.
;-p
With all due respect, most of us actually are accountable at work. Many of us with historical lots of our every move, and archived 4k video of every moment we're at work.
Cry me a river that the folks we give guns to occasionally for a few minutes have to have the same level of scrutiny as a McDonald's burger cook.
As a police officer you are a public official, granted extra powers. The public has a right to make sure the extra power granted is used properly.
That said, the press needs to find a way to reward honest and fair treatment on what is going on. Government controlled media plays to the party, private media, is trying to get what makes money. We need a way to cover the truth.
This asshole insists on filming peacekeepers doing their jobs in the hope that he will catch one of them slipping up. How many of us would appreciate the same treatment at our place of employment? I say lock him up, throw away the key, and withhold the condoms. What a douche.
If I were working in a daycare or school, an old-age home, or any other place where even the whiff of impropriety would be a huge problem, I'd welcome video surveillance. Great way to get rid of false accusations. I have a sister who's made plenty of false accusations of mistreatment by staff, theft (the stuff inevitably shows up where she forgot she stashed it), you name it.
The propensity of people who have no real life to complain about every imagined slight is incredible. For example, one time after acc
Well, so long as he wasn't running through a field, I suppose that's okay.
Depends on whether scissors were involved not.