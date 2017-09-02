Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Media Censorship United Kingdom

Police Allegedly Arrest UK News Photographer For Standing In A Field (wordpress.com) 56

Posted by EditorDavid from the outstanding-in-his-misdemeanor dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Andy Smith, a Scotland-based news photographer, writes: I'm a press photographer. Slashdot has previously covered how the police used underhanded tactics to seize some of my work photos. But that was far from the end of the story. Several months of harassment culminated in me being arrested for standing in a field, something protected by law here in Scotland. I was given a police caution, which is a formal alternative to prosecution, but the police then cancelled the caution and prosecuted me anyway. Ironically, I was meant to be joining the police this month as a volunteer, but that has now been delayed by at least six months.
Earlier Andy had filmed the same police sergeant warning him not to photograph a minor traffic accident -- which had "seemed to anger him."

Police Allegedly Arrest UK News Photographer For Standing In A Field More | Reply

Police Allegedly Arrest UK News Photographer For Standing In A Field

Comments Filter:
  • It's only a matter of time before a journalist is arrested for being outstanding in the field.

  • Well, about 15 troll comments so far (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Archtech ( 159117 ) on Saturday September 02, 2017 @12:10PM (#55128755)

    And nothing else. I am still waiting for Slashdot to implement my request for a marker in each thread to show where the trolls stop, and the actual discussion begins.

    But I suppose that's what the moderators are for.

  • Outstanding in his field.

  • Shark jumping (Score:3)

    by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Saturday September 02, 2017 @12:17PM (#55128787)

    What we have here is a classic shark jumping moment. A slashdot reader submits a story based on an un-substantiated* blog entry written by himself of events pertaining to himself and this make the front page. And as a tie in to this story, TFS links to a story of exactly the same provenance from earlier this year.

    This totally smacks of a Bennet Hasselton style content.

    * I am not denying the likelyhood of the events as describe. Its the mixing of subject and author that is problematic.

  • Why is the term "allegedly" used in the title? Either he was arrested or he was not. This isn't a matter of someone being accused of something and a decision of truth not yet made, this is a news report about an event. Is the author saying that they are not sure he was arrested or that it hasn't been proven that he was arrested? Isn't it the job of the reporter to determine the reportable facts of the story?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      Why is the term "allegedly" used in the title? Either he was arrested or he was not.

      A slight word order change will make it more obvious:

      Police Arrest UK News Photographer—Allegedly For Standing In A Field

      Clearer?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nkwe ( 604125 )

        A slight word order change will make it more obvious

        I agree -- your wording is clearer and not sloppy as is the actual title. It's not that I couldn't figure out the implied intent of the title, it's that I find it annoying that reporting and writing has gotten really sloppy. While someone with reasonable command of the English language can determine the intent, there are other readers who might not. A new speaker to the language may not parse an ambiguous or imprecise statement as intended. On a sarcastic note, I am kind of surprised that given the trend of

  • The application for the warrant quickly made its way through the court.... I securely erased my computers and memory cards. I couldnâ(TM)t risk the police being able to identify sources from other stories, or finding passwords to access my email and instant messaging accounts which could compromise other peopleâ(TM)s sources.

    So he is notified that he is the subject of a search warrant and immediately erases all of his data. Wouldn't that act alone get you a jail term in normal circumstan

  • Isn't one of the unspoken rules of journalism to report news, and not be the news?

  • I just came here to leave a MST3K reference. Thank you.

Slashdot Top Deals

The reward of a thing well done is to have done it. -- Emerson

Close