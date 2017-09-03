Reddit's Main Code Is No Longer Open Source

An anonymous reader quotes an announcement from Reddit's founding engineer:The announcement has been condensed slightly, but Reddit's founding engineer insists that "We believe in open source, and want to make sure that our contributions are both useful and meaningful. We will continue to open source tools that are of use to engineers everywhere." In addition, "Much of the core of Reddit is based on open source technologies (Postgres, python, memcached, Cassanda to name a few!) and we will continue to contribute to projects we use and modify...""Those who have been paying attention will realize that this isn't really a change to how we're doing anything but rather making explicit what's already been going on."