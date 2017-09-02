Police Allegedly Arrest UK News Photographer For Standing In A Field (wordpress.com) 56
Long-time Slashdot reader Andy Smith, a Scotland-based news photographer, writes: I'm a press photographer. Slashdot has previously covered how the police used underhanded tactics to seize some of my work photos. But that was far from the end of the story. Several months of harassment culminated in me being arrested for standing in a field, something protected by law here in Scotland. I was given a police caution, which is a formal alternative to prosecution, but the police then cancelled the caution and prosecuted me anyway. Ironically, I was meant to be joining the police this month as a volunteer, but that has now been delayed by at least six months.
Earlier Andy had filmed the same police sergeant warning him not to photograph a minor traffic accident -- which had "seemed to anger him."
NARC schill bingo!. What do I win? If you cops ain't doing anything wrong, what are you afraid of? isn't that what you tell us? Something is wrong when you need to enable psyops to get citizens to not hate cops. Think about it.
The vast majority of us, myself included, neither (a) work directly for the public through the public largesse, nor (b) have taken it upon ourselves to "protect and serve" the public. In either case--and certainly when both are true, it is appropriate for the public to exercise oversight.
It's much like using in-home cameras to monitor one's babysitter or housekeeper.
For reference - neither have these cops sworn to protect and serve the public. They have sworn “I, do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of constable with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality,and that I will uphold fundamental human rights and accord equal respect to all people, according to law.”
And the press is in place to be the ones watching the law enforcement to prevent them to go too crazy. For the public this is one of the few ways to prevent public servants to become public masters. It don't work all the time though. And some reporters have unfinished business with law enforcement which means that they can go beyond what the law allows them to do.
But regardless of if it's reporters or law enforcement personnel that exceeds the law it's up to the courts to decide a law was broken or not.
filming XXX doing their jobs in the hope that he will catch one of them slipping up
Hilariously, that seems to be the point of the notorious British CCTV surveillance nightmare.
As a police officer you are a public official, granted extra powers. The public has a right to make sure the extra power granted is used properly.
That said, the press needs to find a way to reward honest and fair treatment on what is going on. Government controlled media plays to the party, private media, is trying to get what makes money. We need a way to cover the truth.
The police don't care that someone is standing in a field.
Perhaps they do. There are a lot of weird laws in England that relate to ownership and rights relating to various tiny sections of land. The one that either forbids people to stand in a field, or vigorously protects their right to stand in a field should they wish, probably goes back to the Magna Carta.
This didn't happen in England - it happened in Scotland, where it's explicitly written into law that it's completely legal to walk on someone else's land as long as you don't cause damage.
... or cause danger, or intrude on privacy. I.e. you won't have access to someone's back yard where they might reasonably expect privacy, or to a pasture with dangerous animals, but a field is fair game. If planted, footpaths must be provided to cross or skirt them, so you don't impede on the public right of way.
It's also a crime to prevent people from access without a good reason (and ownership is explicitly not a good reason). I.e. the policeman here is the one who should be prosecuted.
If there's an angry bull in the field then it would make sense to remove the person from the field even if they don't cause damage to the property - just for their own safety. But the cop could of course just "miss to see" such a person and instead let them take their chances with the bull.
Replace bull with other risk at leisure.
To recap: the author took photos of what might have been the scene of a misdeamanor and told the police that he did not see anything. (I assume it is a misdemeanor because the suspect was convicted and sentenced to less than a year using the author's photographs).
It was around this time that I started noticing police cars everywhere: Parked near my home, pulling up near me in car parks, driving behind me at all times of day. I wondered if they had information that someone connected to the court case was out to get me, and they were making sure I was safe.
The paragraph above makes me think that the author regards his place in the universe with a bit more awe than is warranted.
This is for England, not Scotland. Scotland's public access to land is much more far reaching than this - it amounts to "you can be on someone else's land as much as you like, as long as you don't damage anything".
Tresspassing in a field is not a thing in Scotland. In fact, it's explicitly written into law that you have every right to cross someone else's field as long as you don't cause damage.
The police don't care that someone is standing in a field. Was he doing something that was illegal? Was he trespassing on private property and the owners didn't want him there, perhaps?
Read the article, which explains what occurred. The cliff notes is that the plod didn't want him to photograph an accident scene, even from afar.
And stop being such an American - in much of the world, including Scotland, the public has a right of way and right to roam and cannot be kept out of private property for a good reason (and ownership is not a good reason). Walking across a field, or stopping, as long as you don't cause damage is a right.
"Let's not forget how utterly corrupt and liberal the press has become. I don't know about the UK but here in the USA the mainstream press is 100% bullshit all day every day. "
While in the UK Foxnews got cancelled because nobody watches it.
Well done for the USA! USA! USA! post. No journalist has ever been threatened arrested or beaten for photographing the police in the US, despite it being legal.
It's legal here too.
generally you'll have no trouble finding a lawyer if you ran into that sort of issue here.
His union has been support.
So just stop photographing the police, and be glad it's the least of your worries.
If the police are afraid of what might happen if the public see them in action, it'll rapidly become the greatest of your worries.
It's legal to take a photo of anything you like in the UK, as long as you're stood on publicly accessible property when you take it.
I can also imagine that you could stand in other places as well to take a photo if you got the permission from the property owner.
Film the street from someones apartment shouldn't be a big deal.
It's legal to take a photo of anything you like in the UK, as long as you're stood on publicly accessible property when you take it.
And don't intrude on anyone's reasonable expectation of privacy.
I.e. if someone slips behind a tree to take a leak, you cannot take a picture of their privates with the justification that you were standing on publicly accessible property.
And nothing else. I am still waiting for Slashdot to implement my request for a marker in each thread to show where the trolls stop, and the actual discussion begins.
But I suppose that's what the moderators are for.
"Comment Threshold +2"
What we have here is a classic shark jumping moment. A slashdot reader submits a story based on an un-substantiated* blog entry written by himself of events pertaining to himself and this make the front page. And as a tie in to this story, TFS links to a story of exactly the same provenance from earlier this year.
This totally smacks of a Bennet Hasselton style content.
* I am not denying the likelyhood of the events as describe. Its the mixing of subject and author that is problematic.
A slight word order change will make it more obvious:
Police Arrest UK News Photographer—Allegedly For Standing In A Field
Clearer?
A slight word order change will make it more obvious
I agree -- your wording is clearer and not sloppy as is the actual title. It's not that I couldn't figure out the implied intent of the title, it's that I find it annoying that reporting and writing has gotten really sloppy. While someone with reasonable command of the English language can determine the intent, there are other readers who might not. A new speaker to the language may not parse an ambiguous or imprecise statement as intended. On a sarcastic note, I am kind of surprised that given the trend of
The application for the warrant quickly made its way through the court.... I securely erased my computers and memory cards. I couldnâ(TM)t risk the police being able to identify sources from other stories, or finding passwords to access my email and instant messaging accounts which could compromise other peopleâ(TM)s sources.
So he is notified that he is the subject of a search warrant and immediately erases all of his data. Wouldn't that act alone get you a jail term in normal circumstan
Isn't one of the unspoken rules of journalism to report news, and not be the news?
